BitClass launches campus on the Internet for new-age skills, networking & more

The world's biggest platform for live, two-way interactive cohort-based learning, BitClass announces the launch of its mobile application that brings a campus-like experience for learners worldwide. Learning anything that one wants to, in an environment which is as close as possible to what happens at great offline institutions, lies at the heart of this product.

For learners, BitClass offers two-way interactive online classes facilitated by the best teachers, professionals and domain experts from around the globe - ensuring the quality of the content, curriculum and unmatched learning outcomes.

Moreover, the possibility of networking with people with similar learning interests around the world, ensures holistic personal and professional growth. The inhouse bot ‘Genie’ that runs on a proprietary algorithm to ensure mentor-learner fit based on preferences and some predefined parameters, has helped thousands of students on the platform learn at a greater pace than ever before.

Life at the online campus that the BitClass team has created, isn’t just limited to attending classes - one can attend amazing live online events, shows and concerts, catch up with people attending other courses in a virtual cafeteria, browse through a library full of content.

For teacherpreneurs, BitClass serves as a platform on which anyone with a teachable skill, can just sign up – the team vets and trains them on the subject expertise and 25+ other parameters, helps design curriculum, acquire & engage students to create an active community along with the teachers’ own personal brand. The team does everything in power to ensure they’re able to build a lucrative teaching business, while the teacherpreneurs focus on what they do best - teach.

BitClass ensures that the ecosystem remains beneficial for all stakeholders. As a business model, BitClass shares a certain percentage of revenue with the teachers, out of the earnings generated with students’ enrolments into cohort-based courses.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Gunjan Kejriwal, Cofounder and CEO, BitClass said "Since the last year when we launched, we have closely worked with 1000s of teacherpreneurs, trying to understand and solve the problems they face while trying to build a business online. In the process, we figured that if we could fix the end-goal of a knowledge sharing business - that is an unmatched learning experience for students that would automatically mean big businesses for the teacherpreneurs.

Meanwhile, we also discovered some truly underserved, unstructured categories as far as e-learning is concerned, which if solved for, could cover majority of the new-age skills that are needed to build a career or a business.

With now over 1.6 lacs+ users, enrolled in 750+ cohort-based courses, clocking 8M+ minutes of learning, fulfilled by over 1200 teacherpreneurs, we have a lot more learnings to keep building upon.

We aim for BitClass to be the go-to platform for anyone wanting to truly learn what they want to - with the sole aim of enabling the best learning outcomes possible. We’re innovating on that front via our product which has features to enable holistic personal and professional growth, while being fun - cafeteria, library, amphitheatre, a campus feed and a lot more in the pipeline.

More than what the numbers can speak, the user behaviour that we’re noticing, truly gives a glimpse of how learning anything will look like in the future - some of our students have been able to get admissions and jobs, some of our learners have become trainers, some trainers have upskilled by attending similar courses, few of the homemakers have started their own online baking and home decor businesses, the camaraderie being built among students in a cohort, forming true connections.

All of this is exciting beyond words and we're confident that we’re on our way to changing the world for good."

About BitClass:

Focused on game-changing innovations in edtech, BitClass was founded in April 2020. The company is headquartered in Bangalore. BitClass offers a comprehensive range of live cohort-based courses across domains, subjects and skills. Folks at BitClass have ensured that 'anything' that can be taught is available as live online course for learners. Learning anything that one wants to, in an environment which is as close as possible to what happens at great offline institutions, lies at the heart of this product.

A lot of effort has gone into identifying the gaps and inefficiencies that can adversely impact learning outcomes in an online setup. Some USPs of BitClass includes two-way interactive sessions, cohort-based learning, peer-learning and networking.

Owing to its unique learning platform, BitClass has been able to register exponential MoM growth in the number of users and time spent by students. Revenue and the number of paid users have been growing 2X MoM. BitClass currently has a team of 60+, which is expected to scale up rapidly in the future. BitClass learning platform is accessible to all, irrespective of their age, gender or location. Most of its users are currently in the age group of 18 to 45 years.

Users can download the app in the iOS or Android app stores now. To learn more about BitClass, click here: https://www.bitclass.live.