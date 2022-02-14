BharatSthali to bring back royal aura along with Banaras weavers

With the growing bent of women on the traditions of the country, BharatSthali sarees is launching its Banarasi Silk Saree collection. With these Banarasi silk sarees, BharatSthali collaborates with Banaras weavers to add a touch of royalty to your wardrobe. The brand encourages fair trade and natural dyes in Banaras Silk sarees, as advised by IIT-BHU and the Weaver Association of Uttar Pradesh, by presenting you with only authentic Banarasi Saree from the weavers of Varanasi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Chandauli, Bhadohi, and Mirzapur.

The brand exclaims that Banarasi silk has origins in India's rich cultural past, having been mentioned in the Mahabharata and Buddhist scriptures in the first millennium. Each Banarasi sari was once woven particularly for royalty, using genuine gold and silver threads and taking up to a year to complete. BharatSthali recognizes the Banarasi silk saree as an unrivaled example of exceptional craftsmanship which was brought to India by the Mughals.

Talking about the history of Banarasi silk sarees in our culture, the founders of the brand stated, “If we look at the past Mughal empire made a concerted effort to elevate the craft of weaving and design. They motivated a few craftsmen to work in the intricate technique of weaving as a result of their actions. It was the birth of the art of Sari weaving. Furthermore, at the period, Persian themes were being combined with Indian traditional clothing. Banarasi sarees, which were once only made for royalty, have a deep history hidden within their silken weaves. These sarees used to be made from genuine gold and silver threads and took about a year to complete. Banarasi sarees are more accessible nowadays, thanks to highly talented artisans with dexterous hands and rising demand for the weave, and they remain a coveted addition to every bride's wardrobe, similar to owning a piece of opulent history.”

These sarees from BharatSthali are delicate and feature exquisite motifs woven throughout the six yards of ethnic wear, making them stunning. To manufacture these Banarasi silk sarees, this firm uses hand-weaving procedures to weave stunning motifs with delicate threads while keeping their authenticity. This brand's designers use zari, motifs, and emeralds to create trendy and exotic weavings, and the artisans then work their magic to make products that are one-of-a-kind in terms of pattern, texture, design, and durability.

BharatSthali, an online and retail purchasing platform, features over 5000 saree styles for every budget. They feature a large selection of Ajrakh print sarees, Banarasi sarees, Bridal Silk Sarees, Handloom Silk Sarees, Kanjivaram Silk sarees, Ikkat sarees, Mysore sarees, Kerala Kavasu, Tussar Silk, and more. Because of their handpicked and hand-woven saree inventory, BharatSthali is a shopping experience, unlike any other saree purchasing place. The portal caters to the tastes of all age groups, from workday sarees to special occasion sarees and gifting collections for wives and moms.

