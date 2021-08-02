Bitspawn: Play-to-earn platform for Gamers

Bitspawn is an emerging Esports company that has an aim to make esports accessible to all Gamers. There are millions of gamers who want to compete and be a part of esports but a bit difficult for all. So, the company allows the possibility for millions of gamers and teams, thousands of advertisers, sponsors and organizers to connect securely with one another and become a part of global esports ecosystem. It looks for the increased need for socialization and collaboration between players.

An infrastructure-oriented company, Bitspawn belongs to the esports industry and the estimated value of the company is at $9 million USD. It is a gaming blockchain protocol built for digital athletes and social gamers. Furthermore, it is such a platform that offers custom tournament solutions built on the Solana blockchain. Basically, the company’s platform has shaped an arrangement for players to reward for the fluidness they deliver in competitive marketplaces and creates new capital streams for gamers outside the old-style domain of content creation and streaming, permitting, gamers to monetize their gameplay.

Primary office is in West Bay on Cayman Islands. The company was founded in 2019 and is collecting reach with millions of followers daily, also it is backed by several top tiers 1VC funds to develop the best esports platforms. The founder/CEO is Eric Godwin who is a competitive Gamer along with this, he also is a video game industry expert. Other chief members are Alex Lan, Rhys Boulanger and Lukas Kamandulis. Alex is former amazon engineer and expert in big data, also he helped grow DOTA community in China and co-founded One Ledger Blockchain. Rhys is an internet entrepreneur and he led generation expert for more than a decade. Also, he is a former CS competitive player. Next comes the social media expert and avid gamer, Lukas kamandulis, he worked with TikTok and snapchat directly as clients.

This is just the beginning of a splendid journey with skilled minds. A moto to grow others with one’s own success is one of the best way to garner loyal fanbase that can help the company reach heights of success. Website:- https://bitspawn.gg

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.