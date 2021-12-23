Beat your hunger pangs by scoring Super 6s & Super 4s on the all-new KFC app

National, 23rd December 2021: Ranveer Singh has us all on edge as he recreates India’s winning moments in his soon-to-be-released cricket biopic 83. The film has Ranveer playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory over West Indies. And just as the cricket team did then, Ranveer Singh will now dazzle audiences with Super 6s and Super 4s. Celebrate that joyous moment in history with KFC’s Super 6s and Super 4s offer, available exclusively on the new KFC app. In the words of Ranveer Singh - ‘Bhook ke chhakke chhudao’ on the KFC app as you cheer the boundaries in the film. As part of the offer with 83, KFC is offering 6 pieces of Hot & Crispy Chicken and 6 Chicken Strips free for every 6 ordered (or even 4+4 considering your hunger’s ‘boundaries’) between 22nd and 26th December. Now go ahead, order on the all-new KFC app and beat your hunger pangs because KFC-ravings have no ‘boundaries’.

A recently released film by the brand opens on Ranveer Singh batting on a pitch - a snippet from the film ‘83, hitting one chakka after another. And just like he smashes the ball out of the field, he urges viewers to do the same for their hunger - “Bhook ke chakke chhudao”. He goes on to tell you how, with the exclusive Super 6s and Super 4s offer on the KFC app. Now go ahead and celebrate this festive season with friends, family and even friends of friends, because there’s enough and more for all.

Need another reason to get your KFC scoreboard ticking? This offer comes with the added assurance of KFC’s 4X Safety Promise of Sanitization, Screening, Social Distancing and ContactLess service. With our existing stringent hygiene measures, there is intensified sanitization every 30 minutes of all surface areas like tables, counters, door handles, etc. Our restaurant & delivery teams wash & sanitize their hands & bags after every order - great taste delivered safely you see. All team members, including delivery riders, get screened regularly for temperature checks, and wear masks & gloves at all times. Social distancing is followed at the restaurants with floor stickers guiding customers and delivery riders to maintain safe distance as they queue up for orders. We also ensure you get your KFC orders in a completely contactless & safe manner, whether on delivery, KFC to your Car/Bike, during dine-in and now also with Express Pick-up (takeaway order ready in just 7 mins). In addition, safeguarding the health and well-being of customers as well as team members, the brand is on a drive to get all team members fully vaccinated.

So, while Ranveer’s cricketing avatar gets busy with chakke chudana in 83, you can gear up to score your Super 6s and Super 4s on the KFC App.

