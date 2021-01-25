IND USA
Malik Gilani, Founder, Bharat Metro Digital Services
Bharat Metro Digital Services raise $1 mn for equity from Mumbai footwear brand

The digital marketing solutions company secured funding of Rs. 7.5 Cr.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:36 PM IST

India, 25th January 2020: Started only recently, Bharat Metro Digital Services (BMDS) has already secured major funding to kickstart its venture. Founded by Mr. Malik Gilani in November 2020, the digital marketing solutions company recently bagged $1 million funding from South Mumbai’s popular footwear brand with decades of legacy. The company was envisioned and curated during the lockdown considering the need to outgrow as digital consumers. The funding received will be utilized in creating digital projects over the next 24 months.

Mr. Malik Gilani, says, ”As the world shifts towards the digital medium, more and more businesses will understand the power of digital marketing. We want to bring our expertise in content and advertising to ensure customer acquisitions, becoming a worthwhile journey for media spending brands & telecom partners across the world. Through this, we hope it increases India’s digital goods consumption, making Bharat a digital nation.”

Mr. Gilani set up BMDS with the goal of creating digital products for global consumption through the medium of telecom and organic digital consumption. The team at BMDS comprises of professionals with years of experience and expertise in the field of marketing. The barriers due to the pandemic have not affected the team as they continue to provide continuous support to the clients. BMDS’ current clientele includes companies from various sectors such as banking, non-banking, fantasy gaming, stock market brands, e-commerce platforms, telecom partners and many more.

Alongside Mr. Gilani, Co-founder and wife Mrs. Zahara Haji Gilani takes care of the up-and-coming businesses. Mrs. Gilani began her career as a teacher and later on started her entrepreneurship journey. She has a Masters in Education and has received the President Award of Sociology. Furthermore, Mrs. Gilani is also the co-founder of a Lucknowi ethnic apparel brand called Insha Creations (https://www.inshacreationsnx.com/ ), located in the heart of Lokhandwala Market. The e-commerce platform set up for the venture has enabled Lucknowi clothing to be available on a global scale.

Zahara Haji Gilani, Co-founder, Bharat Metro Digital Services
To further assist Mr. Gilani in operations, Mr. Rushab Vyas was appointed as a CFO advisor of the company. Mr. Vyas is a seasoned Chartered Accountant and brings a plethora of skills to the company. He has a pivotal role in raising funds and overlooks the wealth management of the company. Mr. Vyas also has an active involvement in devising digital finance strategies as well as the creation of new selling points.

Amongst other traits, Mr. Malik Gilani is also a great restaurateur. He is currently an angel investor in Mumbai’s most beloved F&B Lebanese shawarma brand called Arsalans Shawarma King. The venture is owned by Mr. Saad Shaikh (CEO) and the eatery is one of the most popular places in Malad. The restaurant has previously been termed as one of the best shawarmas in Mumbai by various YouTubers.

In the coming years, BMDS plans to acquire brands and companies for a massive mutual growth policy. The company’s technical excellence in programmatic ad platforms and diverse XML feed related areas gives them an edge and allows for 360° advertising opportunities. Through this technology, BMDS plans to offer CPC, CPM, CPA and other advertising techniques to its clients. Furthermore, programmatic ad platforms allow for greater reach, efficiency and offer increased control. With more and more industries looking to digital media as the solution, BMDS aims to establish a stronghold in the market with their top-notch services.

About BMDS: Started in November 2020, the digital marketing solutions company aims to create digital products for global consumption through the medium of telecom and organic digital consumption. The company so far has raised $1 million in funding and plans to expand its business across India.

