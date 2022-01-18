Best Bitcoin Casinos in 2022 for Crypto Casino Games and Bonuses

Cryptocurrencies are becoming more mainstream each day. Casino sites, of course, aren’t an exception to this rule - but how do you find the best Bitcoin casinos in the bunch?

In other words: What sites are the good, the bad and the ugly in terms of Bitcoin casinos? We'll spare you the last two categories and go straight to the good ones.

BitStarz is our top pick for the best Bitcoin casino. More info on our other picks and the benchmarks we used to make this list are below.

Parameters We Analyzed to Find the Best Crypto Casinos Online

Bitcoin Availability:

The first thing we researched was, of course, whether a casino offered payments/withdrawals in Bitcoin. We also gave some extra points to those who offer alternative cryptocurrencies as well.

Game Variety and Quality:

Just because it offers Bitcoin payments, it doesn’t automatically mean a Bitcoin casino is good. Players go to these online websites to play and have fun, so the fun factor should be paramount. We analyzed how many games they offer and how good they are.

Bonuses:

Bonuses not only give good value for new and recurring players, but they also gauge whether the Bitcoin casino has its customers in mind or not. This is why we focused on Bitcoin bonuses mainly but also took a look at other bonuses and promotions.

Safety:

This category encompasses a wide array of factors, namely: the casino's reputation, whether they are licensed or not, what kind of license they have, their website security, and more. Especially with cryptos, you only want to play on safe, reputable casino sites.

10 Best Bitcoin Casinos

1. BitStarz - The Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

BitStarz

More than 3,000 casino games

A great welcome package with 180 free spins

Curacao License

If we could define our top pick - BitStarz - in one word, it would be 'innovative'. This online casino packs a variety of unique features.

First of all, they are completely Bitcoin-oriented. Everything is friendly towards Bitcoin payments, even their welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC.

They also have videos and articles about Bitcoin and why it’s a good choice for players. We really like how accessible the information is. To top it off, you can also exchange your local currency for Bitcoin on the same site.

Gaming-wise, they offer a vast selection of games: a gallery of more than 3,000, including slots, table games, and even a section for Bitcoin-exclusive games. These are good quality games and very varied. You can even try demo versions without registering.

Their welcome bonus is simply superb. You get a first deposit bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC with 180 free spins. VIP bonuses, a loyalty program, and other promotions complete a very enticing package.

2. 7Bitcasino - Best for Bitcoin Jackpots

7Bitcasino

Bitcoin and 5 other cryptos accepted

Great VIP section with cashbacks

A good collection of games by categories (like fruit games & Megaways)

7Bitcasino is an excellent stop for Bitcoin-oriented players. First of all, they have a Curacao license, which means the site is completely safe and fair. Also, they've been around since 2014 and have a reputation to maintain. Rest assured that you are in good hands here.

7Bitcasino not only offers Bitcoin payments but also other cryptos such as Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. Payments are straightforward: simply pick your cryptocurrency, specify a digital wallet and select the amount.

Games are not only fun and varied; they are also categorized in a very ingenious way: low risk, high risk, themed, and so on. This is great for players who never know where to start.

They have a great welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and other promotions such as daily cashbacks. In their VIP program, you also get cashbacks, and once you reach a certain level, you maintain that level no matter what.

But perhaps the best feature is the jackpots. They offer real-time information on their Bitcoin jackpots and the games that offer this feature. This is a great way to jump fast into the action.

3. mBitCasino - Best Bitcoin Welcome Bonus

mBit casino

Welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins

Excellent selection with 2,000+ games

Fast cashouts (under 10 minutes)

mBit casino is yet another excellent choice for crypto players - especially new ones. This Curacao-licensed casino offers them a very generous 5 BTC + 300 free spins welcome package. Not only that, but they also accept Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, and Dogecoin in addition to Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

They offer all types of games, including slots, blackjack, video poker, roulette, baccarat, jackpot, and table games. Suffice to say, everyone will find what they're looking for here. The games are well organized in their own categories, and you also can jump straight into the action by choosing one of the ‘hottest’ games on the main screen.

Aside from the welcome package, some of the best features of this online casino are the many bonuses and promotions. How about winning 2.5 BTC? 5,000 free spins? 20% cashback every day? They seem to have brainstormed their promotions for quite some time, coming up with an attractive package of bonuses.

Finally, we love their fast cashouts. They promise 10-minute fast cashouts on average, and they deliver. This is great for all players, and a feature we can't wait to see in more casinos.

4. Cloudbet - Best for Its Crypto Variety

Crypto betting with over 10 currencies

Many bonuses, including a six-digit giveaway

Great-looking, modern website

Cloudbet is an excellent choice for players who like to play casino games using varied cryptocurrencies. Their website is very well-developed, offering a lot of information on the payment methods and easy-to-browse casino games and categories.

They started out in 2013, and have earned their reputation over the years. They also offer an important security feature for Bitcoin payments, which is 'cold storage'. This means the deposits are safely held, while the 'hot wallet' is used for day-to-day withdrawals.

While others offer a more significant number of games, Cloudbet has a great selection from many developers covering all the classic games such as slots, baccarat, roulette, and more.

Their promotions are great, too, including up to 5 BTC welcome bonuses, daily free spins, and a loyalty program. But perhaps the best one is the yearly giveaway. This six-digit giveaway is a tournament where you accumulate points by playing particular games. As you go up the rankings, you win better prizes.

5. Red Dog - Best Bitcoin Casino for Mobile Players

Excellent interface for desktop and mobile users

Accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum

Better bonuses for crypto

Red Dog Casino is a great place to enjoy casino games and try your luck with Bitcoin.

This is because, unlike other online gambling sites we reviewed, cryptos are just another payment option, and they're not crypto-oriented. However, their crypto services are as good as any other payment option.

One downside is perhaps the number of games: there aren't a lot of games, but you’ll indeed find your favorites in each category because the games are fun and high-quality. There are even some games not found on other websites with more extensive galleries, such as bingo and keno.

A great feature is their welcome bonus, where they offer 225% on the initial deposit and cough up an extra 20% if you pay with Bitcoin. They also have a 24/7 bonus that gives you from 120% to 160% bonus on deposit, and as usual, it's 25% extra if it's a crypto payment.

With all that being said, what we liked the most about this casino is its amazing mobile app. It’s available for all the major mobile systems, and it runs great. They also offer a desktop app. Both apps are better than playing from a browser because they were designed to be easy and straightforward to use.

6. Super Slots - Best Payment Options

Great crypto promotions, like the 400% bonus

Many payment options, including Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash

300+ games and two live casino sections

It's true. Their slots are definitely super, but there are also other great things about this online casino.

First of all, it offers perhaps the widest choice of payment methods we've ever seen. This includes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar, Ripple, and traditional options such as credit cards and bank transfers.

Aside from slots, you will find many good-quality casino games here, including not one but two live casino sections. On top of that, they have seasonal bonuses and promotions, including a whopping 400% crypto bonus on your first deposit.

7. Slots Empire - Best for Slot Games

Accessible slot section with demo games

11 specialty games

Great-looking themed website

Slots Empire, as you can imagine, has an extensive gallery of slot games. What we found great about their selection is that the games are suitable to all playing styles. It's very easy to navigate the website and look for your favorite game, and they offer demo versions for all of them.

Other game sections are a bit lacking, but you can find games of all kinds here. Notably good is the specialty games section with 11 titles.

They have some exciting promotions, such as welcome bonuses and new game promotions, but no specific Bitcoin bonuses.

8. El Royale - Best Bonuses and Promotions

Accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum

Many promotions, including daily bonuses and new game offers

Great individual game pages with info

El Royale's classic, glamour-filled website is actually a great mix between visuals and usability. One of the best features of this Bitcoin casino is that they offer free demos for their games. Even better? You also get a full page with the summary of the game, description, how to win, and much more.

They also have a lot of promotions such as daily bonuses, new game bonuses, free spins on certain slots, and several welcome promotions. These are good but are tied to certain games.

They accept several cryptos, including Bitcoin, but mostly fiat-currency cashouts. Bitcoin is the only crypto-friendly payout option.

9. Las Atlantis - Best Website Design

Inviting website with excellent user experience

Not the most extensive selection of games (circa 200)

Many promotions, including game-specific ones

Las Atlantis is probably the most beautiful online casino out there. You just can't avoid falling in love with a website that displays bubbles where your cursor is. But aside from that, sections are well-thought-out, and interactivity is also great. They accept Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

There are 200+ games, which is not a lot, but their themes are varied, and you’ll find most typical casino games such as slots, poker, table games, and blackjack.

Their promotions are really good, such as the 280% welcome bonus up to 5-digits and special new game bonuses. However, there are no Bitcoin-specific promotions.

10. Cafe Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino for Beginners

Bitcoin-specific special offers, like more generous referrals

120+ games

Beginner-friendly guides

Cafe Casino is the place to go when you're looking for fun and useful information for beginners. They have several walkthroughs, FAQs, and incentives for Bitcoin players, which could be a great starting point for newcomers. They also offer nice Bitcoin-specific promotions such as extra money for Bitcoin referrals.

The game selection is good with 120+ options, including slots, roulette, blackjack, and others. And the best thing is perhaps that they allow not only Bitcoin deposits but also Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and other cryptocurrencies, such as Litecoin.

Online Bitcoin Casino Sites: FAQs

How Do I Pay with Bitcoin?

This will depend on each casino site. Some websites offer crypto wallet transfers, while others require the player to get in touch with customer support. Some of the most Bitcoin-oriented gambling sites even offer the option to trade currencies on-site. This means you can deposit USD, EUR, or your local currency and exchange it for Bitcoins.

Also, bear in mind that some casino sites offer payments in Bitcoin, but not withdrawals. Others allow withdrawals with the same deposit method only. Always check the conditions first.

Is It Safe to Play with Bitcoin?

Safety in online casinos is not defined by the payment method per se, but by their reputation, whether they encrypt payments and your info, and, of course, their licensing situation.

This means that you are either as safe or unsafe as with any other currency.

This is why we recommend everyone to take extra care in choosing casinos with suitable security protocols, a good reputation, and good licenses. This is the only way to ensure maximum safety for you and your money.

Can I Play All Casino Games With Bitcoin?

It depends on the casino. Some Bitcoin-exclusive casinos, of course, allow only Bitcoin for their games. But other online casino sites will offer a mix: a Bitcoin-only section with a variety of games and then the other fiat-currency games in another section.

Many casinos allow you to play any games with Bitcoin, but you should always check first whether this is the case or not. Also, bear in mind that promotions may or may not include Bitcoin.

Is It Better To Play With Bitcoin or Cash?

This is entirely up to you. The gaming experience, if the game is available for both situations, would be the same. Initially, this might imply that it's okay to play with either. However, you should bear in mind that cryptocurrencies are notoriously volatile. This adds an extra layer of risk to any gambling.

Let's contemplate this scenario: you win a lot of money in Bitcoin. When you want to withdraw your winnings, Bitcoin tumbles 25%. That's 25% less than what you would have won if you had stuck to fiat currencies. On the flip side, it can also happen that Bitcoin goes up massively, and you make even more than your initial winning.

How Do I Get Bitcoin to Play on These Casino Sites?

If you are a newcomer to the cryptocurrency world, it's perhaps best to look for an in-depth guide on how to get Bitcoin and other cryptos. We'll try to offer a brief summary here:

The easiest way would be to buy Bitcoin at your favorite online exchange. This is as simple as opening an account, verifying your identity, and purchasing Bitcoin with your favorite payment method. Then, depending on each casino, you would transfer Bitcoins to your casino account or follow their instructions for other methods.

Another easy way is to simply pick which casinos let you exchange your currency for Bitcoin. Bear in mind that perhaps the exchange rate is not as favorable as with a large broker.

Are There Other Considerations for Choosing Bitcoin Casinos?

We covered all the crucial features in Bitcoin casinos. If you follow our guide, you’ll find great casinos, each one with its strengths and weaknesses.

But there are other things you may want to consider based on your preferences and playing styles. For instance, you could check whether the casino offers a wide betting range or not, whether there is a particular game that you like, and so on.

It's also essential for some players who use mobile browsers that casinos offer good mobile websites with the same features - or even better - that they offer an app for gaming.

To Sum Up - Best BTC Casinos

Before you decide to sign up for a BTC casino, you should consider whether it’s a transparent website, whether the casino is reputable, and if there is a good selection of games.

According to our analysis, Bitstarz is the best Bitcoin casino because it scores high on all our essential tests. With that being said, other crypto casino sites earn more points in certain areas - perhaps the ones you might be more interested in - such as 7Bitcasino's jackpots, for instance.

So, we recommend you try them all and choose the one that feels best. And remember to always play safe!

Disclaimer: Gambling involves an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk. Subject to applicable laws. Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital asset; not a legal tender. Subject to market risks.