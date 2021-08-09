Best online gaming Apps

With the mobile version of your best-loved board games and many others, you can now revivify the entertaining moments with your friends and families virtually!

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its waves, throwing away an in-person game night does not seem to happen in the expected future. But does that mean you cannot recreate the experience? Of course not! You can recreate those fun moments with your friends and families virtually from the safety and security of your own home. Whether you like board games with multiple players or action and adventure laden games, you can get to play the online versions of these through apps on your android phone or iPhone. Better still most of them are even free to download.

Here are some of the best online games to play with your friends right now.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Earlier known as PUBG Mobile India; it is an online battle game designed and published by Krafton. It is solely made for the Indian audiences.

Ludo King : An online version of the classic board game that you can enjoy with you family and friends across various platforms like Android, iOS, Desktop and Windows. Also it is free.

Scrabble GO : Who said playing and learning cannot go hand-in-hand. With Scrabble GO you can have fun with your friends and family by adding them through your phone or by connecting the app to your Facebook account.

RummyCircle : Rummy Circle is a captivating game. One can enjoy the cool interface and gave a good experience. Thanks to different tournaments on RummyCircle one can earn cash prize in thousands of Rupees. This game is similar to teen patti and users love local Indian games.

Carrom Pool: A version of billiards, involving striking colored rings into the pockets instead of the balls. This online version of this much loved board game will have you spend quality and fun time with your close ones anywhere anywhere across the world.

Bingo: Bingo is an all age group fun playing game. It is easy and fast paced. Also numerous games can be played simultaneously promising a lot of enjoyment. It's a great game to have in this Pandemic lockdown.

Tennis 3D : It's a fun filled, swift and exciting game. One feels the vibe of a real court as one plays through. It can be played with multiplayers in a tournament .8 members of a family can play this game. Main mode is the Tournament which is very exciting.

Apex Legends : For somone willing to be competitive and fun,Apex Legends has become the go-to game. Playing up with friends in different squads is fun. The game is perfect combination of thrill and mental exercise.

Big Hunter Online: Want to get a taste of how people thrived and survived in the prehistoric eras when huge animals roamed around the earth? Well this is the game for you that take you to the time of nomadic hunting, where you have to hunt down animals for survival and provide food and sustenance for your tribal community. Seems fun?

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.