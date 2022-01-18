BL Agro saw 30% growth in 2021, now eyes wider expansion in 2022

India, 18th January 2022: BL Agro, one of leading FMCG companies of the country touched many milestones in the year 2021 - entered new regions, went online, expanded its physical presence, launched new products and grew by 30%. This all happened due to its customers trust in the brand, believes, Mr. Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman of BL Agro.

The year 2021 started off well for the company with its first retail outlet in the country’s National Capital, which marked the 13th exclusive brand outlet of the company’s young food product brand, Nourish. The brand grew geographically and went to Southern and Western markets of the country by expanding its distribution network. It now intends expand to reach to 1,00,000 retailers by March 2022. The company, which currently has 75 food products in its portfolio, plans to venture in different kitchen products and reach 100 products by the end of 2023. The year saw the traditional brand focusing on its e-commerce sales and launched D2C website for the ease and convenience of its customers.

For better marketing outreach, BL Agro partnered with fitness icon and Bollywood diva, Shilpa Shetty to be the brand ambassador of Nourish. BL Agro on-boarded Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi to endorse its signature brand, Bail Kolhu, which was honoured by the Globoil Award held in Goa in September 2021.

Taking its marketing effort up a notch, the company invested in TVCs for the first time. All the ads are conceptualised and produced by the company's official creative agency, Leads Brand Connect, received an overwhelming response.

It also launched an anthem celebrating India's Olympic champions Mirabai Chanu, P.V. Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, and the Indian Men's Hockey Team. The tribute, titled "Yeh Hai Badalta Bharat, Naye Hauslon Ka Naya Bharat", was voiced by Padma Shri Kailash Kher and retweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nourish also became the official "Nutrition Partner" for Bigg Boss Season 15.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, BL Agro carries a legacy that traces back to more than five decades. From a brand that produced and sold a single product to launching multiple brand outlets all over the country, the journey of BL Agro is quite remarkable. The company established its presence in the market with its maiden breakthrough product, Bail Kolhu, an edible mustard oil, in 1986. The brand witnessing its first tremendously successful product, went on adding more varieties of oil, completely based on top quality natural ingredients.

"We began BL Agro with a singular vision: to keep the health and nutrition of people who trust us a priority and make it the way of life for every Indian. For a long time, that meant using the purest and highest quality ingredients. Today, the scope is so much more and includes the BL Agro family. So, from running an on-campus vaccination drive for 3600 people who work with us to focusing on more hygienic operations, we make health a part of our journey, not just the corollary," says Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman of BL Agro.

“The domestic FMCG market has been witnessing an increasing preference towards healthy and hygienic foods, especially the ones which are organic in nature. This happened to be one of the biggest turning points for Nourish, as our premium quality products which are marketed at highly affordable prices, boosted the popularity among the consumers, marking a 30% growth in the year 2021”, says Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, BL Agro.

With a strong retailer network of more than 58,000 and Ashish Khandelwal bagging the Global Youth Icon of the Year Award by Asia One in 2021 makes the brand a highly promising one in the domestic market, serving a huge market comprising more than 13 Indian state.

The expansion plans on cards for BL Agro are further powered by solid marketing and quality enhancement efforts. It has now set the goal of expanding its horizons both domestically and internationally. As a part of its overseas expansion plans, they exhibited the Nourish range of products at the Gulfood Dubai to great success.

"With a 50-year legacy, we've undeniably earned the customer's trust. But now, it is time to move the needle on our reach and penetrate the smallest parts of the country. To that end, we've set aside INR 150 crore marketing budget to showcase our strength and aggressively promote our products," comments Richa Khandelwal, Brand Spokesperson, BL Agro.

In a recent effort to strengthen its philosophy of health and purity, BL Agro installed state-of-the-art air purifiers across its units, which curbed emissions and improved the air quality of the Parsakhera Industrial Area by a massive 88%.

