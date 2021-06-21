BE O MAN ordains Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj as their brand ambassador

India, 21st June 2021: BE O MAN a brand of Cosmic Kosmein Care is a men’s grooming FMCG brand that aims in developing safe and high-quality men’s grooming products that are 100% natural. BE O MAN is proud to announce that they have recently roped in Indian cricketer, Mohammed Siraj as their brand ambassador to strengthen the brand’s appeal and to foster men’s confidence through grooming by using their natural products.

Mohammed Siraj is endorsing BE O MAN’s Face and Beard care range. With this partnership, BE O MAN is aiming to encourage the millennial men of India to style fashionable looks while keeping up with the trends. In the event of this association, BE O MAN is giving all their customers Mohammed Siraj signed merchandise like T-shirts and Masks for free on a minimum purchase range.

The brand ambassador of BE O MAN, Mohammed Siraj says, “BE O MAN is a brand that connects with millennial men and is constantly coming up with new innovations of products. I personally love to experiment with my looks on a daily basis and BE O MAN offers the best range of products that encourages every man to style their unique looks. I look forward to being a part of the ingenious BE O MAN team and building a quintessential brand that inspires the upcoming millennial cohort.”

Mohammed Siraj is an Indian Cricketer who plays for the Indian national cricket team. He also plays for Hyderabad in domestic cricket and for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. From playing cricket as a youngster in his earlier exposure to sports to becoming the leading man of Team India in the epic series win against Australia in 2021, Mohammed Siraj has come a long way. This is why the affiliation of Mohammed Siraj with BE O MAN is a perfect fit as it defines the journey of a boy turning into a man.

Aadil Kolsawala, Co-Founder of BE O MAN says, “BE O MAN decided to develop safe and quality men’s grooming products because of the limited availability of pure and botanicals products for today’s millennial men. We want to provide the millennial men of the country with the best grooming products for their everyday use. Our association with Mohammed Siraj is the epitome of perfection, he not only approves our brand but also trusts and believes in our products. Siraj’s appeal to the youth is exceptional and his journey from being a local boy of Hyderabad to an upcoming big star in Indian cricket will play a big role in BE O MAN becoming a salient brand for men around the globe.”

Team BE O MAN is constantly focussing to create a positive impact in the world by creating innovative men’s care products that encourage and promote every millennial man to style their everyday looks.

