Bitcoin Up review 2022: Legit trading platform?

The cryptocurrency market has seen astronomical growth in the past year. However, the burgeoning industry has dealt with volatility making it difficult for inexperienced investors to trade. If you are keen on tapping into this ecosystem, the best bet is to use an automated system. In this Bitcoin Up review, we would explore how trading robots operate and how to get started on the platform.

Bitcoin Up Summary

The table below shows streamlined data on what the Bitcoin Up review is all about.

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

What is Bitcoin Up?

Bitcoin Up is a sophisticated trading algorithm that allows investors to trade in the volatile crypto market successfully. Using top-notch automated trading software, Bitcoin Up is ideal for both new and advanced traders as it eliminates emotions in scanning the crypto market.

To a large extent, Bitcoin Up can operate autonomously and help investors set buy and sell orders, stop-loss, and take-profit positions on the crypto market. Bitcoin Up also promises a higher success rate than human investors, with the crypto trading bot claiming a 99.4% win rate.

This is because the Bitcoin Up trading software scans thousands of market trends, looking at each underlying asset’s technical and fundamental performances to get comprehensive data on possible profit opportunities.

The success rate is quite questionable given the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, and this Bitcoin Up review has not been able to get data to back up these claims. However, the crypto trading robot has been trending in the past couple of months following growing interest in crypto trading applications.

Bitcoin Up offers automated trading support for only three crypto-assets: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. The minimum initial deposit is also on par with its industry, and new investors are charged $250 to access the trading software. Mobile application is also available, but this is currently accessible by Android users.

- As per withdrawals, our Bitcoin Up reviews found out that Bitcoin Up is a bit slow in processing withdrawal requests. You will need to wait for 48 hours, which is a huge deficit in the fast-paced crypto space.

Bitcoin Up Pros & Cons

Several Bitcoin Up reviews are rampant with benefits and disadvantages of Bitcoin Up. Here are a few top merits and deficits of using the Bitcoin Up trading software.

Pros

- Easily trade crypto on auto-pilot

- Reasonable minimum deposit of $250

- Mitigates risk and increases potential profits with sophisticated software

- Supports everyday payment methods

- Great customer support team

- Only works with regulated brokers

- User-friendly interface

- Offers hands-on trading style

Cons

- Claimed success rate is unverifiable

- Brokers are selected by the platform

- Offers mobile app for only Android users

- No access to genuine company data

How Does Bitcoin Up Work?

Find out how Bitcoin Up works

Bitcoin Up operates in a fast-paced market ecosystem and uses top-notch software to identify profitable trades. The algorithms are preset and hard-coded to track profitable positions from the start. The Bitcoin Up trading bot scans the crypto market using technical and fundamental analysis as a benchmark to gain better insights into the current market conditions.

Once a profitable trade has been identified, the user is notified and can employ a hands-on process or automate the entire trading experience. Once the risk parameters have been adjusted, the trade is sent to several regulated brokers to execute the buy and sell orders inclusive. The crypto bot monitors the entire trading process and takes profit at the preset level. It’s one of the best places to buy bitcoin UK.

Bitcoin Up Key Features

While the crypto trading robot sector has seen several impressive offerings in the past year, it can be difficult to choose which best serves an investor’s interest. Given this, we have itemised a few key features of Bitcoin Up in this review.

1. High Success Rate

Bitcoin Up has a claimed success rate of 99.4%, and our Bitcoin Up review has discovered this is one of the highest winning rates in the crypto market. While it is still unclear how the trading algorithm can churn out these numbers, it is still impressive and can be a major confidence booster for interested new investors.

2. Small Amount of Crypto Support

Bitcoin Up only enables automated trading for only three cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and LTC. While this might come across as a deficit, it points to the focused approach of the Bitcoin Up team in their choice of digital assets to work with. This way, investors can better channel the advanced tools on offer in maximising profits from the three assets.

3. Mobile App Support

Bitcoin Up comes with a mobile app for investors who are constantly on the move. You can easily download the Bitcoin Up mobile app for Android and monitor your trades without missing a beat. Although this is a bit restrictive as there is no iOS version, it is still a huge boost compared to several crypto trading bots that offer only desktop-compatible applications.

4. Works With Only Regulated Brokers

Understanding the need for security and trust from investors, our Bitcoin Up review shows that the Bitcoin trading robot only affiliates with regulated brokers. This is a huge confidence booster as investors’ funds and details are secure from malicious attacks.

5. Reasonable Minimum Deposit and Zero Fees

Bitcoin Up require $250 as a minimum deposit to get started. The trading robot uses this to open more market positions and provide liquidity. The deposit tag is a reasonable requirement considering the potential returns the investor will enjoy.

As per fees, our Bitcoin Up review verified that the crypto robot does not charge any extra fees aside from the minimum deposit. These include zero fees for deposits, withdrawals, subscriptions or even monthly fees. This way, you have a better yield on your capital.

Bitcoin Up Fees

Bitcoin Up fees are tabulated above

Is Bitcoin Up a Scam?

Our Bitcoin Up review noted some red flags you should take cognisance of. The first is the 99.4% winning rate. The crypto market is highly volatile, and we cannot verify the authenticity of these claims based on the company’s statements or a few testimonials. Bitcoin Up reviews on BuyShares for instance are positive.

Another is the fact that the company is relatively unknown. There is no access to their history, company data, and even the team behind the project. A recommendation would be to try out the platform with the demo feature to see if it checks out.

Bitcoin Up Minimum Deposit

Our Bitcoin Up review shows that the crypto bot has a minimum deposit of $250. This is payable through several regular payment channels, including bank wire transfer, credit/debit card, crypto wallets, and e-wallet solutions like Skrill and Neteller.

Bitcoin Up Customer Support

No matter how user-friendly a crypto trading platform is, new users require the help of the customer support team to navigate the website or mobile app. In this regard, Bitcoin Up scores high. A customer representative reaches out to new users immediately after the sign-up process. Customers can choose to reach out to the team via email for further enquiries. Response time is pegged at 5 minutes which is lightning fast considering the hundreds of customer enquiries logged per day.

How to Use Bitcoin Up

Getting started on the Bitcoin Up trading software is super-easy. Just follow the steps below

1. Sign up with Bitcoin Up

Know how to register on the Bitcoin Up app

Visit the official Bitcoin Up website and insert your full name, email address, mobile number and select a password. Click on ‘Register Now’ to proceed to the next stage.

2. Deposit Funds

Make an initial minimum deposit of $250 into your Bitcoin Up account. You can easily do this through a bank wire transfer, credit/debit card, e-wallet solutions, and a crypto wallet.

3. Use the Demo Account

Before proceeding, we recommend using the demo trading feature. This will allow you to test out the software and learn more about the offered tools.

4. Activate the Robot and Trade

To trade, click on the ‘Live’ button to access your real account and click on ‘Activate’ to start the research process. Once you identify a key position, set your risk parameters and let the robot execute the trade.

5. The Verdict

Bitcoin trading robots are generating a lot of interest, and it is beneficial to use them to hedge risks and increase profits. However, we recommend researching the automated trading robot you want to use.

Our Bitcoin Up review has detailed everything you need to know about Bitcoin Up and how to get started. To use the trading robot, start by visiting the official website.

