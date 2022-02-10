Big Update: ICSE Extra Sample Papers uploaded for Class 10 Semester 2!

The results for ICSE and ISC Semester 1 Board exams were declared on February 7th, 2022, which brought disappointment for some CISCE students. Although the students were seen expressing their reactions through funny memes on twitter, some said that they scored less marks than expected, mostly in the Physics paper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Understanding the challenges faced by students due to pattern changes in the middle of the academic year, some extra specimen papers and other resource material is now provided on the website. It is noted that the pattern used in this material is based on the 20 December 2021 specimen papers that were uploaded on https://www.cisce.org official website. See below details:

- ICSE Marking Scheme Points: Every year, CISCE releases PDFs of analysis of pupil performance for all main subjects, which have marking scheme solutions and some tips/ comments from examiners for both students and teachers. This practice material has included past 10 years all examiner comments (as examiner points) for Semester 2 Questions.

Screenshot of CISCE source of Examiner points

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- The breakdown of questions has been 25% objective and 75% subjective questions for each chapter (all main subjects only).

- We saw that subjective questions from last 10 year question papers of ICSE Class 10 have been included as well.

Link to the available practice material

- These points will prove great help for students who want to write correct value points in answers to score maximum marks. The material is provided in collaboration with Educart for final preparation in these last 2-3 months.

- Extra Sample Papers: Preceding these Objective + Subjective Questions, 4 extra sample papers are provided for each subject to help students with a better understanding of the paper pattern.

Link to the ICSE material having those extra papers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Screenshot of Extra Sample Papers provided in these resource material of Educart

In the final evaluation, Semester 1 exam results are just as important as Semester 2. However, now the students have this great chance to cover their lost marks with focussed Semester 2 practice from this provided final revision material of Educart. Practice of exact pattern, along with all past 10 year relevant questions and concise theory points in one single study material will serve as a great guidebook for students in these important last 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}