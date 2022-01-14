BioGenex develops direct RT-PCR Kit to detect all Covid-19 variants double quick

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India

BioGenex Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. has developed a RT-PCR kit for Covid-19 diagnosis, which detects COVID 19 caused by SARS COV 2 variants including “OMICRON” plus other variants. The NIB, Noida, an ICMR designated lab, examined the performance of this kit and found that it performed with 100% accuracy which means no false negatives or positives, which will significantly control the pandemic through accurate diagnosis. The kit detects the Omicron variant in half the time than the standard RT-PCR test.

The TRIPLEX COVID-19 RT-PCR Direct is a real-time RT-PCR test intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 directly from the upper respiratory swab, nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swabs, collected in preservative media, (VTM/UTM), pH 7.2-7.4 to provide the molecular diagnostic basis for infected patients.

This test analyses samples in VTM directly without the need for RNA extraction step. It helps scientists for rapid tracking of disease prevalence and aid in treatment insight (e.g. hospital beds, oxygen ventilators and expensive medications) for healthcare systems in making appropriate measures to combat COVID-19.

There are many challenges associated with ramping up testing capacity, due to supply chain delays and shortage of extraction reagents, this situation call-up for alternative protocols to ensure the continuity of testing in laboratories. Due to increased demand for SARS-CoV-2 variants screenings, an alternative protocol with similar sensitivity is required, said Dr. Krishan Kalra, CEO BioGenex.

He further added, “Sustained surveillance is essential for public health. Our latest tests reduce the cost of testing and turnaround time for the result. As we learn from the pandemic, we are partnering with concerned organizations to understand and strengthen our diagnostic portfolio to develop reliable and sustainable diagnostic solutions in the future.”

For more info on COVID 19 products please visit: www.ingenuity.com. IngenuityD is a special spinoff from BioGenex which caters to COVID 19 diagnostic market.

