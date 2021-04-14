Behl Brothers, Mohit and Nitish, are building brands online

It is a well-known fact that marketing has transformed from traditional methods to digital. Brands today have an aspiration to expand their reach through online campaigns. Hence, this is when young innovative minds such as Mohit Behl and Nitish Behl enter the picture.

Born and brought up in Lohian, a small town in the Jalandhar district of Punjab, Mohit and Nitish have catapulted startups and various other businesses to stand apart from the competition through their digital expertise. With their deep passion for going beyond their limits, these two young individuals have created unique and out-of-the-box marketing campaigns and provided an extensive range of services to several businesses.

A sneak peeks at the journey of the Behl Brothers.

Some people in life run behind a specific purpose when they are young, no matter how difficult the path is.

Mohit Behl and Nitish Behl, currently just 22 years and 23 years old, started dreaming big from their childhood days. The siblings, along with their studies, were working towards digital marketing concepts and strategies.

In their zest of bringing new changes, the brothers have gone through a lot of hardships. When they were in 10th, they started doing a job along with their studies. The pay scale of that job was 20K INR. After that, they jumped into entrepreneurship as it was their primary aspiration. And from here, their entrepreneurial journey started.

During their college days, in the year 2018, when they were pursuing engineering, the duo jointly founded a company named JMD Digital Inc.

Today, Mohit and Nitish's company JMD Digital Inc is one of the best digital marketing companies with clients from all over India. In this process, they have worked with many people, provided solutions to many, and discovered new profitable marketing techniques. These digital marketing experts enhance various brands through social media marketing, web development solutions, and more.

However, it is impossible to reach this level without proper hold over the techniques. Apart from business attributes, both Mohit and Nithish have acquired technical skills too. The brothers have in-depth knowledge about android, Php, Java, C++, and more as they come from a computer engineering background.

For ten years, the expertise of the duo has been creating miracles in the digital industry. The business which they initiated with their website is now having a presence on all social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and more.

The fascinating thing to note is that Mohit and Nitish have developed many Facebook pages for different clients, which have crossed 20 to 25 million web traffic.

The talent and dedication of these young entrepreneurs are an inspiration to many. At this young age, achieving so much, including hefty revenue, is not a small thing. Mohit and Nitish confess that it took them a lot of courage and patience to reach this stage.

Being goal-oriented and consistent are their key strengths, and hence, it helped them grab the right opportunities. They have shown the world that in-depth awareness about digitalization can do wonders. You can acquire clients and win their trust if you use your right skills at the right time. Both of them believe that digital marketing has a vast scope, where the growth is endless. One needs to keep the enthusiasm alive, and success will knock on the door.

In recent years, Mohit Behl and Nitish Behl have succeeded in growing their firm while working for other firms. They are now looking forward to taking their business to another level.

Behl brothers also motivate the young generation and make them aware of the perks of utilizing their digital knowledge.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.