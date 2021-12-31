Bhutani Group delivering world class infrastructure across NCR

Over the years, Bhutani Group has pioneered conceptualisation and execution of upscale real estate projects in the retail, commercial segments across Delhi-NCR.The iconic commercial projects of Bhutani Group also include the most advanced IT office spaces. Besides, the Group also offers a wide array of traditional services.

A developer par excellence, Bhutani Group looks after projects through each stage right from site acquisition, designing and development to construction, marketing and sales.Timely delivery is the other USP of Bhutani Group, which works hard to constantly deliver on its promises made to its valued customers. While the Group strictly follows its delivery timeline, it has built strong brand value resulting in unwavering customer trust and commitment.

For Bhutani Group, the latter part of 2021 has been really good and it’s been a period of recovery, progress, and growth. The Group has a plenty of new projects that are doing very well, while it has lined up a series of exciting projects for 2022, which will break new grounds for the company and its future expansion.

The real estate sector has recently faced a period of slowdown due to the pandemic which made many projects come to a standstill for some time. Still, looking at the strong line up of the projects that Bhutani Group has, it’s surely an exciting ride ahead for the company.

An astute leader, Mr. Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Group says, “At Bhutani Group, I would like to build a strong network of customers who stay with and return again and again for their new investments. In the world of real estate, we have crafted a commendable success story. We are already moving in the direction of a promising future that we had envisioned. I believe that it’s not the destination but the steps leading to the destination that are important.”

For Bhutani Group, the long-term goal or pursuit is to keep delivering world-class infrastructure with excellent facilities and to create new landmarks for the city. The company continues to inspire the industry through innovation.

Deliberating over the benefits of developing commercial properties over residential properties Mr. Bhutani says, “When it comes to good returns in the short as well as the long term, commercial real estate has emerged as the clear choice for investors as it has become more lucrative these days.” Mr. Bhutani adds that the commercial property is sure to attract far better rentals over longer periods of time, provided it’s situated at a good location. Moreover, Mr. Bhutani believes that the demand for good commercial property is set to increase due to the coming up of the REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) and the increasing requirement from new employment generation options. He says, “The rental yields from commercial properties are anywhere between 5% to 12% vis-a-vis residential property which are currently between 2% to 4%. Also, in terms of capital appreciation, commercial properties that are situated in strategic locations are far better than residential properties.”

Bhutani Group has one of its prestigious projects ‘Alphathum’ located in Sector- 90, Noida. With one of the largest infinity pools in India, the iconic commercial tower not only offers offices built to international standards, but also an entire ecosystem of work, networking, leisure and lifestyle that business leaders need today.

One-of-a-kind business lifestyle destination Alphathum offers a global working environment and the finest clubs and bars. Alphathum started off as an endeavor to create world-class office spaces which provide an environment that stimulates innovative thinking and encourages collaboration. Not only did Alphathum deliver on that promise, it also succeeded in becoming India’s most efficient business towers. The three high-rise towers are sustainably designed and have a climatically responsive architecture.

Equipped with sky gardens, breakout areas, and the world's largest rooftop infinity pool, the towers fulfil business as well as lifestyle needs of business leaders. From an entrepreneur to mid-size organisations to large corporations, all can find their office in Alphathum – customised as per their varying needs and requirements.

“At Alphathum, we’ve had the pleasure to be associated with some of the finest brands in co-working, hospitality and other services. We have associated with brands like Satellite Synergy Co works, Etherea Co works, Invenier Energyand others for our various projects and such collaborations have always helped us create better products – in niche areas and with a more defined product/service offering,” adds Mr. Bhutani.

Mr. Bhutani travels extensively, for leisure and for inspiration and it was while spending time abroad he noticed that India still lacks world-class commercial developments and he ventured aggressively in this segment.

Despite the pandemic which has hit the real estate sector hard Bhutani Group has successfully been able to register strong sales as it has already formed a strong customer base.

“The unshakeable trust of our customers helped us stand firm in these uncertain times. However, going ahead things are looking up. The IT firms are on a hiring spree, which will ultimately translate into demand for office spaces in the coming years. We’re hoping to see normalcy in the sector by 2022-23. We are still overwhelmed by the response we got from our customers. It further reinforced our belief that we are doing something right,” says Mr. Bhutani

An avid traveler Mr. Bhutani says, “To travel to a new place is like putting on a pair of fresh lenses. Every time I travel, I get a fresh perspective on things. I see technology being used in inspiring ways. I see spaces in a whole new light. Sometimes it is in these moments that you find your answer to ‘what next’, it just clicks and you know what your next endeavor is going to be.”

While travel inspires Mr. Bhutani, what really drives him are the people around him and above all seeing the difference that Bhutani Group is making through its exclusive projects. The company believes that progress is nothing without the human side to it and the ultimate objective of Bhutani Group is to make a positive impact on the people’s lives.

