Best Ethereum Casino Revealed

You don’t have to cash out your Ethereum in order to bet online. Thanks to Ethereum casinos, online betting with this popular cryptocurrency is easier than ever before.

In this guide, we’ll reveal the 5 best Ethereum casino sites in 2022 and help you choose the right one for you.

The Best Ethereum Casinos Ranked

Let’s take a look at the 5 best Ethereum casino sites you can play with today:

The Top 5 Ethereum Casinos Reviewed

We’ve put together short reviews of each of our top 5 Ethereum casinos so you can decide which one is right for you.

BetOnline - Overall Best Ethereum Casino in 2022

BetOnline is our top-rated Ethereum casino in 2022. At this casino, you’ll find more than 150 games spanning everything from slots and video poker to blackjack and roulette. BetOnline offers top-ranked games from Visionary iGaming, Betsoft, and Fresh Deck Studios, so you’re sure to enjoy the selection.

BetOnline also makes it easy to play live casino games with Ethereum. The casino offers live blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, as well as daily live poker tournaments. Any player can qualify for BetOnline’s monthly high roller poker tournaments, which offer payouts up to $1 million.

These tournaments are competitive, though, so you have to be very good if you want to win. For more casual play, sit-and-go tables are available 24/7.

BetOnline doesn’t charge deposit or withdrawal fees when you pay with Ethereum, and you can deposit as little as $50 worth of ETH at a time. The casino accepts players from the US, UK, Canada, India, South Africa, and New Zealand. Players from Australia are not accepted.

Pros:

150+ casino games to try

Live blackjack, roulette, and poker

24/7 sit-and-go poker tables

Deposit as little as $50 in ETH

Cons:

AU players not accepted

2. Wild Casino - Best Ethereum Casino for Live Betting

Wild Casino

Wild Casino is our top pick for live betting with Ethereum. This online casino has more than a dozen blackjack, roulette, and baccarat tables. Even better, high rollers can play early payout blackjack for up to $5,000 per hand.

At Wild Casino, you’ll find more than 250 games to try, including all the latest slots from Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming. There are also dozens of video poker tables, although the casino doesn’t offer live poker.

Wild Casino offers new players a generous welcome bonus worth up to $9,000. You can claim the bonus with Ethereum by making 5 deposits of $1,000 each. After you play through the welcome bonus, Wild Casino offers a 5% boost on every ETH deposit and a 10% weekly rebate on any losses at the casino.

Wild Casino accepts deposits from as little as $50 in ETH. The casino accepts players from the US, UK, Canada, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, but not from Australia.

Pros:

Excellent selection of live dealer games

200+ online slots

Bet up to $5,000 per hand on live blackjack

$9,000 welcome bonus

Cons:

Doesn’t offer live poker games

3. Fortune Jack - Top Ethereum Casino for Slot Games

Fortune Jack

Fortune Jack is our favorite place to gamble ETH on slots. At this casino, you’ll find an incredible 500+ casino games from software providers like Pragmatic Play, Authentic Gaming, Evoplay, and Evolution Gaming. The selection is simply unrivaled and new games are being added all the time.

On top of that, Fortune Jack has a live casino with blackjack, roulette, poker, and even some game show games. Live dealers are available 24/7, so the fun never stops at this online casino.

Fortune Jack is one of the only Ethereum casinos we found that offers a no deposit bonus. New players receive 100 free spins just for signing up and verifying your account. When you make your first ETH deposit, you’ll also receive 20% cashback.

Fortune Jack is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa. However, games from specific software providers are not available in some countries. Fortune Jack does not accept players from the UK.

Pros:

More than 500 casino games

24/7 live dealer tables

100 free spins no deposit bonus

20% cashback on first deposit

Cons:

Not available in the UK

4. Cloudbet - Best Ethereum Welcome Bonus

Cloudbet

Cloudbet has the best welcome bonus for Ethereum deposits that we’ve seen. At this online casino, new players receive a 100% deposit match up to 5 ETH. If you claim the full bonus, that’s worth around $14,000 USD! Plus, Cloudbet offers reload deposit bonuses every Thursday and has a loyalty program where you can earn even more promotions.

Cloudbet isn’t short on games to help you put your bonus to good use. The casino has more than 900 games from Evolution Gaming, Vivo Gaming, Authentic Gaming, and Ezugi. The selection includes jackpot slots, live dealer games, and video poker, so there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

We particularly appreciate how easy it is to navigate Cloudbet’s enormous library. The casino lobby lays out all the different games and providers, and you can even save your favorite games to return to them later. It’s a modern, well-designed online casino.

Cloudbet accepts Ethereum deposits starting from $25. Players from Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa are accepted. Cloudbet does not allow players from the US, UK, Hong Kong, or Singapore.

Pros:

ETH welcome bonus worth $14,000

Loyalty program available

900+ casino games

Excellent design and user experience

Cons:

Doesn’t accept US or UK players

No live poker tournaments

5. 7Bit - Best New Ethereum Online Casino

7Bit is one of the best new casinos that accept Ethereum that has come online in recent years. It built a niche for itself by offering more scale than virtually any other casino - 7Bit has more than 4,000 games from dozens of software providers!

The selection of games is truly incredible, especially if you like to bet on slots. 7Bit makes it easy to sort through the huge library based on how likely a game is to pay out, whether it offers jackpots, what software provider it comes from, and more. The only drawback is that you can’t build a custom list of your favorite games to return to easily.

7Bit rewards players with a 10-level VIP program, which delivers up to 20% cashback at the highest levels. Even if you’re not a VIP, though, you can still claim cashback when you make a new deposit and earn 100 free spins every Wednesday.

7Bit is available in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India, but not in the US or UK.

Pros:

More than 4,000 games

VIP program with up to 20% cashback

Weekly free spins offer

Good player experience

Cons:

Cannot save favorite games

Doesn’t accept US or UK players

How We Chose the Best Ethereum Casinos

There’s a lot that goes into picking the best Ethereum online casinos. Here, we’ll explain some of the key factors we considered and why they matter.

Licensing & Safety

Playing at an online casino is only fun if you feel safe doing it. That’s why we only review licensed casinos with strong records of keeping players safe. Each of the top ETH casinos we reviewed are worthy of your trust.

Bonuses & Promos

Online casino bonuses can add up to a lot of money. For example, Cloudbet is giving away up to $14,000 to new players when you deposit Ethereum!

We carefully evaluate bonus offers to find out how much money they offer and how easy they are to use. Casinos with bigger, more accessible bonuses rank higher in our ratings.

Range of Games

The selection of games that an online casino offers is another key consideration. We look for the best online casinos that offer slots, table games, poker, and live dealer games. The more high-quality games from the more software providers, the better.

Secure Ethereum Payments

Ethereum payments can be extremely secure when handled correctly. We vet each casino’s process to make sure that the payment process is smooth, safe, and fast.

Fast Payouts & Low Banking Fees

Ethereum payouts should be very fast. Most casinos we reviewed can process withdrawals in under 24 hours, and some do it in minutes.

At the same time, we look for casinos that don’t charge anything for ETH deposits and withdrawals. You’ll still have to pay blockchain fees, but you shouldn’t be penalized for paying with Ethereum.

Customer Service

Whether there’s a problem with your account or you just have a question about a game, you should have access to prompt customer service. Top Ethereum casinos offer 24/7 customer support by phone and email, and some even offer live chat.

Conclusion

The best Ethereum casino sites make it easy to deposit, wager, and withdraw ETH. These casinos offer everything from online slots to blackjack to poker - in short, all the classic casino games you’d expect to find.

If you’re ready to start betting Ethereum, we recommend BetOnline. With more than 150 games, a seamless user experience, and tons of live betting options, we think it’s the best overall ETH casino. Sign up today to start playing!

