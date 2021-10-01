Be a proud possessor of the ultimate address of Thane, by Paranjape schemes

A majority of Mumbaikars aspire to own their dream home in Mumbai. Even more compelling is the idea of buying into the premier addresses of Mumbai – Malabar Hill, Juhu, Pali Hill etc. to name a few. In Thane, there is one such location, which after almost 2 decades is now witness to the pre-launch of a mega-development by an equally renowned name in Maharashtra real estate. Welcome to Paranjape Codename Trademark, a corner estate in Thane’s Private Neighbourhood next to Hiranandani Meadows.

The one-of-a-kind project is specially curated for the affluent few in the choicest of the location at Thane. While the elite gentry around the project redefines the new luxury standard of Thane, the blissful nature enhances the location with pure magnificence. Set Off. Pokhran Road 2 and close to Yeoor Hills, this location is the most desired one in Thane because whether it is shopping, lifestyle avenues, convenience, or the best schools and hospitals of Thane city, they are all proximate.

Paranjape Codename Trademark is a unique project that offers the best of all amenities which are important to the modern affluent family. Spread across 4.8 acres it is abounding with higher than average – 67% open spaces. It features 5 distinct experience zones with over 25 luxurious amenities. So, whether you want to experience a soothing sunset surrounded by greens, or enjoy a variety of sports including basketball, badminton, swimming or host a celebration of your most important events, you get it all inside the development. This development focuses on an active lifestyle with a focus on health, it is laden with a world-class gymnasium, yoga and meditation decks, gardens, etc. Further, you can enjoy an enriched co-working space within the development keeping in line with today’s remote working scenario.

The towers feature a modern architecture theme reflected in the façade design and the double-height reception lobby to elevate the everyday experience. It offers a mix of 2 & 3 BHK homes for small and large families. Each home follows the maximum efficiency design principle to offer great value for money. The luxurious 2 Bed homes start at Rs. 1.19 Cr and the 3 Bed Homes start at Rs. 1.75 Cr, these are all-inclusive prices. Paranjape Schemes also offers a special bullet payment plan: 25:25:25:25 that makes the home buying experience easier.

Paranjape Schemes, one of the most trusted brands in the RE sector of Maharashtra with a legacy of 34 years. It has delivered more than 200+ projects with 75,000+ happy residents across 9 cities including Pune, Bangalore, Nashik, etc.

To know more, please call +91-22-68512187 or visit http://www.paranjapetm.com./

'Paranjape Codename Trademark’ is the project "Opulus S1 S2 R1 R2 and R3". This project is registered under MAHARERA No. P51700022773 and is available on the website https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects.