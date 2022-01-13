Bigship connects, boosts, delivers high quality shipping solutions across India

The pioneer Indian courier aggregator company, Bigship empowers its customers with automated aggregate courier shipping solutions. Along with the best shipping deals and the best carrier services. To help ensure the ultimate success of their clients through keeping their costs and tasks in line.

AI-powered logistics aggregation is the future. From enabling their clients to ship the smallest and biggest shipments under one platform to pan India pin-code coverage, automated courier aggregator companies like Bigship are transforming the way courier and shipment companies operate nowadays. With benefits such as premium courier partners, competitive shipping pricing, and ease of to access mobile apps, such platforms are certainly paving way for a strong future presence.

Bigship is an online courier aggregator company with a good hold in the offline market as well. Their services make the ultimate solution for all shipping-related service questions. With a promising shipping service in more than 29000+ pin-codes in India, heavy shipment facilities, international shipping at 195+ countries, and many more useful courier or shipping services.

The prominent Indian courier aggregator has partnered with India’s best carrier services such as XpressBess, Shadowfax, Delhivery, Udaan, FedEx, DHL, Aramex, USP, and TNT amongst others. Their delivery of super implausible support to all its customers makes them a top choice shipment solution any day.

The platform provides each of its clients with a dedicated account manager for their convenience. They also provide reliable chat and call support to all their clients with a view to delivering an enhanced user experience.

Big Ship was established recently in the year 2020. Ankit Jain and Swati Mittal, the founders in the companies are all well-versed with digital marketing ethics and operations with more than a decade experience in the field.

The company’s core team members share, “We have come across numerous clients who suffer huge losses in their e-commerce business mostly because they rely on bad shipping service. Most of these people face business losses because of problems revolving around shipment returns. However, with Bigship we plan on helping our clients overcome their past with quality courier and shipping services in India and abroad.”

The AI-powered logistics aggregation platform aims to simplify logistics through catering to 29k+ pin codes, shipment door pickup irrespective of its size, catering all kinds of shipments, competitive pricing, simplified mobile app, COD options for both B2B and B2C shipments irrespective of the number of shipments, and much more.

Over the year, Bigship has been successful in creating an eco-system for logistics. They have been successful in creating a dynamic market presence for their clients. Through offering some great solutions for their online presence to even the last mile delivery. Their comprehensive e-commerce solutions surely make a composite for all kinds of business clients and their customers.

You can learn more about Bigship or get in touch with them through their website here.

