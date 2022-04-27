Best Online Casinos in South Africa: Top SA Casino Sites in 2022

The best online casinos in South Africa are stuffed with high-quality games and generous bonuses.

With so many sites to choose from, though, narrowing down the list of the best South African online casinos can be a little tricky. But fortunately - we have always been up for a challenge.

Below, we look at which SA online casinos made the cut and why they are the best in their category. Let’s begin.

Best Online Casinos in South Africa

1. Casino Tropez - Best Online Casino in South Africa Overall

Casino Tropez

Pros:

900+ online casino games on offer

9 banking options

Partial refund on first day’s losses

Online since 2001

Cons:

Three-day withdrawal period for some payment methods

Casino Tropez ticks all the boxes we’re looking for in the best South African online casino: excellent and varied casino games, rewarding bonuses, and a great overall user experience.

Let’s see why it sits at the top of our list.

Game Selection: 5/5

With just over 900 different online casino games, Casino Tropez has enough of a fantastic game selection on offer to ensure you never get bored here.

They cater to so many different kinds of online casino players that it is always guaranteed to have something different for even the pickiest of players (including us).

While they do have a selection of well-known casino games, they also have a great selection of exclusive games that you won’t find anywhere else on the internet, including a fantastic live dealer casino section.

One of our favorite slots games here is Gladiator Jackpot.

Inspired by the incredible Russell Crowe movie, Gladiator Jackpot is a great online slots game that comes with a bumper jackpot attached to it… A roughly R16 million jackpot, to be precise. That’s a killer prize to enjoy should you be so lucky. It’s nice to at least dream about it, isn’t it?

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Casino Tropez knows that having a good welcome bonus is a sure-fire way to build customer loyalty and they demonstrate this with an attractive welcome bonus.

They offer a 100% up to R1000 match on your first deposit - and even better, there is a total of R30,000 to collect over the year through welcome and reload bonuses.

There’s also a Daily Leaderboard promotion where you can win cash prizes and free spins on a daily basis as well as their Mystery Monday promotions - spoiler alert, if you’d prefer it to remain a mystery - where you can also win free spins and cash prizes on selected games.

Casino Tropez is one of those online casinos that are constantly updating their promotion offering, so be sure to check their website for more bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Casino Tropez’s mobile functionality is excellent. We love the simple elegance of their desktop version and this translates well into their mobile platform. Everything is well laid out and easy to navigate.

The main software partner of Casino Tropez on mobile is Playtech and the games have been slightly reworked to function well and you should have no trouble using either Android or iOS devices.

Banking: 4.8/5

Casino Tropez has a wide range of banking options available to its South African players. They have thought of everything, with the exception of cryptocurrencies.

While we would love to see them offer Bitcoin and a few altcoins in the future, we are impressed with the variety of banking options on offer.

You will find the traditional credit and debit card options as well as instant bank transfers and some convenient e-wallets such as Neteller and Skrill. They also have a number of other options that are less widely known to South Africans but it is always nice to know that your options are not limited.

Misc: 5/5

Casino Tropez is one of those all-around online casinos that has more than earned its place at the top of our list as the best overall online casino in South Africa.

With its fantastic game selection, great bonuses and rewards, awesome mobile functionality, and varied banking options, it has everything you will need in a great casino and more.

Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, you can rest assured knowing that they are a very safe and secure online gambling house.

They also deliver nicely on the customer service front and you can reach out to them via telephone, email, or live chat.

2. PlayOJO - Top No Wagering Bonus of all South African Online Casinos

PlayOJO

Pros:

1,930+ games on offer

Free play mode available

Lightning-fast payout times

Welcome bonus with no wagering requirements

Cons:

Deposit fees on e-wallets

With its fun candy floss theme and easy-to-navigate user interface, PlayOJO is a new name in online gambling to be reckoned with. Let’s find out why it’s our runner-up and top pick for no wagering bonuses.

Game Selection: 5/5

PlayOJO is the king of game selection with nearly 2,000 different casino games of every kind you can imagine on offer. It is not only the sheer volume of games they have on offer but also the fantastic quality of their selection that makes PlayOJO so exciting.

South Africans fondly remember the TV series Knight Rider, so we were delighted to see a Knight Rider-themed real money slots game on offer.

They also have a comprehensive list of other casino games such as blackjack, baccarat and roulette - as well as live casino games for South African players.

Overall, you really could not want for more when it comes to their amazing game selection which is action-packed and full of world-famous games.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

It is easy to assume at a quick glance that PlayOJO doesn't stack up to some other casinos in the bonuses and rewards department seeing as they do not offer a traditional welcome bonus in the form of a deposit match, but that could not be further from the truth.

The biggest thing to remember is that PlayOJO has no wagering requirements on any of their bonuses which is something different in the online casino world.

They offer an introductory 55 free spins but that is not where their bonuses and rewards end. Their OJO Plus promotion ensures that you win cash prizes and free spins whenever you play and they also have an OJO wheel where you can play for cashback and prizes.

They also have a Prize Twister where lucky winners can enjoy a generous bonus, free spins, and scratch cards promos. Best of all, they have a “hot or cold” feature that tells players which games are enjoying great payouts at that particular moment.

So, they don’t do things traditionally - but that’s not to say they don’t have a dynamic bonuses and rewards program on offer.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

PlayOJO’s mobile functionality is top-class. They do not have a dedicated downloadable app; however, their website is fully mobile-adapted to ensure South African players have the best mobile experience.

The wonderful candy floss theme translates well into their mobile platform and everything is easy to navigate. You will find all of the games that are available on their desktop version here, which is impressive when you consider just how vast their selection of games is. Many of the games have been worked on a little to make sure they are optimized for a smaller screen.

Banking: 4.7/5

PlayOJO has many loyal players from all over the world and you will find that they offer many different banking options depending on the region.

Here in South Africa, the best banking methods are credit and debit cards, PayPal, e-wallets such as Neteller and Skrill, and a couple of direct bank transfer options which you will find on offer.

Best of all, PlayOJO has one of the highest safety and security ratings in the industry so you know your money is safe with them.

Misc: 4.7/5

Overall, PlayOJO might be relatively new, having opened its doors only in 2017, but it is a fantastic casino that has done a lot to wow its players.

They are determined to do things a little differently and we are not complaining. Their offering is amazing.

They also have an excellent customer support team who are available 24/7 via live chat and email. Be sure to check out their helpful FAQ section as many of the questions most often asked are already answered for you.

3. Yebo Casino - Best Design of any South Africa Online Casino

Yebo Casino

Pros:

Designed with South African players in mind

Lightning-fast payouts

Great mobile functionality

122 slots

Cons:

Limited selection of table games

South African casinos often have great SA-inspired themes, and YeboStars Casino is an example. And still, it has all the makings of a great online casino that can easily compete with some of the world’s best.

Game Selection: 4/5

Yebo Casino may not have the sheer volume of real money casino games that some of the other sites in this review have but that does not stop it from having a decent selection of high-quality games.

They range from the widely-known popular titles down to some newbies worth exploring. The main focus has been on quality games, all provided by RTG.

Bonuses & Rewards:4.7/5

When it comes to their bonuses and rewards, YeboStars Casino delivers nicely on both the welcome and reload bonuses front.

They offer a decent R2,250 deposit bonus on your first deposit as well as some other great promotions such as a 15% cashback on your weekly losses. They also have a fantastic VIP program and offer many more on-the-spot promotions.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

The great layout and design of Yebo Casino translate nicely from their desktop version to their mobile platform. The mobile site is sleek and very easy to navigate.

While not all of the games that are available on their desktop version are available on mobile, they still have a pretty decent offering that is nothing to be sniffed at.

Banking: 4.7/5

We love it when online casinos have simple yet comprehensive banking options and Yebo Casino is one such example.

They offer many convenient banking options, including credit and debit cards, SD Instant EFT, Bitcoin, and e-wallets such as Neteller and Skrill. It is nice to see a South African casino following the example of the best crypto casinos.

Additionally, Yebo Casino scores highly on the safety and security front and fast payouts.

Misc: 4.6/5

Yebo Casino is a fantastic casino that can easily compete with some of the best online casinos available today. The fact that it is a homegrown casino makes it even more of a pleasure to play.

They also score highly in the customer service department with great customer service being offered via email, telephone, and live chat.

4. Springbok Casino - Best Mobile Casino App for South African Players

Pros:

Great mobile app

Great balance of table and other casino games

12 banking options

Excellent customer support

Cons:

No live dealer games

Springbok Casino was established way back in 2012 and it has a long history of offering excellent gameplay to SA casino players.

It has built a solid reputation off the back of its incredible online casino offering and continues to be one of the best online casinos to date.

Game Selection: 3.9/5

With about 140 different casino games on offer, it may not be the biggest library out there, but it’s varied enough.

Their selection of jackpot slots is particularly noteworthy. From progressive slots to video poker and other awesome table games, you will always find exactly what you are looking for at Springbok Casino. We would like to see them add some live dealer games in the not-so-distant future, though.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4/5

Springbok Casino Casino has some of the most generous welcome bonuses available on the internet. They offer a R250 no deposit welcome bonus as well as three first deposit bonuses up to R11,500.

That’s not where the fantastic prizes and bonuses end. You can also win 25% cashback on deposits of up to R12,000 (R3,000 cashback) and they have an additional 300% bonus on deposits up to R600.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

When it comes to its mobile functionality, Springbok Casino does a fantastic job. Simple, elegant and easy to use, their mobile app is the bestout there.

Having tested their mobile functionality on both Android and iOS devices, we can confirm it runs smoothly on any newer and updated device.

Overall, Springbok Casino is a great mobile casino to play at and we love that they have a dedicated app for on-the-go gameplay.

Banking: 5/5

Springbok Casino offers a full house of banking options - 12, to be precise, which is the best on our list.

You will find all of the deposit and withdrawal options you need plus a few more that South Africans may not be familiar with. On the site safety and security front, you can be sure all of your details are 100% secure.

From credit and debit cards and prepaid cards to e-wallets and instant banking, you will find everything you need to safely play on Springbok Casino’s website.

Misc: 4/5

They have a responsive customer support offering, with their friendly customer service representatives being available 24/7 via live chat, email, and telephone.

5. Europa Casino - Best Bonuses of any Online Casino in South Africa

Pros:

Casino welcome bonus of 100% up to R1,000

High roller welcome bonus up to R5,000

Amazing weekly promos for South African players

16 game providers

Cons:

Live chat not available 24/7

Europa Casino has been around since 2001, and it’s cemented its reputation as a fantastic online casino with many fantastic features on offer. They have a great selection of online casino games and we especially love the layout and design of the Greek Mythology theme.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

With 1495 games on offer, Europa Casino is sure to have something for everyone. You will find a number of the internet’s most popular online casino games as well as some lesser-known games that are sure to offer many hours of entertainment.

We love that they have partnered with 16 software providers to ensure a nice mix of many different game varieties, including some exclusive games you won’t find anywhere else on the internet.

Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5

When it comes to their bonuses and rewards, Europa Casino knows how to roll out the red carpet for its new and existing players. They offer a fantastic R1,000 deposit bonus as well as a high roller welcome bonus of up to R5,000.

They also offer a monthly 100% deposit match, a Weekly Loyalty Bonus, and a Daily Leaderboard promotion where you can win cash prizes and free spins.

They are constantly updating their amazing promotions so be sure to check out their website for more information.

Mobile Compatibility: 3.9/5

Europa Casino may not have a dedicated downloadable app, but their fully mobile-adapted website works well enough. Its interesting Greek Mythology theme translated nicely onto their mobile offering.

The site is nicely laid out and very easy to use with all the games from the desktop version available on mobile, but we’ve noticed some minor bugs on iOS.

Banking: 4.5/5

Europa Casino has a great selection of banking options on offer, and best of all, all their transactions are completely free of all fees. They offer credit and debit card options as well as e-wallets such as Neteller and Skrill.

Misc: 4.7/5

Overall, Europa Casino is an amazing online casino that has so much to offer its players, and with over a decade of experience, it’s a great thing that it’s finally available to SA players.

On the customer support front, they have an extensive frequently asked questions section, but if you still need a question answered, feel free to contact them via live chat or email.

How Did We Choose the Best Online Casinos in South Africa?

Game Selection:

When choosing an online casino, it is always important to find a casino that has a decent selection of games on offer to avoid games becoming stale or players becoming bored. The number of games on offer is vital but it is also important to ensure that the quality of the games on offer is top-class.

Bonuses and Rewards:

Great welcome, reload, and promotional bonuses and rewards are an important aspect of online casino gambling. They are a casino's way of incentivizing their players and showing appreciation for your custom. In order for a casino to build customer loyalty, it needs to offer great bonuses and rewards to its players.

Mobile Compatibility:

We are an ever on-the-go society and it is becoming more and more necessary for great online casinos to offer their customers great mobile functionality. While a dedicated downloadable app is not necessary (but it’s a plus), great mobile-adapted platforms definitely are.

Banking:

It is crucial that the best gambling sites offer a wide array of safe and secure banking options.

More traditional banking options such as credit and debit cards and Easy EFT may be more popular, but it is an added bonus when online casinos offer a few more options such as the super-easy e-wallets and Bitcoin.

South African Online Casinos: FAQ

Can I Play Online Casino Games in SA for Free?

Some South African online casinos do offer a free-play option for you to test out their games before you play for real money, but it’s vital to remember that you can’t win real money in demo mode either.

Are Online Casinos Fair?

All the reputable gambling sites (such as these ones we recommended) use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to randomly select their numbers to ensure the outcomes of the games are fair. These RNGs are certified by third-party regulators such as Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and e-Commerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA).

Moreover, we only recommend licensed online casino sites.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Casino in South Africa for Me?

Choosing the best online casino in South Africa for you is down to a question of personal choice. As long as you stick to the reputable casinos, such as those in this review, there is no reason why you shouldn’t spend some time exploring the different casinos available to choose which is best for you.

While some prefer the smooth mobile gameplay at Springbok Casino, others may be drawn to the overall excellence of Casino Tropez. Take some time to find out which suits you best.

How to Get Started at a South African Online Casino

1. Sign up for a new account

Go to Casino Tropez and click “Register” in the top right-hand corner

Put in your personal information and hit “Next”

Choose a username and password and click “Create Account”

2. Check your email

Go to your email. Be sure to check your spam or junk folder if the email is not in your inbox

Open the verification email and verify your account

3. Deposit your funds and play

Go to the cashier section and follow the prompts to deposit funds. That’s all - you can start playing and claim the welcome offer at Casino Tropez!

What Did You Think of the Best Online Casinos South Africa Has to Offer?

While these are the top SA online casino sites right now, you should choose one that attracted your attention.

Whether you prefer the simple elegance of Casino Tropez or the fun candy-floss vibe of PlayOJO, the casinos listed in this review are sure to offer you hours of entertainment.

In the end, it is always important to remember that online casino gambling should always be enjoyed responsibly.

