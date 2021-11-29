Bidesiya group facilitated First Chhath Mahaparva event in Dallas

Bidesiya group made a collaborative attempt to celebrate the first ever auspicious "Chhath Puja" festival in Little Elm Park, Texas with the help of the Bhojpuri Association of North India. Bidesiya group is trying to honor the folk culture and the beliefs of the residents of the Indian Origin living in North America and recently conducted a big event that allowed the devotees’ worship and complete their puja ceremony within the compound. The Bidesiya group aided the Indian community to celebrate the first ever Chhath Mahaparv in Little Elm Park, Texas which was hosted from Wednesday, November 10 till Thursday, November 11th 2021.

Bidesiya group made an earnest effort to highlight the diversity of the Indian subcontinent and increase awareness about the festival that honors the Sun god, and prays to bring peace and prosperity into the lives. A lot of residents of Little Elm Texas and nearby cities hail from UP/Bihar which are the Indian states where the festival is celebrated with a lot of excitement and holds immense importance in their cultural traditions. Bidesiya group realized that many residents missed the grandeur of the Chhath Mahaparv in Texas and by organizing the Chhath Puja, they tried to recreate the same joyous environment and helped them enjoy their biggest festival along with the community. The event was only possible with the incredible support of our sponsors Fabindia USA, Patel Brothers, Shirdi sai center Irving, Mobile Desi Breakfast, Town of Little Elm, Texas BANA Bhojpuri USA (Bhojpuri Association of North America) Jerajo Foogs and all the devotees for their support.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun god (Surya) and Chathi Maiyya the Mother Nature (Prakriti) for blessing the people with health, prosperity, and wellness. The devotees stand in water to offer prayers at dusk and dawn. It is the only festival that honors both the setting and rising sun to honor the Sun God and Mother Nature and is practiced by all the mothers of a family.

The culmination of Chhath Mahaparv was possible because of the collaborative effort of the Bidesiya group and the Bhojpuri Association of North America who worked in tandem to make this event a possibility. NanzVision worked behind the scenes to spread the word and executed the event with the help of event organizers while working with the sponsors, who helped in making the Chhath Mahaparv worth remembering. The Bidesiya Group thanked all the residents of the Little Elm who graced the event in huge numbers and showcased their support for the cultural event. Bidesiya Group promised to host the Chhath Mahaparv event for the residents in the future as well and is working to come up with more programs ideas and events to promote more folk culture in the society.

