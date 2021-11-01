Best immigration consultant in Bangalore-Visas Avenue

Immigration to an overseas country involves various steps and procedural guidelines, which are not always easy to decode and understand for a common person. Hence, there is always a need of an expert advisor or consultant, who can guide you through the process. With almost a decade of experience in the immigration industry, today, Visas Avenue is one of Best Visa Consultants in Bangalore, India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the popular city like Bengaluru, you may find many agents, agencies, or consultants, who claim to be your best immigration partner, however, not everyone you see or contact is a genuine and trusted for applying the visa in your destined country. The Immigration regulatory body of your destined country, i.e. ICCRC (Canada) or MARA (Australia), must accredit the consultant you choose for moving abroad. Hence, you must be vigilant and careful while choosing the Best Immigration Consultant in Bangalore.

What makes Visas Avenue the most trusted Immigration Advisor

With a success rate of over 95 percent for obtaining the visa approvals for Canada, Australia, UK, USA, etc. countries, today, Visas Avenue is the most successful as well as trusted Immigration Advisor in Bangalore. It is associated with ICCRC/MARA members and hence,the applicants feels rest assured that a registered member of ICCRC/MARA reviews their visa applications.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Immigration Services offered by Visas Avenue:

The Visas Avenue team offers following immigration related services to its clients:

1. Pre-assessment of the application- It is crucial to do the assessment of your application from a trusted visa expert, before you apply for the visa.

2. Calculation of Immigration Point score- Canada, Australia, etc. countries follow point-based immigration system, so, you must check your immigration point score before applying

3. Documentation assistance-Immigration process of every country involve various documentation. The VA team guides you in arranging all the requirement documents well within the time.

4. English/French Language coaching-The experienced trainers at Visas Avenue prepare you for IELTS/PTE/TCF exam, so that you can obtain high band score for language proficiency.

5. Visa Application filing-Filing of visa application is the most crucial aspect of immigration, which you can make hassle-free with the help of VA team

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Overseas Admissions-The Student visa counsellors and experts at Visas Avenue, help students in taking admission in overseas colleges/universities and applying for study permit

7. Visa Application follow up- with the Immigration Office- The constant follow up on your submitted visa application is very important to get the timely approval, which Visas Avenue team does on your behalf

You may visit Visas Avenue Bangalore office for trusted visa assistance or for free counselling or assessment of your eligibility, etc. Here is the VA Bangalore office address:Visas Avenue Pvt. Ltd. Suite no. 701-702, 7th Floor ,Prestige Meridian- 1, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001 .

Apart from Bengaluru, Visas Avenue also has its Visa Consultancy offices in New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Every year a significant number of immigration aspirants apply for overseas visa through VA branch offices across India and subsequently, settle abroad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The VA Bangalore office offer the consultancy services to the people applying skilled visa, Permanent Resident (PR) visa, study visa, family-sponsored visa, visit/tourist visa, etc.These immigration services are available for immigration to Canada, Australia, UK, USA, New Zealand, Germany, etc. countries.

Expertise in Canada immigration

Visas Avenue is the best Canada Immigration Consultant in Bangalore.Itassists the applicants in various economic immigration programs, which helps obtain the Canadian Permanent Residency (PR) visa, i.e.

1. Federal Express Entry System

2. Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), i.e.

a) Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP)

b) Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP)

c) Alberta Immigrant Nominee Program (AINP)

d) Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP)

e) Nova Scotia Nominee Program (NSNP), etc.

The VA team has an outstanding success rate of close to 99 percent, when it comes to acquiring Canadian Permanent Resident (PR) visa approvals for the immigration applicants.This record of accomplishment remained unaffected even during the recent global pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Immigration Experts at VA Bangalore VisaConsultancyoffice also helps the aspirants apply visa in Australia. The key Australian skilled visa categories VA Team deals in are:

- Skilled Independent Visa Subclass 189

- Skilled Nominated Visa Subclass 190

- Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) Visa Subclass 491

In view of the recent global pandemic, Visas Avenue Bangalore Visa Consultancyoffice follows Covid-19 protocol diligently for the safety and security of clients and the staff. This includes, proper and consistent sanitization of the Visitor Rooms/Conference Hall, Covid-19 vaccination to all the staff members, use of mask/sanitizers in the premises, etc.

If you are an overseas visa aspirant in the city of Bangalore, you may visit or call the Immigration expert on Toll-Free No. 78-18-000-777 or Bangalore office-080-4666822 to confirm your eligibility status and subsequently, start your immigration process at Visas Avenue. Alternatively, you can drop an email to info@visasavenue.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.