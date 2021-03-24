Bestone Group launches Made in India application, ‘Meest’, for global market

New Delhi, March 18, 2021: Bestone Industries Private Limited, a leading business conglomerate, has launched a path-breaking social networking mobile app- MEEST. Touted as ‘Apps Ka Baap’ (Father of Apps), Meest is an all-in-one virtual platform made in India and by an Indian to match all social networking needs. The short video sharing and messaging app will straight away improve users’ dependency on other apps. It has multiple features. Now, everything is being offered through just one app.

Talking about the app, Kshiteez Singh, Director Bestone Group and Founder of meest4bharat, said, “‘MEEST is a MUST. The main aim of launching MEEST is to turn India into a seller market rather than a buyer market. Meest is the cornerstone of the Indian sales industry. With Meest, Bestone Group wants to shift the picture of India from a consumer-centric market to a seller-centric market”.

Mr. Singh added, “We developed this app to address the needs of the general public. It will serve as a foundation for the idea of making India a seller country or the Big Bull in the global market. We want to make it the world's largest social media site. It is a product made in India, by India, and for India. But it belongs to the entire world, not just to a single country or organization.”

In the presence of Rajveer Singh, CMD, Anil Jha, CEO, Sunil Jha Director – Operations, Gurinder Khera, CMO, and Amit Tripathi, Product Head-App development of the Group, the young entrepreneur and the Founder of Meest4Bharat Kshiteez Singh unveiled and highlighted the most innovative digital breakthrough for the Indian and global markets.

After years of R&D and market understanding, the Bestone Group now forays into the digital world with a one-of-a-kind application. Meest is a user-friendly app that also happens to be a user-loving app.

About the journey and milestones of the Group, Mr. Kshiteez Singh said, “The Group, with its diversified business verticals, has been an amalgamation of remarkable achievements through its innovative products, services, and business models. Meest is the latest and the most innovative product we are now offering to the world. We value every individual’s social presence and that’s why at MEEST we use the best safety standard and community guidelines specifically designed for a safer social network.”

“At Meest-img we perform with the best technology to make App use smooth and friendly for all our users. We also help to promote the business community, their brand and enhance their B2B and B2C business among millions of our App visitors,” he added.

As the innovator claims Meest as ‘App ka Baap,’ the Group also provides reasons for it. Meest can connect with up to eight people over a video call. It keeps the users in a safe community. Valuing every Individual’s social presence is one of the most distinguished offerings. The developer of the App uses the best safety standard and community guidelines specifically designed for a safer social network.

According to the innovators, Meest and India may have two separate bodies, but they share the same spirit. India is Meest, and Meest is India. The initiative of Bestone Group is perfectly aligned with the Prime Minister's vision for ‘Digital India,’ Made in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. India aspires to become a USD 5 Trillion economy by 2025 and amid a global health crisis, Indian Business Conglomerate such as Bestone Group shows the way to achieve the goal with innovative products and solutions not only for vast Indian markets but for the entire world.

About Bestone Industries (BIPL)

Established in 2012, Bestone Industries Pvt. Ltd. is driven by an entrepreneurial spirit. The Group embraces innovation and bold ideas to help shape a future that it truly believes is worth reaching for. It has several conventional business verticals. Recently, the Group has made a strong presence in E-Commerce, IT, and Beverages/Liquor segments. It invests in new markets and takes calculated risks to deliver more for the consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. Through its diversified portfolio of products and dedication to providing the best services to its customers, BIPL is also a conglomeration of E-Commerce business with VEDOBI, IT technologies with the most innovative Mobile application segment, and beverages products. The Group at its E-Commerce destination VEDOBI synergizes its efforts to bring all kinds of daily use of Ayurveda personal care, health care, skincare, and nutritional products under one roof with global standards of quality at affordable prices. The company strives to replicate its values of cultural heritage, integrity, accountability, innovation, diversity, and simplicity in the products it provides. Aspiring to constantly learn, improve and innovate, the company is gaining recognition among the customers for being trustworthy and possessing persistent customer commitment. Our more details visit: https://bestoneindia.com/about.php

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this article.