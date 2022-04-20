Best Online Casinos Canada: The Top 10 Canadian Casino Sites for CA Players

Canada is one of the world’s biggest gambling markets, and you can expect to find hundreds of casino sites online. So, how do you find the best online casinos in Canada among so many options?

That’s where we step in. We thoroughly examined the Canadian online gambling market to find top casinos with generous welcome bonuses, transparent T&Cs, quality casino games, and Canada’s favourite — online slots and progressive jackpots.

We’ve prepared a list with 25 online casinos — each of them excelling in a different area to help you track down an operator suitable to your particular needs.

Let’s see what they all have to offer.

Best Online Casinos Canada

Spin Casino: Best overall in Canada

Jackpot City: Best for slots

Royal Panda: Best CA welcome bonus

Bodog: Best for sports betting in Canada

CasinoNic: Best new Canadian online casino

PlayOJO: Low wagering requirements

Cloudbet: Best Canada crypto casino

Casumo: Popular UK casino available in Canada

Genesis: Best live dealer games

1. Spin Casino - Best Canadian Online Casino Overall

Spin Casino

Pros:

$1,000 welcome bonus

480+ casino games

47 live dealer offerings

22 sports betting options

Full mobile compatibility

Cons:

No free spins bonuses

Spin Casino is ranked #1 among Canadian online casinos for their generous deposit match, their leading variety of casino games, and their full-fledged sportsbook that includes total mobile compatibility.

Simply put, you can gamble on just about anything here — on any device.

Gaming Variety: 5/5

When you sign up with Spin Casino, you’ll have hundreds of gaming choices. They carry 480+ total titles in addition to a robust sportsbook, which means players will never get bored wagering here.

Spin Casino offers money lines, straight bets, parlays, and futures on everything from eSports to cricket tournaments and NFL games.

Moreover, their 480 casino provisions are spread across 378 high-quality slots, 47 different live dealer games, 21 virtual roulette wheels, 15 kinds of blackjack, 16 baccarat tables, and 9 video poker variants.

If you’re looking for a varied online gambling experience and enjoy wagering on just about everything, this is the site for you.

Bonuses: 4.3/5

Ironically enough, you won’t find any free spins here. However, you will receive a 3-tiered welcome bonus that can score you an extra $1,000.

Here’s how it works: when you make your initial deposit, you’ll get a 100% match up to $400. Your second and third deposits will each get rewarded with a 100% reload bonus of up to $300.

The only downside we noticed is their steep wagering requirements.

On the bright side, 100% of every bet you place throughout their site goes towards satisfying this wagering requirement, so you don’t have to worry about your favorite games being excluded.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 5/5

Spin Casino makes it easy and convenient to bank your money with their site.

While they don’t accept any crypto wagers, players can make their deposits through a variety of standard channels, including Visa, MasterCard, InstaDebit, Neosurf, bank transfers, and more.

Additionally, you’ll only need to deposit $10 for each of your first 3 deposits in order to redeem your triple-tiered welcome bonus. Remember, though, that it’s a deposit match, so you won’t get the complete bonus if you don’t deposit the full amount.

What’s more, cashing out is as easy as depositing is. Players can expect to receive their money within 48 hours of initiating a fee-free withdrawal.Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Although we were slightly disappointed to notice that this Canadian casino lacks a dedicated mobile app, we had no problems wagering through their mobile website (even on older devices).

Their mobile casino website provides full-scale compatibility across their casino gaming options and sports categories. You won’t lose access to any titles or features just because you’re playing on your phone or tablet.

Additionally, we found it easy to pad our casino wallet, place wagers with one click, enjoy their various online slots, and initiate withdrawals on the go.

2. Jackpot City - Best Online Casino in Canada for Slots

Jackpot City

Pros:

Games have average RTP of 95.9%

379 high-quality slots

50 progressive jackpot titles

4-tiered welcome bonus

Cons:

No online sportsbook

High wagering requirement

Jackpot City Casino is our top-reviewed selection for online slots enthusiasts. They offer 486 total games and boast an average RTP of 95.9% across their slots (yes, this includes their 50 progressive jackpots).

Does this automatically mean you’ll hit it big here? No — but it’s as good of a place to try as you’ll find anywhere on the internet.

Gaming Variety: 4.6/5

Staying true to its name, Jackpot City Casino provides a total of 379 slots and over 50 progressive jackpots, many of which can pay into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Slot jockeys will also be happy to know that their slots library carries an average RTP of 95.9%, so you should get more value out of your gambling dollar than you’ll find at most other casinos.

That said, there’s plenty here for table game enthusiasts as well. You’ll find a little bit of everything at Jackpot City. They host 53 live dealer provisions (including live poker games), 17 variations of blackjack, 15 baccarat tables, and 9 virtual roulette wheels.

However, what you won’t find here are any sports betting options, so you’ll have to look elsewhere during the NHL season.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

You’ll have the chance to score up to $1,600 in bonus money, as your first four deposits will be credited with a 100% bonus match up to $400.

Here’s the rub: players will have to deal with a high wagering requirement in order to cash out their bonus. While many good things can be said about this casino site, players in search of an easy bonus should look elsewhere.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 5/5

Jackpot City and Spin Casino are rather similar in terms of providing numerous payment methods, and that’s why we gave them the same high marks in this area. They accept 15 fiat currency banking options, although we’ve yet to see them take on crypto wagers.

You’ll find low betting limits and quick payout speeds when you play here. Players only need to deposit $10 to qualify for their quadruple bonus match, and you’ll receive your winnings within 2 business days.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

We were glad to see Jackpot City offering a mobile app for Android devices, and we were even happier to note that their website carries the same full mobile casino functionality for iOS users.

You should have no problem spinning their slot reels and live dealer games from the palm of your hand. Additionally, their mobile app makes one-click deposits & withdrawals very convenient.

The only minor complaint we have here is that their mobile website can lag slightly on older smartphones — but hey, you can use that as an excuse to finally get that new iPhone you’ve had your eye on.

3. Royal Panda - Best Welcome Bonus in Canada

Royal Panda

Pros:

100% initial deposit match up to $1,000

Very fair 35x wagering requirement

Low betting limits

35 exclusive titles

Cons:

No sports betting options

Some fiat payouts take time

If you don’t want earning your bonus money to feel like a full-time job, Royal Panda makes it easy to cash out up to $1,000 in bonus funds, thanks to their reasonable wagering requirements.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

Royal Panda offers players a total of 1,218 mobile casino games, including 1,118 high-quality online slots.

While you won’t find any sportsbook options here, you’ll have access to 3 video poker variants; 17 virtual roulette wheels, 6 baccarat tables, 14 kinds of blackjack, and 25 live dealer options (including live blackjack).

Players on the hunt for games they’ve never seen before are in luck. If you find yourself yearning for something new and exciting to play, you can take advantage of Royal Panda’s 35 unique specialty games, none of which can be found anywhere else online.

Bonuses: 5/5

On your initial deposit of at least $15, you’ll receive a 100% initial deposit match up to $1,000. While most online casinos boast higher bonus caps, Royal Panda has a very reasonable 35x playthrough.

You’ll appreciate not having to wager endlessly in order to earn your bonus money back, which is more than we can say for some other casinos out there. If you’re looking to cash out quickly, you should consider making an account here.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 3.9/5

Players who sign up with Royal Panda can take advantage of 7 secure payment methods, although there are no cryptocurrency options among them.

You can bank your money and receive your winnings through Visa/MasterCard, iDebit, Interac, Neosurf, Paysafecard, or MuchBetter. Although they offer a comparatively limited banking menu compared to some of our higher-ranked sites, we appreciate their dedication to accepting e-wallet payments.

Their low betting limits allow for players to deposit $15 to redeem their 100% bonus match.

The one caveat you should know about here is their slow non-e-wallet payout speed. Although e-wallet payouts are processed instantly, you’ll have to wait 3-5 days for debit card or wire transfer payouts.Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

We were happy to see Royal Panda offer a native mobile application for Android devices. Their mobile app offers full compatibility across their entire casino library, and it also works flawlessly on older smartphones.

Although iOS users won’t find a native app (you shouldn’t have bought that new iPhone we’ve mentioned above, apparently), we had no trouble accessing their entire casino selection and placing wagers through their mobile website.

4. Bodog - Best Canada Casino for Betting

Pros:

20 sports betting categories

Greyhound betting lines included

700+ casino games

Live streaming available via app

Free spins bonus

Cons:

No live dealer games

Slow fiat payouts

Mobile compatibility needs work

Bodog offers a leading number of sports betting categories in addition to some of the most competitive greyhound betting odds the industry has to offer. So. if you’re looking to wager on live action, this is the place to do it.

Gaming Variety: 4.1/5

Players who sign up with Bodog will find money lines, straight bets, parlays, and futures on 20 different sports. We appreciated their native live-streaming and in-game betting options that can be found directly through their mobile website.

You can wager on staples like American football, baseball, basketball, and hockey along with eSports, NASCAR races, horse racing events, the Olympics, and more.

However, their traditional casino library isn’t slacking, either. While you regrettably won’t find any live dealer tables, you will find 700+ traditional casino games spread across 679 online slots and approximately 60 video table games.

Bonuses: 4.2/5

Players who sign up with Bodog will find tons of free spins attached to a generous first deposit bonus. When you initially bank at least $10, you’ll receive a 100% match up to $600 along with 50 free spins to be used across their site.

We also appreciated their extremely low wagering requirements. While they don’t put an excessive amount of cash on the table, their playthrough made us look twice.

With 50 free spins in your arsenal, you shouldn’t have any difficulty meeting Bodog’s 25x wagering requirement.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 3.8/5

Although Bodog’s banking menu is limited, they cover their bases by accepting 3 e-wallets. They also offer fee-free withdrawals across the board.

However, there is a caveat you need to know about before signing up. While e-wallet payouts are delivered to your account instantly, players requesting a courier check or wire transfer will have to wait 10-14 days to receive their winnings, as those checks are presumably delivered via dogsled.Mobile Compatibility: 3.6/5

We were disappointed to see Bodog lack a native mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Additionally, their mobile website isn’t fully optimized for older devices. While we didn’t notice any perceivable lag when placing wagers throughout their sportsbook and casino, we found their mobile user interface to be extremely cluttered and non-responsive.

On the bright side, we had no problems betting with one click, depositing our money, and initiating withdrawals while on the move.

5. CasinoNic - Best New Canadian Casino Online

Pros:

Multiple generous bonus offers

Established in 2019

3,866 total games

Native iOS/Android application

Cons:

Bonus options can be overwhelming

No sports betting options

Fiat payouts are slower than average

If you’re looking for fresh blood, CasinoNic is our top-ranked new casino site. Although they were established in 2019, they’ve already made a name for themselves with almost 4,000 casino games, a full-scale mobile casino, and hundreds of live dealer tables.

Gaming Variety: 4.7/5

When you sign up with CasinoNic, you’ll be faced with thousands upon thousands of gaming choices. On their site, you’ll find over 3,300 online slots and approximately 700 table games in total.

Players who wish to wager with a live dealer present will also find themselves well-taken care of. CasinoNic’s 220+ live dealer options include several kinds of live poker, blackjack, and baccarat.

That said, the one betting market they haven’t touched is sports wagers. However, because they were established so recently and offer literally everything else you could want, this is hardly an unforgivable strike against them.

Bonuses: 3.9/5

When you make an account with CasinoNic, you’ll have access to 5 uniquely generous welcome bonuses.

The first (and best) bonus offer they have can score you up to $5,000 over your first 10 deposits with their site. Your first deposit will receive a 100% match up to $500, while your next 9 deposits will get an additional 50% match up to $500.

They also carry weekly reload bonuses on Tuesdays and Fridays. On Tuesdays, you’ll receive a 100% reload match up to $150.

However, padding your casino wallet on Fridays will score you a 50% match up to $300.

Finally, if it’s your birthday when you sign up, you’ll get a 50% match on your first deposit of $250.

Although we greatly appreciated the variety and generosity of their bonuses, it’s also a little overwhelming. As anyone who’s ever spent 30 minutes staring at a menu can tell you, sometimes it’s better to just have one or two choices.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 3.9/5

While they don’t accept crypto wagers, players can utilize 11 payment methods with CasinoNic.

In order to receive your bonus money, you’ll need to put down at least $10 for each of your first 10 deposits (and you’ll need to shell out $500 each time if you want the full $5,000).

We were happy to see them offer fee-free payouts across the board, but they need to improve their debit card/wire transfer payout speed in order to be more competitive.

While e-wallet transactions are processed and delivered within 1 hour, players are forced to wait up to 5 days for all other fiat payouts.Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

CasinoNic hosts a native mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

That said, their browser mode miraculously offers full mobile compatibility across their 3,800+ casino provisions. We had no trouble spinning their online slots, placing wagers on live dealer poker, and enjoying round after round of bingo while on the move.

However, as we’d expect from an online casino with nearly 4,000 games to choose from, we found their mobile website to be a bit cluttered and slightly laggy on older devices.

If you’re going to play here, you should download the app anyway. It’s free! (Then again, few things in life can be as expensive as a free casino app.)

Runner-ups:

How We Ranked the Best Canadian Online Casino Sites

Gaming Variety:

In this review, we selected the top online casinos in Canada based on their available gaming library.

Whether you’re looking for poker games, video table games, popular slot games, or progressive jackpots, you’re sure to find an appropriate site here.

Beyond this, we gave special consideration to the best online casino sites that offer a variety of exclusive games not seen anywhere else.

Casino Bonuses & Promos:

Great online casinos in Canada will generally shower their players with a hefty welcome bonus, numerous free spins, and additional cash prizes in order to gain a sizable following while retaining loyal Canadian players.

We also gave a higher ranking to sites with the fairest playthrough requirements.

Banking Options:

When you’re betting with real Canadian dollars, you’ll want to make sure you have a variety of secure payment methods available to you.

That’s why we prioritized the best gambling sites that offer the widest variety of banking methods combined with the fastest payout speeds.

Mobile Compatibility:

The best online casinos in Canada will offer a full-scale mobile casino for on-the-go wagering.

Life gets busy, and that’s why we gave a higher ranking to mobile casinos that offer full compatibility and seamless betting across the entirety of their gaming library.

Canada Online Casinos - FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Is Online Gambling Safe in Canada?

Yes - it’s safe to play online casino games with licensed Canadian online casinos. Players can engage in sports betting, spin their favorite video slots, and enjoy live casino games online.

That said, while it’s safe to play online casino games, Canadian players will still need to report their winnings as taxable income to the appropriate authorities.

Are Canadian Online Gambling Sites Trustworthy?

In today’s jam-packed online gambling world, players might have a hard time determining which online casinos can actually be trusted. Contrary to popular belief, most online casinos are trustworthy so long as they have a visible operating license along with reliable customer support.

On the flip side, you shouldn’t make an account with any Canadian online casino that doesn’t show a valid license to operate.

Players who inadvertently sign up with an unlicensed online casino are compromising their financial integrity and putting their sensitive personal information at risk.

To ease your mind, you should know that all the casinos we review contain a valid and current operating license. You can expect reliable payouts, fair wagering requirements, and prompt customer support from our top online casino picks.

Can I Play Live Dealer Online Casino Games?

Yes, Canadian players can enjoy a variety of live dealer casino games with our top-reviewed mobile casinos. The best online casinos in Canada will carry live dealer games in addition to online slots and various progressive jackpots.

Players in search of live dealer poker, blackjack, and baccarat are in luck - several variants of these online games can be found when you make a casino account with any of our top 5 picks.

What Kinds of Bonuses Can I Expect from Canadian Betting Sites?

Depending on where you go, you’ll have access to a hefty welcome bonus package that includes tons of free spins and a deposit bonus match. Some online Canadian casinos also offer loyalty programs that come with additional casino bonuses that pad your wallet.

Moreover, the best mobile casinos will usually attach the lowest wagering requirements to the highest deposit bonuses available.

How Can I Choose the Best Online Gambling Sites for Me?

Players looking for the best Canadian casinos online need to understand that their individual betting preferences should dictate their final decision. That said, if you’re interested in playing the best online casino games but don’t know where to start, we have some suggestions.

If you’re just here for the easiest online casino bonus, you should look into Royal Panda - their 35x playthrough is attached to a $1,000 initial deposit bonus.

Additionally, if you’re looking for the best sports betting options and tons of live dealer games, you’ll love your time with Bodog or Spin Casino.

Finally, players who are mainly interested in betting on a wide variety of traditional casino games will enjoy their time with Jackpot City or CasinoNic.

How To Get Started With an Online Casino in Canada

1. Sign up for a new account.

Signing up for a new account with Spin Casino is easy.

Just click on the “sign-up” box in the upper-right-hand corner of their website. Then, follow all given instructions on the next page and provide any requested information (including your preferred email address).

2. Check your inbox.

Secondly, you’ll need to check your email inbox for a verification link. If you don’t see an email in your “primary” inbox, be sure to check your “spam” folder before requesting another email.

Once you find their verification link, click on “Confirm Your Account” to successfully register with Spin Casino.

3. Make your first deposit.

Finally, you’ll need to make your first deposit via credit card or e-wallet in order to qualify for your 100% bonus match.

Once you’ve received an email confirming your initial deposit, you can start wagering on your favorite casino games!

Best Online Casinos Canada Has to Offer - Our Final Takeaway

Finding the right online casino site for you can be a challenging process. With all the online casinos you could dream of advertising their services to players, it’s hard to separate the best from the rest.

That said, whether you’re interested in playing slot and table games or making sports wagers, there’s a reputable casino for you on this list. If you’re still having trouble making your final decision, we’d recommend signing up with Spin Casino.

They’re our #1 overall pick for their generous welcome bonus, their varied selection of the most popular casino games, and their full-scale mobile casino.

Regardless of where you sign up, though, remember to have fun and play responsibly.

