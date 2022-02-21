BitIQ Review 2022 - Legit trading robot?

More people than ever are getting involved in the cryptocurrency market due to the sheer breadth of assets available that have the potential to produce market-beating returns. However, if you are a beginner, investing in crypto can seem daunting – although trading robots such as BitIQ can help drastically.

In this article, we’ll present our BitIQ review in detail, highlighting this robot’s numerous features and showing you how to begin trading with BitIQ today – in just four quick steps!

BitIQ Summary

- Withdrawal Timescale - 5 Hours

- Supported Cryptcurrencies: BTC, ETH, XRP and more

- Mobile App: No

- Claimed Success Rate: Up to 90%

- Fees: Free to setup, 2% commission on profits.

What is BitIQ?

So, what is the BitIQ app? BitIQ is a trading robot, meaning it is an advanced piece of software that can automatically trade the financial markets on your behalf. The robot does this through the use of AI-powered algorithms, which can find high-probability trade opportunities on a daily basis. Once an opportunity is found, the BitIQ robot will place a trade without any manual input required.

The key thing to remember from this BitIQ review is that this particular robot focuses solely on the cryptocurrency market. Specifically, the BitIQ robot can trade ETH, XRP, BTC, and more, ensuring that users receive a consistent level of trades throughout the week. Notably, the BitIQ app is entirely free to download and use, with only a 2% commission on trading profits. Finally, the minimum deposit with BitIQ is only $250, which provides appropriate trading capital for the robot to function effectively.

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

BitIQ Pros & Cons

Found below is a quick outline of the main pros and cons that we noted during the research for this BitIQ review:

Pros

· Free to download

· Claimed withdrawal timeframe of only five hours

· Can trade multiple cryptocurrencies

· Numerous reputable partner brokers

· Free demo account feature

· Dedicated customer support page

Cons

· Claimed success rate is unverified

· No mobile app at present

How Does BitIQ Work?

Like many other crypto robots, BitIQ is designed to completely automate the trading process without manual input. According to the BitIQ website, the trading software incorporates artificial intelligence and quantum computing technologies to illuminate daily trade opportunities. Once an opportunity is highlighted, the robot will then place a trade on the user’s behalf, according to the predetermined risk settings specified by the user.

Trades are facilitated through BitIQ's partner brokers, which utilise an ECN structure to ensure that transactions are executed immediately and cost-effectively. Once a trade is running, BitIQ's algorithms will monitor the position and close it at the optimal time, ensuring the highest risk-reward ratio possible. Profits go directly into your trading balance, meaning that you can withdraw them instantly or reinvest them back into the markets.

BitIQ Key Features

Like many other BitIQ reviews, we found numerous benefits of using the BitIQ app. These include:

Low Fees

Our BitIQ review noted that the trading platform is entirely free to download and sign up for. Furthermore, all deposits and withdrawals are also free to make. The only fee that applies is a 2% commission charged on any trading profits you make.

Dedicated Customer Service Feature

BitIQ has a dedicated customer service section on its website, allowing users to contact the team to obtain solutions to any problems that may arise. Although no specific timescales are mentioned on the website, various other BitIQ reviews claim that the support team is available 24/7.

Free Demo Account

If you are a complete beginner to the market, BitIQ is ideal because the platform offers a free demo account for all users. The demo account is designed to provide the same user experience and results as the live-trading account, allowing users to understand how the robot works before using real money.

Speedy Withdrawals

BitIQ states that withdrawals from the BitIQ app take only five hours to arrive in clients’ bank accounts. Although this claim is unverified, if true, it would significantly optimise the entire trading experience for users.

Multiple Cryptos Supported

Finally, many other trading robots focus on one specific cryptocurrency – yet BitIQ can trade multiple. Users can deploy the robot to trade BTC, ETH, and XRP, and many more coins, ensuring there's a steady stream of appealing trade opportunities each week.

BitIQ Fees

Now that you’ve got an understanding of how BitIQ works, here’s a brief outline of the fees associated with using this trading robot:

Is BitIQ a Scam?

Given the advanced technology and bold claims, it’s natural to wonder ‘Is BitIQ a scam?”. Like all trading robots, there is an element of risk due to the nature of the financial markets. Therefore, although BitIQ’s website does claim an extremely high success rate, it is not verified by a third-party website such as Myfxbook – so take these claims with a pinch of salt.

BitIQ’s website claims an extremely high success rate

However, BitIQ does benefit from numerous positive reviews online, with many claiming that the robot does exactly what it states on the website. Furthermore, since BitIQ is partnered with multiple reputable brokers, users can trade confidently, knowing their trades will be placed in a safe and timely manner. Finally, although there are no verified testimonials on BitIQ's website, the platform does mitigate this by offering a risk-free demo account – meaning you can try the platform and see the results for yourself before using real money.

BitIQ Minimum Deposit

During the testing for this BitIQ review, we found that the trading robot required a $250 minimum deposit before trading. Deposits can be made via credit/debit card or bank transfer and tend to arrive instantly when using the former. As noted earlier, there are no deposit fees to be aware of, meaning the full $250 can be deployed in the markets by the trading robot.

BitIQ Customer Support

If you use BitIQ and require customer support, you'll be glad to know that there is a dedicated 'Contact' section on the website where you can contact the team with any questions you may have. Various BitIQ reviews note that the support team is available 24/7 and can be reached by filling in the contact form on the robot's website. Once the support team has received your query, they will then respond via email to the email address that you provided.

How to Use BitIQ

Before finalising this BitIQ review, let’s discuss the process of setting up the robot and beginning to trade. BitIQ has ensured that the process is easy to complete and requires no prior trading experience – making this robot ideal for beginners. It’s a viable alternative to Bitcoin Prime.

Step 1 – Create a BitIQ Account

Head to the BitIQ website and click ‘Sign Up’. Then enter your first and last name, along with your email address and mobile phone number.

Step 2 – Test Out the Demo Account

Once your account is created, BitIQ will email a link to you that will allow you to download the BitIQ trading platform. After you have downloaded the platform, you can immediately begin using the demo platform to test it out in a risk-free manner. As the demo account functions in the same way as the real account, this provides a great way of ensuring that the robot suits your needs.

Step 3 – Deposit

Head to your account dashboard and opt to make a deposit. BitIQ requires a minimum deposit of $250, which is entirely free to make.

Step 4 – Begin Trading with BitIQ

Once you've funded your account, you can then begin trading. It's wise to head to the 'Settings' section of your account and tweak the risk-reward settings to coincide with your unique risk profile. You can also alter your stop loss size and choose when the robot trades during the day. After tweaking all these settings, you can turn on live trading and let the robot get to work!

BitIQ Review - The Verdict

In summary, our BitIQ review has analysed this crypto robot in great detail, exploring its features and highlighting how you can get started trading with BitIQ in minutes. Like with all other robots, there is always a risk of losing money when trading the financial markets – although BitIQ offers users a way to mitigate this risk and generate a positive return in the process.

Before diving in and using this robot, it's wise to conduct your own research and perhaps try the demo account before trading for real. Finally, it's always important to remember never to risk more than you're willing to lose when operating in the financial markets!

