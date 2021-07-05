Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Beautiful.store has captured the beauty e-comm market in no time

The portal offers popular international brands like Embryolisse, Olaplex, Toppik, OGX, L’Oréal, Lakme, Colorbar, Nykaa, Plum, Superdry, Davidoff, Cetaphil, Neutrogena, Nivea, Mamaearth, Remington, Philips, Ikonic and many more.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Beautiful.Store offers a delightful online shopping experience to all its clients spread all over the country.

The online beauty shop that fulfils all cosmetic and personal care needs of most Bollywood Divas. Get best deals from top international brands, free home delivery, with easy-return and exchange policy.

Beautiful.Store, is a new name that's making waves in beauty and wellness segment. It has become the first choice of every cosmetic lover in no time. All variety of international and indigenous cosmetic, skincare, perfumes, makeup products, hair care brands are available at Beautiful.store online portal.

With all the international brands available under one roof, “Beautiful.store” is also the favourite destination of many Bollywood Celebrities, Make-up Artist, Fashion Divas, Beauty Academy, Leading Salon Spas and many more. It is a world-class store that caters to all your personal and cosmetic care needs.

From a comprehensive selection of makeup products, haircare, skincare, to luxury bath and body, fragrances, and wellness products, the portal guarantees 100% genuine and branded products. Furthermore, all the products are well-curated, well-priced. Similarly, all your concern and queries are tackle, then and there. Eventually, this helps the clients to choose the right product to enhance their radiance. The e- retailer offers free home delivery for many brands. Additionally, the e-commerce store has superb return and exchange policy to safeguard consumer's interests.

There are times, when the exorbitant prices of various international brands sometimes act as a deterrent while shopping. But, at Beautiful.store, the company assures the best and competitive price over any other platforms. They say, the vastly discounted M.R.P is a major crowd puller!

Beautiful.store has built a huge network. Users share their ideas and tips, learn and watch tutorials. This helps the brand to retain the customer base and attract new ones. The logistic and packaging is of global standards. Most importantly, all the products go through rigorous quality checks before being shipped to various locations. Again, the portal has something for every pocket and caters to both rich and middle-class people.

With a strong online network, “Beautiful.store” has also become a big beauty destination offline too. The idea is to provide an omnichannel experience all its customers. Now, clients can try their popular brands in stores as well. The brand has several stores located across Mumbai.

“Beautiful.store,” a multi-brand beauty retailer, has captured the hearts of millions of shoppers by aligning itself with the needs of the customers (be it a lady or a girl who had easy access to smartphone) and providing them with the best online as well as offline experience. Moreover, Beautiful has redefined the ultimate shopping experience for customers with its inventory-led model and digital marketing strategy.

It is time to go on an International Brands Shopping Spree!!! With Safe & Secure shopping experience of 1000+ Authentic Brands.

Visit Now – www.beautiful.store

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

