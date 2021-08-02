Bibin Babu Is the Founder of World's First Blockchain Based Payment Application

Technology has taken over the world and now it is rapidly transforming everything around us. The innovators and investors of the field of technology and innovations play a major role for any new technology to get started and succeed in the world. Without their support, investment, and guidance, many good startups and innovations would fail and would not see the day of the light. One such great investor and Entrepreneur is Bibin Babu who has over the years given his so much contribution to innovation and start-ups in India.

Bibin Babu who is now amongst one of the biggest entrepreneurs and startup investors once had a very humble beginning. He was born and brought up in a middle-class house. Being an intelligent and active child, he was involved in both studies and extracurricular activities like sports, theatre, etc. He was a keen learner and was very much interested in technology, software, and new innovations. His love motivated him to learn more about them and this interest paid him well in the future. He started his first startup at a very young age. Having a great understanding of the technology and future environment of innovations made him invest in the growing start-ups at just 19 years of age. His investments and companies grew much bigger with time and as well as his status in the world of technology. He has invested in various fields of technology, software, robotics, and human resources.

Over the years Bibin Babu has done many things in the field of technology. He is a big technology evangelist who has made products and solutions for the government, businesses, and institutes. His recent innovation is Payiza. He is the founder of Payiza company which is the world's first blockchain-based payment application. Which supports all kinds of currency agnostic payments and remittances across countries. Also, he uilt Asia's 1st blockchain research Center and Library. Because of his huge contribution, Bibin had ranked as 'Top Whiz Kid of India' by India Today. He has also achieved the 30 Under 30 award in the Technology Category. Due to his tremendous work in the field, he has represented India in the Global Innovation Olympics organized by the Government of China.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.