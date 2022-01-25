Best games to play on Roblox 2022 – Play Horror, Anime & more

It’s been more than 15 years since Roblox has been entertaining the users with all the awesome games on their platform. The game has a strong user base that is continuously growing, all thanks to the huge collaborations that they made in the past and continue focusing on growth. In this free-to-play platform, users can also create their own games with the help of the Roblox Studio.

As there are huge numbers of games available on the platform it is very difficult for a new user to decide where to start from but we are here to help you out, in this article we have covered all the different categories from horror to Anime Games and from Racing to Simulation so that you can easily select the best game for yourself.

Best Anime games on Roblox

Below we have mentioned the best Anime games on Roblox so if you love to play Anime games then you will definitely love them.

Shindo Life

Love to explore and fight then this Anime game can be a great choice for you as in this game you have to roam and fight with the companions by learning different skills and growing your stats. On the map of this game, you can discover many resources which are hidden in different places so run or fly but find the resources to grow.

Your Bizarre Adventure

You can find a number of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure games but if you want the best one among them then Your Bizarre Adventure is the best one and the main attraction of the game is the large roster of unlockable stands and the combat fighting style.

Best simulator games on Roblox

Below we have mentioned the best Simulator games on Roblox so if you love to play Simulator games then you will definitely love them.

Pilot Training Flight Simulator

Have you ever wanted to become a pilot or love to fly? This simulation game can give you the feel of a pilot. The game is one of the oldest games available on the Roblox platform and with time it has grown and added many aircraft in the game. In this game, you can enjoy flying some of the most famous aircraft like huge commercial jets, two-seaters props & more.

Pet Swarm Simulator

Have you ever seen Pokemon then this Pet Swarm Simulator game will give you the feel of Pokemon as in this game there are so many different creatures available in the world that hatch from eggs, and you have to collect different eggs and to collect eggs you have to defeat the enemies whom you can find in the different areas of the Map?

When you are done with the many creatures in your bag then you can combine them to make a very rare creature so start your journey today and enjoy the game.

Best horror games on Roblox

Below we have mentioned the best horror games on Roblox so if you love to play horror games then you will definitely love them.

The Haunted Imperial Hotel

I think you can guess the theme of the game just by reading the name, yes you guessed it right. In this game you have to explore a haunted hotel which people think is an entrance to hell, and also the hotel was closed in 2009 because of the collapse of the building.

The Mirror

The game is very simple but creepy, based on real psychological phenomena. This one will not disappoint you as all you have to do is solve the obstacle course with creepy sounds and images in the background. So be ready to experience the simple yet crispiest game available on the Roblox.

Best racing games on Roblox

Below we have mentioned the best racing games on Roblox so if you love to play Racing games then you will definitely love them.

Ultimate Driving: Delancy Gorge

The is fully compatible with Mobile, PCs, and Laptops, and with more than 138 million visits the game is one of the best Car games on Roblox, the game is actually a series of games but among the other games. Delancy Gorge is the finest one where you have to explore things with your friends and family.

Vehicle Legends

It is a racing game where you can customize your vehicle to give them a great look like you can apply paints, skins, kits, and many other things and most of the changes on your vehicle will take place in the Tuning Facility, situated at the other side of the street. And when you will drive the car you will earn money for that and if you purchase the pass or join the Group your earnings will go double.

