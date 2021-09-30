Bhiwadi is becoming a promising destination for people working in New Gurgaon

Spread over nearly 5,300 acres, Bhiwadi is rapidly evolving into a bustling industrial and residential real estate hub in the Delhi-NCR region. The state government’s and local authorities’ expedited focus on boosting the suburb’s socio-economic and infrastructural development is going to unlock the economic potential of Bhiwadi and drive the region’s growth in the coming years. Additionally, Bhiwadi is also becoming a promising destination for the office goers of New Gurgaon who want to settle in their own abode, due to the proximity that Bhiwadi provides. With its improved infrastructure and good connectivity with the hustle and bustle of New Gurgaon, Bhiwadi is becoming a preferred residential location for many.

Due to the promising prospects that Bhiwadi provides with its proximity to Delhi-NCR, it has gained umpteen positive attention in the current times. Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot has also announced a budget of Rs. 100 crore for the development of the Bhiwadi industrial area which will fasten the growth in the region. Additionally, Bhiwadi Integrated Development Authority (BIDA) has been actively working towards providing a huge impetus to the area’s overall development,in terms of enhancing road connectivity, developing green belts, setting up small businesses, improving drainage systems, and building educational institutes. It is also going to undertake to improve direct connectivity from NH-8 (Bestech Mall to BIDA) through flyover for Bhiwadi.

On the security front, Bhiwadi is going through an immense digitization drive with the setup of CCTV cameras across the city and an optical fiber network for hi-speed internet service. This year, Bhiwadi Community Health Centre aims to upgrade the district-level government hospitals by adding over 50+ beds. BIIDA has strived to enhance not only the road connectivity but also provisions of basic amenities such as access to clean water, modern schools, hospitals, banks, greenbelts, and more. Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO)on the other hand has been relentlessly developing clusters of industrial areas in and around the Bhiwadi region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also brought in a slew of radical changes in the lives of people and the choices they are making today. With companies permanently moving towards blended models of work, our homes are our new workplaces and this has increased the need for residing in a place of one’s choice. As per Microsoft Work Trend Index, 74% of Indian workers are keen on flexible remote working. With ‘Hybrid Work Culture’ becoming the new normal, potential customers are favoring spacious homes at locations that are less populated, situated in suburbs, more affordable, and connecting to metro cities accompanied with greater surroundings. In view of this, Bhiwadi is gradually fulfilling the promise of becoming the suburb that offers various options of gated communities, matching lifestyle facilities of a city project by being available at a very attractive price point. And with its locational advantage, Bhiwadi is emerging as a promising residential destination for the people especially those working in Gurgaon and its nearby areas.

With the allotment of Rs. 127 crores development fund by BIDA and the investment of over Rs. 1100 crore in the region, earlier announced by the Chief Minister is expected to transform Bhiwadi as a burgeoning industrial and residential real estate hub adjoining Gurgaon. In the current scenario, the suburb’s socio-economic expansion is increasing by leaps and bounds with such investments and is anticipated to grow strongly in the next five years.

The government’s efforts to reduce commute time between Delhi, Gurgaon, and nearby cities like Jaipur will be a real game-changer in increasing accessibility.These infrastructural developments combined with the creation of a robust social ecosystem will help Bhiwadi establish itself as a ‘real estate hotspot’ in this decade. With these development efforts in full swing, Bhiwadi will soon be home to a burgeoning millennial population looking for bigger houses without having to worry about the commute time to work. In addition to this, Bhiwadi also provides premium facilities and conveniences catering to all age groups,from children to senior citizens, with a plethora of housing options in kid-centric, comfort living, and senior living categories.This will in turn open floodgates of economic prospects for Bhiwadi and accelerate the region’s growth trajectory.With all these possibilities, it an ideal time to invest in residential property in the region, where you get attractive prices and umpteen facilities. Thus, lose no time and fulfill your dream of living in a place you can happily call your home.Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.