Binomo platform review for PC and mobile apps in India

In this review, we will discover the Binomo broker in detail and what it offers to the traders from India, to be able to help new users from India and answer their questions regarding this trading platform. Next, we will find out if this app and website is a scam or not and also see how to trade on Binomo. So, let’s start reading our review to see what Binomo is and how it really works.

What is Binomo in India?

Binomo is a company which offers trusted services for asset trading in more than one hundred countries around the world. Its black and yellow logo is easily recognizable. The legit head office is located in St. Vincent and Grenadines.

Is Binomo legal in India?

Binomo is regulated by a dispute resolution company, the International Finance Commission. It has a certificate confirming that this is not a fraud and that it is safe to trade on the platform. And a few awards no longer raise the question of whether Binomo is real or fake.

How to use Binomo?

To be able to use Binomo, you should complete the registration process. Visit the official website on PC or mobile app - www.binomo.com. Traders Binomo in India can use the web platform in both Hindi and English. Also, they can invest $5 (minimum deposit) and trade on the real account. After logging into Binomo, you will have a demo account where you can learn about asset trading and training.

Note!You can profit from Binomo not only from trading, but also from the BinPartner affiliate program.

Sign In and Login

Tips for sign up with Binomo:

1. Go to the login page on PC or trading app, and click the “Sign in” button.

2. Enter your valid email address and unique password.

3. Select the account currency (you will not be able to change the currency later until you close the account and create a new one).

4. Read and accept the Client Agreement and Privacy Policy.

5. Go to your email box to complete the Binomo account verification.

Education

Free education is an empowerment of traders. Binomo provides them with tutorials such as a demo account where you can learn how to trade without risking your deposit.

In the Help Center (FAQ), you can find answers on how Binomo works, in detail, like on Wikipedia. There is also a section “Strategies” in which you can find different trading methods, but you must not forget that they do not guarantee you a 100% result.

In addition, tournaments are available for traders (free and paid). But demo account holders can participate in the free contest only on the desktop version of Windows (on PC).

Note!When trading Binomo, use your analysis and strategies and do not rely on any signals from the Internet because they are not reliable.

How to invest in Binomo?

Instructions for Binomo investment:

1. Click “Deposit” and choose one of the payment options: bank card or e-wallet or local payment system/method.

2. Enter the amount you want (from $5).

3. Use one of these as methods to deposit: NetBanking, UPI, PayTm, Indian exchanger, etc.

The proof of the deposit will be the receipt of funds to the account.

Bonuses

Newly registered users can get a 25% Binomo welcome bonus. Also, they can get a no-deposit bonus as a part of a promotion. No need to look for the code on the coupon, it automatically appears in your account. When making a deposit, a bonus is available depending on the account status: Standard - up to 100%, Gold - up to 150%, VIP - up to 200%.

Note! Do not forget to read Binomo bonus terms and conditions on the Client Agreement 8th part.

How to withdraw money from Binomo?

To withdraw funds from Binomo, use the same previous payment methods that you used to deposit. The minimum withdrawal amount is $ 10. The withdrawal time can take from a few minutes to more than 3 days. It depends on the account type and the payment system.

Binomo does not charge a fee (vs IQ Option which charges a fee of $31 for wire transfer), but has a withdrawal limit:

● daily - up to $3,000;

● weekly - up to $10,000;

● monthly - up to $40,000.

Account verification may sometimes be required. Now on Binomo it takes a few minutes thanks to an automatic service (vs Olymp Trade where there is no such service).

Download the Binomo app

The Binomo app is easy to download for free in the App Store and Google Play. If the download to Android fails, no need to hack. Just download the APK software from the link: https://binomo.com/en/promo/android.

Conclusion

In this Binomo review, you've learned all about one of the safest and reliable platforms on the net. And we're not talking about winning or how to play on Binomo because it's not a game. We are talking about trading, where knowledge, practice and strategies are needed to get results, not about how to make money. Therefore, you should keep this in mind, to reduce trading risks and losing cash.

