Beach please! We’re here to stay: The Plug Media celebrates its 3rd anniversary

When the world was drowning in a disconcerting abyss, Apoorv Bhatnagar and Rohit Golia set out to venture into the world of entrepreneurship to seek unfathomed opportunities. The last couple of years have been nothing short of a paradigm shift towards all things digital. The brand sentiment through the digital evolution went from restlessness and sceptical to hopeful and optimistic. Leveraging these very emotions, the two young creative minds laid the foundation of a startup, The Plug Media, in 2018.

Fast forward to 2021, The Plug Media has become a force to reckon with. The full-fledged 360º Social Media Marketing company has established an unparalleled foothold in the Influencer Marketing industry in a span of mere three years. To accomplish their goals, co-founders Apoorv Bhatnagar and Rohit Golia, create an unmatched synergy that gives them an advantage to bridge various voids in the industry through one powerful agency.

Putting their expert industry knowledge and years of experience into works, the dynamic duo is constantly looking to innovate, push boundaries and redefine the status quo of influencer marketing. Over time, as the startup grew, Apoorv and Rohit sought out young and creative minds - a team that has helped build the company to where it is today. The company also harbours an impressive roster that comprises top tier content creators from all over the country. Today, The Plug Media spearheads the field of creativity and innovation content creation that elevates society by creating a strong positive impact. As 3 years whiz past, Apoorv reminisces, “It seems like only yesterday that Rohit and I were discussing the potential that the Influencer Marketing industry holds. Looking back, I am glad we took risks, overcame innumerable challenges and never stopped believing in our ability to facilitate a change. Today, we’re building a legacy that we’ve always dreamed of. It’s definitely a very proud moment for us and the team at The Plug Media.” Aligning their creative journey with the responsibilities of a young startup - The Plug Media has decided to celebrate this feat by giving back to the community. Announcing a collaborative initiative between the company, its roster and the community - The Plug Media will hold a Beach Clean-Up drive commemorating their third anniversary. The beach clean-up drive will take place on 14th November, 2021 from 4 PM to 6 PM at Juhu Beach. The expected attendees are some of The Plug Media’s exclusive roster, including the likes of Vedika Mehta, Meghna Kaur, Usaamah Siddique, Shivani Singh, Anushka Mitra, Shruti Sinha, Steffi Kingham and Mohit Hiranandani.

The goal of the drive is two-fold. The primary aim being to create a consequential impact on society - digital and beyond digital. Secondly, it aims to build a community that is facilitated by the digital space to take considerate actions in the offline world that can help strike a change. As ambitious plans materialize into successful milestones, The Plug Media, over three years, has made waves in the digital marketing forum by executing over 950+ digital campaigns, collaborating with over 220+ brands over umpteen genres. These staggering figures are a statement in themselves of the company’s triumphs since its inception. With each new project, The Plug Media intends to unwind the unlimited potential that this new-age marketing segment has to offer. It relentlessly works to adapt and embrace the dynamic transitions of the digital world to help their creators dominate their respective niche. Staying true to its name, it works to plug the gaps between the creators, brands, and their audiences. In the media and entertainment sector, virtues like creativity and the capacity to embrace change are of essence help spurt growth in the short-term.

When it comes to sustainability of a brand - the metrics may look a little different. The Plug Media holds a stellar reputation with clients because over years, it has given paramount importance to reliable work ethics, goal-oriented strategy execution and commitment to cultivating a strong mutual-growth mindset. When asked about what the future holds for the company, Rohit shared, “We devoted the last 3 years building an impregnable foundation for our business. We’re now on the cusp of taking the giant leap and scaling aggressively. We’ve only just begun.”

