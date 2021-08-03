BBPS announces its Annual Science Exhibition-2021

As a tradition followed for years, once again, BBPS, Mayur Vihar-II, announces its Annual Science Exhibition- 2021 on 2nd August 2021, to be carried out for a week virtually. The opening ceremony and a historic launch of the school’s Micro website- ‘Innovation Hub’ was conducted on 2nd August 2021 which was streamed live on Youtube at 10:30 am. This year the Annual Science Exhibition- 2021-22 was themed to explore The Power Within- Conquering fears and combating challenges associated with the New Normal.

Due to pandemic, this year too, the opening ceremony and the exhibition is carried out virtually. The chief highlights of the opening ceremony included the launch of the school’s Micro Website- Innovation Hub, which would cater to present and preserve the innovative and creative ideas of students for life.

Along with the customary celebrations, this year, the school chose the platform of this Micro Website- Innovation Hub which would cater to serve as a platform where the innovative projects of participating students would be displayed. The Projects would be judged by the expert panel of Judges, who are also the valuable school Alumnus-Mr. Sajal Mehrotra (Senior Manager-HCL technology, Batch-2005-06, Ms. Vimmi Abbot (Director Design Management- Rahul Natural Style Pvt. Ltd., Batch- 2004-05), Mr. Jatin Madaan (Deputy Manager, Maruti Suzuki, Batch- 2011-12), Mr. Sagar Agarwal (Sr. Accountant, Sushil Malik and Associates, Batch- 2010-11), Bhawna Satti (Assistant Section Officer, Ministry of External Affairs, Batch- 2009-10), Mr. Lakshay Chaudhary (Assistant Division, Financial Manager, Ministry of Railways, Batch- 2010-11), Mr. Naveen Gulati (Chief Information Officer, Girnar Soft, Batch- 2001-02), Mr. Atul Monga (Basic Home Loan Founder, CEO, Batch- 2003-2004), Mr. Mayuk Ghosh, SSE, Indian Railways, Batch-2009-10), Dr. Kanul Chawla (Dental Surgeon, Batch- 2003-04), Mr. Nischay Tiwari (Solution Integrator Ericsson, Batch- 2009-10), Dr. Rushda Riaz (Consultant Obs. Gynae, Appolo Cradle Hospital, Batch- 2002-03), Ms. Alisha Gupta (Sr. Consultant, Infosys ltd. ,Batch- 2004-05), Mr. Abhishek Saklani (Backend Engineer, Urban Piper, Batch – 2013-14), Mr. Mukul Kumar (Software Engineer, Altran Technologies, Batch- 2014-15), Mr. Aman Kalra (Software Developer, SDE-1, Innovaccer, Batch- 2014-15), Mr. Dhananjay Jha (Mining Engineer- B.Tech, IIT, BHU, Batch- 2014-15), Ms. Sakshi Varshney (B.sc (H) Zoology, PGDM, Marketing, Batch- 2014-15), Mr. Yash Chandan (B.E NST, Delhi, Batch-2016-17), Ms. Subhashree Sarkar, Center Manager at Sharp Sight Eye Hospital, Batch-2004-05) and Ms. Jyostna Koundal Joshi (Associate Vice President, Jio Saavan, Batch- 2002-03) . This set of intellectuals, already known and profound in their field of work would so would be diligently looking at each project for the next 5 days and the winner of the event would be declared in the closing ceremony on 7th August 2021.

The Opening Ceremony of the event, on 2nd, August 2021, was graced with the presence of the Members of School Management- Ms. Rini Srivastava along with The School Leaders-The School Director, Chairman, Principal and Headmistress and School’s Senior Wing Head and eminent educationists in the concerned field- Ms. Rachna Gupta (Principal, BBPS, Swasthya Vihar). Ms. Sandhya Singh- The Global expert in MMR and Member of the UN technical advisory group on MMR, currently serving as Deputy Registrar of India, headed as the Chief Guest for the event. The event was also attended by Sh. Ramesh Kandpal- The instructor and conveyor at Akhil Bhartiya Anuvrat Nyas. The event was hosted by school students- Pratham Narula, Chitrakshi of class XII along with Disha Chawla (Class XI) and Dhruv Rawat (X), who beautifully conducted the event announcing the various presentations in the event.

The event included versatile presentations by students in form of Ganesh Vandana, Vigyan Geet, and a Skit on the life of Sh. Arun Krishnamurthy- the founder of an NGO- Environmentalist Foundation of India. The event also gave a glimpse of innovative projects by students displaying two of the chosen projects by students of class XII as part of the opening ceremony.

The event concluded with the appreciation by the Chief Guest who with the Launch of the Micro Website, expressed her regards to School Management for organizing such platforms for students where they can express their critical thinking and explore the vicinities of innovation. The event commenced with a vote of thanks by the School Principal, who thanked the presence of all dignitaries in the event and appreciated the efforts of all participants.

The Exhibition shall be carried on for the next five days, until the 6th of August, 2021, open for appreciation, admiration, and exploration. Interested ones can look for various innovative and creative projects on the school’s website- www.bbpsmv.com, clicking on the tab- Innovation Hub, where all the projects are displayed. Viewers can share their comments and valuable views on the projects. The closing ceremony, which shall also declare the results of the event, would be conducted on 7th August 2021, the Foundation Day of the school. Till then Stay tuned and join live on Youtube.