Blackeye Entertainment & Chai Studio do a commendable job telling new stories

Telling a story and presenting it in a manner that speaks your mind are two different things. It requires lots of effort and a knack for storytelling to direct the thoughts to come alive. Raghav Diwan has mastered this art of mesmerizing audiences through his strong narratives. With Blackeye Entertainment LLP and Chai Studio Production, they have given a big platform to new and aspiring writers for showcasing their talents. After establishing himself as a successful actor in the industry, Raghav Diwan and his team are all set to mark a directorial debut with a short film, 'Ladies first'.

Produced under the banner of Blackeye Entertainment LLP and Chai Studio Production, 'Ladies First' is a short film directed by Raghav Diwan, which marks his directorial debut in the industry. A story about a married lady and her struggles to make her name in the world, this short film highlights the underlying issues of society. The production studios are renowned to procure a stage only for the new talents who are looking for opportunities to learn and work with established artists. Their motto goes as 'bringing in new people to tell new stories'.

With Pragati Seth as the lead actress, the crew has got the apt face for the role. This film is going to mark her debut in the acting industry giving her a path different from her usual academic routine. Akash Jayant and Rupesh Tillu are the two other leading faces of the film. While it is going to be Akash's debut as well, Rupesh Tillu could be found excelling his way on screen in a super successful web series 'Lakhon Mein Ek' streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He has also shot a movie with Saif Ali Khan, which is all set to release soon.

Raghav Diwan has carefully opted for the characters for his film as he understands that characters are the one which resonates among people in the long run. The film is co-produced by two remarkable men, Vivek Bhadra and Jigar Gori. With a crew so perfect, the film is certainly going to be a success. Being equipped in producing movies, this impending maker is reviving another mentality towards the films, through his canny directing and acting capacities.

He has additionally taken a stab at various magic shows during his initial days under the direction of the praised performer Shri Nafees Hussain for around three years. Nevertheless, with eagerness to make something different for himself made him practice his hand in acting and theater. This energy took him to his city of Dreams where he went through the standard striving time period. He rested where he could discover a spot and starved himself for tryouts however nothing dwindled his adoration to accomplish what he longed for.

After scores of efforts and never-ending passion to achieve his goal, Raghav Diwan established himself in the industry. The already known writer, actor and producer now made his name as a director too. The first look of his short film is going to hit the screens soon and is undoubtedly something to look forward to.

