Binance Referral Code To Get 50% Off On Crypto Trading Fee

How to Create Binance account with Referral Code

First of all go the binance Website or app

Enter Username and password Or. You can create account with mobile number Then, enter Binance Referral code: XK48J5TL Binance referral id and referral code is same. Click on “Create New Account” A confirmation mail will be sent on your registered email. Verify the email. Now,You can now start trading and invest in the markets.

Binance Referral Code offers and Rewards

How to Refer and earn with Binance Referral Code

Sign in and Go to Dashboard Click on referral You will get your binance referral id Generate your link Your Base Commission Rate: 40% Share on Social Media Earn up to 50% commission every time your friends make a trade on

Binance Futures Referral Code

About Binance Exchange

Binance is headed by Changpeng Zhao, a Canadian known as "CZ". The exchange offers a wide range of services to users across the globe, from cryptocurrency spot and derivatives trading to loans and non-fungible tokens. It also runs a "decentralized" exchange that allows users to trade directly with each other. Binance Coin more than doubled in value over the course of 2020 – rallying 146% from about $15 to $37 by the year-end.

What is BNB?

BNB is the cryptocurrency coin that powers the Binance ecosystem. As one of the world's most popular utility tokens, not only can you buy or sell BNB like any other cryptocurrency, but BNB comes with a wide range of applications and benefits.

Use BNB to pay for goods and services, settle transaction fees on Binance Smart Chain, participate in exclusive token sales and more.

Conclusion On Binance Referral Code

Steps to Buy Binance Coin and get discount on crypto fee

Open an online account. You can purchase the BNB token Buy a wallet (optional)- Once you’ve set up your Binance or Binance account and before you purchase your desired amount of BNB tokens, you’ll have to choose where you want to store them based on your use case. Make your purchase- Now that you’ve gotten your account set up and your wallets picked out for your use case and security preferences, it’s time to make your purchase.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.