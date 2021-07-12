Best Canadian immigration consultant manifests for Immigration Services

India has long been a top source country of Canadian immigrants. Looking at the recent number of Indians who became permanent residents in Canada, it has seen a whopping increase from 39,340 in 2016 to over a lakh recently. With the pandemic hitting and curbing the plans of thousands to settle and build a life across the seas, many immigration consultancies took up the responsibility to guide them in the best way possible to deal with the situation and continue to pursue their dreams with a streamlined direction.

Among the most notable names stands Nationwide Visas, a momentous immigration consultancy providing valuable services to its clients. Resolving all the dilemmas regarding immigration and consultancy services with an accuracy and approval rate of 100%, the firm holds a strong foothold in the domain with a meritorious experience of over fourteen years.

With international borders finally getting unlocked after more than a year's wait, governments are beginning to shape their migration programs to benefit development and boost recovery. Nationwide Visas, grabbing the opportunity, manifested itself as a leading PR Visa Consulting Firm. The organization endows personalized assistance at every step of the client’s immigration journey without any complications till the end of legalization.

With highly expert onboard ICCRC members and lawyers, they have a high command in the domain and hold the reins with in-depth knowledge. Dealing with simple as well as complex cases, refusal cases, appeal cases for all kinds of visas, their credible team including noteworthy members like Dr. Amrinder Kaur and Dr. Sudhansh Ohri ensures complete client confidentiality and offers a secure service regarding the whole documentation process.

With a motto that states, ‘Helping your dreams come true,' Nationwide Visas yield a plethora of services for a suitable pre and post-immigration program. Starting from express entry programs, family scholarships, spousal sponsorships to work permits, job assistance, professional portfolio building, they help their clientele to build a life from scratch. They also have a hand in providing free IELTS coaching from the esteemed Cambridge CELTA certified trainers, focusing on the most basic prerequisite of settling down in a foreign land. They fortify your presence in the realm, ensuring desired scores to hold long-term employee benefits.

The reputed Director at Nationwide Visas, Rajiv Arora sharing his views said, “In immigration, Levels Plan released just before the pandemic took hold of everything, the federal government announced its intention to welcome more than 1.1 million new permanent residents in Canada before 2022. While the numbers will undoubtedly be affected, this post-recovery period has certainly brought forth many opportunities to immigrate to Canada. We at Nationwide Visas with an exemplary approach have built a credible structure that allows hassle-free and flawless end-to-end immigration services.”

Canada’s immigration system allows skilled workers, students, entrepreneurs, SMEs, MSMEs, and other business owners to apply directly for permanent residence if they qualify for that program pathway. If granted permanent residency, a person is given the right to live and work anywhere in Canada, with access to Canadian universal healthcare and social services. Established in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Canada itself, their commendable team strives to procure the best Canada PR visa consulting to residents of Tier-1 cities in India as well as abroad. Apart from Canada, they have also extended their services to Australia and Germany and are working to build a healthy clientele there as well.

It is understood that immigration can be tiring to deal with, but with Nationwide Visas, it’s not. Crediting their outstanding services, they have bagged the accolades for the best Immigration Consultants in India for Canada and Most Trusted Visa Brand in India 2018. They have also been nominated amongst the top thirty trendsetter companies of India in an award ceremony that took place in London, 2018. Standing strong for fourteen years with values that target excellence with passion, Nationwide visas is touching horizons in the competitive market with their seamless immigration services.





Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.