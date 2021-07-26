Bhalchandra Group of Institutions–Transforming aspirants to leaders of tomorrow

Bhalchandra Group of Institutions has got the prestigious ‘A’ Grade accreditation by UGC-NAAC, a status which very few colleges enjoy.

The Bhalchandra Legacy: Ranking & Accreditations

Bhalchandra Group of Institutions, Lucknow carries a legacy of more than 18 years of excellence in the field of education. Its ethos remains rooted in the fact that education is not just about the personal development but a way to enrich society. Bhalchandra Group of Institutions are one of the most sought-after colleges by the students of Northern India.

The group has been serving the people of Lucknow and adjoining areas since 2003 by providing quality education. Bhalchandra Institute of Education and Management, a unit of Bhalchandra Group of Institutions was the first to commence the Bachelor of Education(B.Ed.) course in the city of Lucknow with the establishment of the first private teacher education college in the city of Lucknow.

Bhalchandra Group of Institutions founded by noted journalist and philanthropist, Dr. Subodh Chawlais devoted to excellence in education, research and innovationand to develop leaders who'll make a difference to the world. Bhalchandra Institute of Education and Managementwas the first educational institution in Lucknow to be awarded ‘A’ Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in the year 2011, which is an honour very few colleges enjoy.

No wonder Bhalchandra Group of Institutions are rankedthe bestin Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for providing quality education in courses like B.Ed,B.El.Ed, D.El.Ed (B.T.C),B.P.Ed, B.Sc. Agriculture, B.Sc. Nursing,PBBSc Nursing,G.N.M, A.N.M, D.Pharma, DMLT, X Ray Technician.The group has an inflow of more than 2,000 students from across the country every year amongst its diverse range ofcourses.

World-Class Faculty

Bhalchandra Group of Institutions takes pride in its world-class, qualified and experienced team of teaching faculty. Students at Bhalchandra are taught by academic and industry stalwarts, which make them ready for growth and success in life. Providing that all the parameters are being met to ensure strong academic delivery and knowledge along with practical and skill enhancing courses thereby keeping students far ahead in learning and application of the knowledge gained during the classes.

The core skills like critical thinking, problem solving, analysis is consistently at the top of rescaling and up skillingpriorities for the group, as these are the new focus areas for the jobs of tomorrow.Bhalchandra Group of Institutions puts a great deal of emphasis on the academic-industry interface through webinars, seminars, conferences, orientation programs, internships, industrial and field visit.

State-Of-The-Art Infrastructure

Bhalchandra Group of Institutions is spread over five campuses and over 50 acres of land in prime localities of Lucknow. The campusesare calm and serene, creating a conducive environment for studies. Campusesare fully equipped with amenities such as basketball court, volleyball court and cricket ground, cafeteria and gymnasium. Campuses are equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories to provide hands on practical experience and to further explain the topics practically.

Excellent Placement Support

Students of different colleges of the groupbring laurels to the group by getting selected in different placement campaigns, government recruitments, qualifying various state level and national level examinations.

Consistent efforts by the management are helping its students in getting campus placements. Every year students of different departments are placed in reputed industries and institutions. Students of Bhalchandra Group of Institutions enjoy excellent entry level designations and pay packages.

A Vision For A Bright Future

Bhalchandra Group of Institutions has carved its presence pan India with one of the best faculties and a strong 13,000 students alumni network. The group strongly believes that by the time students graduate, they should not only be knowledgeable but also be industry-ready and job-ready at a holistic level. Under the able leadership of its management, Bhalchandra Group of Institutions looks forwards to promising times with the support of its staff and students. “We certainly have miles to go and will continue to deliver on the promise of quality education” says Poras Chawla,Vice Chairman, Bhalchandra Group of Institutions, Lucknow.

