Best Gambling Sites Ranked by Real Money Casino Games, Bonuses & More (2022)

Online real money gambling has become increasingly more popular - but where do you find the best gambling sites, though?

Site security, game selection, attractive bonuses with fair terms, and flexible banking options are just a few of the areas the top-rated sites focus on for a better gambling experience.

We take a look at the top gambling sites and rate their ability to provide players with an amazing user experience - from sign-up to payout.

Let’s begin.

The Best Gambling Sites

1. Ignition - Best Gambling Site Overall

Ignition

Pros:

280+ games from different developers

Eye-catching interface

Attractive welcome bonuses of up to $3,000

Excellent functionality on desktop and mobile

Accepts Bitcoin for payments

Cons:

Limited number of payment methods

Click here to view Ignition’s latest bonuses

Ignition is one of the more recent entries in the online casino industry, having only been established in 2016. In the few years it’s been up and running, the website has established an impressive repertoire of games from big-time developers. It also features some stellar bonuses and a gorgeous user interface on both desktop and mobile devices.

Let’s see why it’s our top pick of the best gambling sites:

Game Variety: 4.5 / 5

With just under 300 games to choose from, Ignition has more than enough titles to keep you entertained. While the majority of these are slots variations, there’s also a healthy mix of table games, poker variants, and several specialties and live dealer titles.

Ignition doesn’t skimp on quality either, as the games come from heavy-hitting casino game developers Rival and Real Time Gaming (RTG), as well as Revolver Gaming and the relatively new Makitone Gaming. Game quality is just as important as variety and, luckily, this online casino has both in spades.

Promos and Bonuses: 5/5

Ignition has a particularly fantastic welcome bonus of 200% match up to $2,000. It even gets better for people who make an initial deposit using crypto. It will provide you with a whopping 300% up to $3,000 match when you make a Bitcoin deposit. The bonus is split between poker and casino games and comes with a fair 25x wagering requirement.

Aside from the welcome bonuses, Ignition offers reload and weekly bonuses, along with rewards and referral programs.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

This gambling site boasts an eye-catching user interface with high-definition graphics and a stylish theme. Whether it’s online poker, slots, or anything in between, everything is easy on the eyes and easy to access.

Mobile users will be glad to know that the desktop version of the website translates perfectly onto a mobile device, with the high-resolution graphics remaining intact and game compatibility being optimal.

Payment Options: 4 / 5

Banking options are Ignition’s weakest area, as it mostly just offers more common choices for depositing and withdrawing. You can use credit/debit cards, checks, and bank transfers, in addition to Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

Unfortunately, the site hasn’t adopted any e-wallets, despite this model of payment becoming increasingly more popular in other gambling sites.

Customer Support: 5 / 5

Ignition’s customer support team is accessible in several channels. Send them an email and they’ll respond within the next few hours. There’s also a live chat feature for those looking for a more immediate solution or a live person to talk to. They also have a phone number to call in case you prefer that instead.

Their staff are both knowledgeable and friendly and they almost always reply in a timely manner.

2. Red Dog - Best Mobile Gambling Site

Red Dog

Pros:

Excellent mobile compatibility

Several ongoing promotions

No fee withdrawals

Smooth interface navigation

Cons:

There’s a $150 minimum withdrawal

Check out Red Dog’s latest bonuses &amp; promos

Red Dog Casino does a great job of welcoming newbies and experienced players thanks to its combination of bright backdrops and a catchy mascot.

It offers a good range of fun and high-quality casino games to play on both desktop and mobile. There are enough casino bonuses to keep things interesting whether you’re a first-timer or a regular player on the platform.

Game Variety: 4 / 5

The site has a little over 150 games to choose from, including a variety of slots, video poker, table games, and specialty titles. There isn’t all that much in developer variety, but the casino games are made by Real Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming so you can count on them being trustworthy and of high quality.

Promos and Bonuses: 4.5 / 5

New users get a fantastic 255% match deposit as a welcome bonus. This bonus comes with a 35x wagering requirement, which isn’t out of the ordinary for the industry. There are also regular casino bonuses and monthly specials, in addition to a fairly rewarding loyalty program.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 5 / 5

Red Dog’s simple and fun-loving interface is its highlight feature, boasting an easy-to-navigate platform that’ll have you picking out your next game in just a few clicks or taps. The website’s furry mascot will keep you company all throughout and there are some simple filters to show you what’s new and what’s trending.

The games look amazing and mobile users will be glad to know that they all work splendidly on mobile devices. In fact, they look even better on the screen of your smartphone or tablet, thanks to the more condensed pixels.

Payment Options: 4.5 / 5

You get a few extra banking options compared to Ignition, with you still being able to use different kinds of debit/cards, wire transfers, and Bitcoin, in addition to certain gift cards and Neosurf. What’s really great is that Red Dog doesn’t require any fees to withdraw your winnings, though you will have to accumulate at $150 before you can pull out your funds.

Customer Support: 5 / 5

Red Dog features all modes of customer support, including chat, email, and telephone. The chat function doesn’t usually have a long queue either, as you often get a live representative in under a minute.

Reaching out to the support team is a breeze as well since you can easily find all the channels in the ‘Contact Us’ section of the website. As for the experience, we found their reps to be pleasant and well-versed in their field.

3. Bovada - Best Gambling Site for Betting

Bovada

Pros:

Casino and sports betting in one

Nice selection of games to choose from

Sports welcome bonus of up to $750

Simple and intuitive website design

Cons:

Accepted payment methods are limited

Bovada is among the top gambling sites and sportsbook websites that’s been around for over a decade. It boasts some enticing bonuses, a nice variety of games to play, and a straightforward interface that’s a pleasure to navigate. To top it all off, it’s the perfect choice for people who are looking to gamble on both casino games and sports on the same website.

Game Variety: 4.5 / 5

Bovada offers just shy of 300 different game titles from established developers like Real Time Gaming, Betsoft, and Rival - all three of which are known for producing premium and tried-and-trusted games. In addition to slots, table games, video poker, and live dealer titles, the website regularly hosts poker tournaments as well.

Aside from a well-established casino section, Bovada is also known for its sports betting section with the most competitive odds and incredible markets. There are around 30 mainstream and niche sports to bet on, including NBA, NFL, and NHL. It also has a dedicated section for horse racing.

Promos and Bonuses: 4.5 / 5

As a newcomer, the casino matches your first three deposits 100% up to $1,000 each, giving you a maximum welcome bonus potential of $3,000. There are also other welcome bonuses, including ones for making your initial Bitcoin deposit, your first poker game, and for making a deposit for sports betting.

If you’re a sucker for perks, you’ll be glad to know that Bovada also has a pretty great referral bonus and an attractive rewards program.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5

Bovada sports a simple user interface that’s intuitively laid out, making it amazingly easy to browse and utilize. While not all of the games work in the mobile version, the vast majority of them do and the UI is just as sleek on your smartphone or tablet.

Payment Options: 4 / 5

This casino allows a fairly limited range of banking methods. You get to choose from credit/debit cards, checks, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. It would be nice to see other popular payment methods and other cryptos added soon.

Customer Support: 5 / 5

Bovada offers the usual channels of customer support - live chat, email, and phone. Their representatives are available 24/7, so you won’t have to worry about getting through to someone or waiting in long queues. Email inquiries are generally responded to in just a few hours and there are lots of questions answered in the website’s FAQs section.

4. Slots.lv - Best Gambling Site for Slots

Pros:

Diverse library of real money games games

Generous rewards and perks

Almost 200 online slots

Simple UI

Cons:

No live chat

Not a lot of payment options

Slots.lv is one of the old-timers in the online casino industry, having been established way back in 2013. Despite being in business for a long time, Slots.lv still manages to remain among the best in the business, boasting one of the most diverse game libraries we’ve ever come across and some incredible welcome bonuses that are sure to attract curious newcomers.

Game Variety: 4 / 5

Slots.lv does not exactly have an overwhelming number of games in its library, but what it does have is a diverse set of games from the classic slots, table games, live dealers, specialties, and tournaments.

The majority of these are slots – an incredibly impressive portfolio from four separate respectable developers - Real Time Gaming, BetSoft, Proprietary, and Genesis Gaming. This means you can look forward to an unrivaled degree of variety in the games you play.

Promos and Bonuses: 5 / 5

This casino has an attractive welcome bonus that aims to keep players around for the long haul. Slots.lv will triple your first deposit up to an amount of $1,000, and the following eight will be doubled up to $500. If you play your cards right, that’s a total of $5,000 in welcome bonuses, which is incredibly generous.

There are also referral, weekly, and no-deposit bonuses to take advantage of. To top it all off, this casino has an impressive rewards program with eight different tiers.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5

The website’s UI is incredibly simple, with an easy-to-follow layout that even newbies shouldn’t have trouble with. Browsing through games is a breeze and you’ll be playing fun titles in no time at all. It’s a bit on the bland side, but not so much as to ruin your gaming experience.

The majority of its huge library of games is designed to be compatible with mobile devices, so you can enjoy playing them on either your computer or smartphone.

Payment Options: 3.9 / 5

Slots.lv has the usual payment options, like credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and checks, though it also supports RapidTransfer, which is a nice addition. It also supports Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. We’d love to see more e-wallets and other crypto coins supported in the future, though.

Customer Support: 3.5 / 5

While this gambling site does offer phone and email as far as customer service goes, it noticeably lacks a live chat option, which is disappointing. A lot of users don’t care much for having to call a number for assistance, and would rather just chat with a representative for immediate answers.

5. Bitstarz - Top Crypto Gambling Site

Pros:

Accepts 6 cryptos

Most withdrawal options don’t include a fee

3,500+ high-quality games

Provably fair games

Exceptional customer support

Cons:

High wagering requirement for bonuses

Bitstarz has quickly made a name for itself as being one of the premiere crypto-friendly gambling sites around.

It accepts various types of cryptocurrency and accommodates a lot of other banking options as well, most of which are missing from other leading gambling sites. It also has an insane number of titles in its library and some great promotions to boot.

Game Variety: 5 / 5

As of this writing, Bitstarz claims to have over 3,500 online casino games in total on their site, which is an amazing number by any standard. In fact, that’s by far the largest number on this list. The games come from 24 developers, including Betsoft Gaming, Asia Gaming, Endorphina, Pocketdice, Booming Games, and SoftSwiss.

While not all the names are as prominent as some of the other entries on our list, it’s still a remarkable level of variety that will keep you entertained. Plus, you get the chance to play the games for free in demo mode, which is always a nice way to test them before playing for real money.

Promos and Bonuses: 3.9 / 5

This gambling site has an interesting take on welcome bonuses. They match your first four deposits in varying percentages up to a certain amount of fiat currency or Bitcoin. There are also lots of other bonuses, including free spins.

The wagering requirement for the bonuses, however, usually hovers around 40x, which is a tad steep.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4 / 5

The website features a sleek design that looks like it’s constantly in dark mode. It’s easy on the eyes and couldn’t be easier to navigate.

The game filters and categories could use some work, as you may be unable to find trending games specifically for slots, for example, but it isn’t too big of an issue. Bitstarz translates wonderfully to mobile format and it looks great on your smartphone or tablet.

Payment Options: 4 / 5

What sets Bitstarz apart is that it only accepts various forms of crypto, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin - but it also means fiat currency users will have to look elsewhere.

Customer Support: 5 / 5

Bitstarz sets the bar for superb customer service. They offer email, chat, and a phone number to contact and they also answer inquiries via social media if you prefer that channel. You can even request calls from their team if you’re looking to avoid fees on international phone calls, which is an awesome idea.

Contact methods aside, their team of customer service experts are incredibly knowledgeable, kind, and respond in a timely manner.

6. BetOnline - Best Game Variety of all Online Gambling Sites

Pros:

Features both real money casino games and sports betting options

Well-established name

Casino, sports, and poker welcome bonus

Accepts various e-wallets as banking options

Cons:

Certain casino games not functioning on mobile

Website navigation can be slow at times

BetOnline is a top gambling site and a sports betting site rolled into one. It was established in 2004 and has since built quite the reputation in the world of online gambling.

This casino offers several bonuses that will encourage new users to try different forms of betting. It’s also one of the few entries on this list to accommodate e-wallets as deposit and withdrawal options.

Game Variety: 4 / 5

BetOnline has over 400 slots, table games, video poker, specialty games, and live dealer games. They all come from well-known developers, such as Betsoft, Concept Gaming, Nucleus Gaming, and Dragon Gaming. It may not have as impressive a repertoire as Bitstarz, but it’s certainly more than enough to keep users entertained for hours.

It also has a sports betting section, dedicated poker and esports tabs, a racebook, and exclusive contests that you can explore.

Promos and Bonuses: 4.5 / 5

This gambling site offers separate welcome bonuses for trying out the casino, poker, or sports betting, as well as incentives to deposit and reload using cryptocurrency as your banking option.

The rollover requirements on the bonuses range from 30x on the casino deposit match bonus to just 10x on the poker welcome bonus.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 3.5 / 5

In your browser, the website defaults to the new mobile mode, which looks nice enough and is easy to navigate. The problem is, certain online casino games don’t seem to work and you’ll need to revert to the classic mode to get them running.

This is a big problem on certain mobile devices where you can’t opt-out of the mobile mode. We hope that it’s something BetOnline will fix reasonably soon. The sports betting aspects of the site seem to work just fine, though.

Payment Options: 4.6 / 5

You can deposit and withdraw using credit cards, debit cards, checks, bank transfers, and Bitcoin. But the real upside of BetOnline is that they allow e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill. While we do wish they adopted more forms of crypto, bringing in e-wallets is definitely a big plus in our book.

Customer Support: 5 / 5

BetOnline has all three contact methods an gambling site customer support needs - email, live chat, and phone. They’re available 24/7, so you’ll never have a tough time reaching out for some help. Plus, the staff are extremely accommodating and respond with urgency each time.

7. Cafe Casino - Best Welcome Bonus Offer of any Gambling Site

Pros:

BTC deposit bonus of 350% up to $2,500

Fiat deposit bonus of 250% up to $1,500

Over 160 real money casino games

Lots of variants for blackjack lovers

Cons:

Banking options are limited

Cafe Casino’s highlight feature is its extra-generous welcome bonus that’s sure to get newcomers to the platform excited to get started. There’s also a diverse game library to choose from, and it’s not overly saturated with online slots titles.

Game Variety: 4 / 5

Cafe Casino gives you more than 160 online casino games to try, a decent chunk of which is comprised of games other than online slots, like blackjack, table games, poker, and even bingo. The games are developed by some respected names as well, including Real Time Gaming and Rival.

Promos and Bonuses: 5 / 5

This gambling site’s most attractive feature is its welcome bonus that will match whatever amount you deposit by 250% up to $1,500. It gets even more exciting when you deposit in Bitcoin where you can get as much as $2,500. There are also some other bonuses to look forward to and a rewards program that you can be a part of.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4 / 5

There’s nothing particularly special about Cafe Casino’s interface, but it works well and it’s easy to browse. It’s not the greatest looking platform around but it’s not ugly by any means. The mobile version functions wonderfully as well, though only about half of the library will be available to mobile users.

Payment Options: 3.5 / 5

Cafe Casino only offers 9 payment methods, but they aren’t varied enough. There are credit and debit cards, along with a few cryptos. This is a fairly limited range of banking options by any standards and could really use some additional cryptocurrencies and e-wallets.

Customer Support: 5 / 5

It seems Cafe Casino recently made some upgrades to their customer support system, as they now offer phone, live chat, and email channels that are available 24/7. The agents are competent and they respond swiftly to any concerns you may have. The Cafe Community forum is also helpful and allows you to communicate with other players.

Pros:

15 payment options

Fantastic welcome and crypto bonuses

Great selection of casino games

About 255 slots

Cons:

A lot of games aren’t supported on mobile

Wagering requirement is high on some bonuses

Interface could be better

Variety of Games: 4 / 5

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5 / 5

User Interface: 3.5 / 5

Banking Options: 5 / 5

Customer Support: 4 / 5

Pros:

Excellent bonuses for newbies

Platform is highly compatible on mobile

Payouts incur no fees and are relatively fast

Cons:

Non-VIP users can withdraw a maximum of $2,500

UI is a little sloppy

Rollover on some bonuses are excessive

Variety of Games: 4 / 5

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5 / 5

User Interface: 3.5 / 5

Banking Options: 4 / 5

Customer Support: 5 / 5

Pros:

Top-notch bonuses for crypto enthusiasts

18 banking options

Site works great on mobile devices

Cons:

Support page is messy

Website design needs work

Only 3 game providers

Variety of Games: 4 / 5

Bonuses and Promotions: 4 / 5

User Interface: 3.5 / 5

Banking Options: 5 / 5

Customer Support: 2 / 5

How We Selected the Best Online Gambling Sites

Variety of Games:

No matter how good the quality of the games on an gambling site is, it won’t mean much without a good variety to choose from. After all, even the best games get boring after a while. That’s why we consider game variety as one of the most important factors when considering gambling sites.

Gambling Site Bonuses and Promotions:

Nothing attracts new users quite like a juicy welcome bonus. It’s important that the best online casinos and online gambling sites provide enough incentives to get players through the door, then follow it up with a consistent stream of bonuses so the players keep coming back.

User Interface:

A lot of gamblers play for hours on end, day after day, so it’s vital that the platform you’re looking at the whole time is inviting and easy to navigate. Plus, if users are greeted by an ugly interface, that’s enough to put most players off.

Banking Options:

Gone are the days when people stuck mostly to card payments and bank transactions. Nowadays, it’s crucial that an gambling site accepts deposits and withdrawals from a wide range of banking options, especially with the rise of cryptocurrency as a viable payment method.

Customer Support:

There’s nothing more frustrating than having an issue or question and not having an effective customer support channel to reach out to. In this day and age, there’s no excuse not to have a live chat feature and rely solely on phone or email customer support.

Guide to Online Gambling Sites

Are Gambling Sites Safe?

Yes. At least the licensed ones are. Just like any other website that deals in personal and financial information, legitimate real money gambling sites are always fitted with advanced security features that are tried and tested for maximum safety. They also go through thorough licensing processes to get a stamp of approval from well-known governing bodies.

What Are the Advantages of Online Casinos?

Convenience is the main selling point of real money gambling sites, as they provide easier access to your favorite gambling site games without having to leave the comfort of the indoors. You also get a far bigger variety of games from behind your smartphone or computer screen.

Are There Any Downsides to Gambling Sitess?

Well, aside from the lack of a “real casino experience” - though live dealer games are fairly close to it - there are a few downsides to online casinos that experienced players might notice.

For example, high processing fees on deposits and withdrawals can be a bummer. Prolonged cashout times is also something you won’t experience in land-based casinos.

Are Cryptocurrencies Accepted as a Banking Option?

Yes, a growing number of gambling site sites are adopting crypto as a banking option. While a lot of them are limited to Bitcoin, there are some crypto casino sites like Bitstarz that accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies.

What Are Wagering Requirements?

The bonuses on gambling site sites certainly are enticing, but they come with a major catch. They come with a wagering requirement (also known as a rollover), which means that you have to wager certain times that amount before you can withdraw your winnings.

How Do I Know Which Gambling Site and Online Casino Games Are Right for Me?

That really depends on what you’re looking for in online gambling sites. If you’re looking for an all-rounder of internet casinos, then Ignition is an excellent overall choice for its polished design, great bonuses, and a wide variety of games. Crypto-lovers, on the other hand, will probably enjoy Bitstarz a lot more, since they accept many different types of cryptocurrency.

How to Sign Up for a Gambling Site

Signing up for online casino sites is generally a similar experience across most platforms.

With Ignition sitting at our number 1 spot, we’ll do a quick run-through about how to sign-up. Just follow the simple steps below:

Step 1: Click the JOIN Button

Start off by clicking the orange JOIN button at the top-right corner of the page.

Step 2: Fill Out Your Personal Information

You’ll receive a pop-up form that you’ll need to fill out with your personal details. Double-check to ensure your information is accurate.

Step 3: Click the REGISTER button

Once you’re done filling out your details, click the REGISTER button at the bottom of the form.

Step 4: Create a 4-Digit Security PIN

Here, you need to create a 4-digit PIN that you’ll use to access your account in the future. Click the CREATE button when you’re done.

Step 5: Make a Deposit

Select your payment method from the list and then fill out your financial details on the next page. Click the DEPOSIT button when you’re ready, and you’ll be good to go.

Top Online Gambling Sites in a Nutshell

We’ve taken an in-depth look at some of the best gambling sites in the business and we’ve established that Ignition sits squarely at the top. It has the looks, game variety, top-tier bonuses, and exceptional mobile compatibility that the best gambling sites should have.

But it’s not the only gambling site that’s worth mentioning. There are lots of stellar choices depending on what you’re looking for, and any of the picks on this list surely won’t disappoint.

We recommend you try out a few before settling into your most preferred casino. Thanks for reading, and please don’t forget to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling is intended for entertainment purposes only and carries with it a degree of financial risk. Players must be responsible when gambling online and only wager funds they can afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency is a digital asset and not a legal tender.

This review is intended as a guide for both newbie and experienced players in choosing the sites they can sign up to. It is not intended as gambling advice and, therefore, does not guarantee any profit or gambling success.

If you are suffering from gambling addiction, please visit thesefree gambling de-addiction resources: