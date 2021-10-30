BBPS ushers the Voice for Change- The MUN

Bal Bhavan Public School, Mayur Vihar-II, Delhi, recently organised its first ever Inter school MUN under the aegis of its school’s MUN club- Aspiratio- The Discipulo MUN for two days- 28th and 29th October, 2021. The MUN was themed Voice for Change with discussions being held under four different Global Committees viz- World Health Organisation, United Nations Human Rights Council, United Nations General Assembly and All India Political Party Meet.

In belief to the fact that Model United Nations is now an emerging platform for young prodigies to look forward to the global issues and find solutions to the emerging problems around the world, through their rigorous thought process and active involvement in Global concerns, such activities are an apt platform for students to apply their wits and strategies in raising international agendas.

Opening ceremony graced by the presence of Sh. O.P Sharma Ji

Propagating the said notions, the opening ceremony of the event was conducted virtually on 28th October, 2021 which was graced by the benign presence of the Chief Guest for the event- The Member of Legislative Assembly from Vishwas Nagar- and a proud leader of Bhartiya Janata Party- Sh. Om Prakash Sharma, along with the delighted presence of School Leaders- School Director- Mr. B.B. Gupta, Principal- Mr. Vividh Gupta, School Headmistress- Ms. Kavita Mehrotra and School’s Senior Wing Head- Ms. Neha Gupta along with School’s Coordinators of Senior and Primary Wing and Educators and Mentors. About 247 Students from 29 Schools across Nation participated in the event as delegates holding on discussions under varied committees.

The Opening Ceremony included the customary celebrations which included an auspicious start with Ganesh Vandana. The relevance and significance of the event had been the chief highlight of the opening ceremony where the Chief Guest- Sh. O. P Sharma ji, appreciated the school for its efforts in preparing students for Global Discussions and developing confidence in them through the activities like MUN and highlighted the need of future leaders who could represent India confidently at Global Platforms and help India rise amongst the developed nations. In his Welcome Address the School Principal- Mr. Vividh Gupta expressed his greetings and thanked the delightful presence of the Chief Guest- Sh. O. P Sharma ji and resonated his words of promoting future leaders who could bring reformations world across.

Addressal by Eduleader, Principal BBPSMV, Mr. Vividh Gupta

The event carried on for two days where discussions were held under four different Global Organisation. The WHO undertook the discussions upon the issue of Covid Crisis- Adopting the New Normal: Precautions, Preparedness and Mitigation, The United Nations Human Rights Council reviewed the Policies and Practices in regards to Transgender as a Vital feature to ensure right to equality, The United Nations General Assembly undertook discussions upon the issue of Nuclear Crisis in the Middle East with special emphasis on the applicability of NPT and the All India Political Parties Meet discussed on the Amendments to the Farm Laws in view of ongoing Nationwide Farmers protests. The delegates presented and defended their countries and their notions enthusiastically following the format and decency of the event. The experienced and active bunch of school prodigies chaired the various committees as the secretariat headed by the General Secretary- Keshav Suyal of class XI.

Culmination Ceremony on Day-2 with Jury Members

With elaborated discussions carried on for two consecutive days, the event concluded on 29th October 2021 with yet another beaming celebration in closing which included a musical performance and a comprehensive prize announcement ceremony, which Included Award to the Best Delegate in each of the four committees which were duly won by Ipshita Rawat of Kamal Model Sr. Sec. School under WHO, who represented country- Tajikistan. Under UNHRC- The reward of Best Delegate was won by Hemanya Chadha of Sadhu Vaswani Int. School for Girls, who represented country- Netherlands, in UNGA the award of Best Delegate was rewarded to Krisha Bhatia of GMSSS 16, Chandigarh representing the country the UK, and in AIPPM- the reward of Best Delegate was awarded to Shubhendu Kumar Jha of Govt. School, Badarpur, representing the character of Sh. Narendra Modi Ji. Along with awards were also rewarded under the category of High Commendation, Special Mention and Honourable Mention under each council.

The event concluded with an encouraging speech of the School Principal who congratulated all the winners of the event and highlighted the importance of the said events in propagating the beaming ideas emerging in the young minds and preparing them as future leaders. In his virtuous words he expressed his regards the various schools with their students who enthusiastically in the event giving it a success.