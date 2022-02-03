BlackTree is Fast mover Jeans Brand In India 2022 - With Diverse Styles & Washes

BlackTree is a leading apparel brand established in Patna state of Bihar BlackTree jeans come in different fits such as Slim Fit , Skinny fit , relaxed, regular and carrot fit, You also get choices in terms of styles such as boot cut, straight, tapered, and fits over boot styles.

Myblacktree India Pvt Ltd is an Indian DTC brand The Company mainly focuses on women's wear & menswear item's but it also offers accessories, shoes, bags, and other fashion items. Our vision is to provide quality products at an affordable price

BlackTree Jeans are not very expensive. You can get a pair for as low as Rs. 1,499 BlackTree new Indigo collection uses foam technology to reduce the water for dyeing.

Price Range: Rs. 1499 - 5499

Types: Jogger, Relaxed, Skinny, Slim, Straight, Tapered

Size: 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34,36, 38, 40

Top Styles of the brand

BT001 Jeans

BT003 Jeans

BT005 Jeans

BT008 jeans

Reviving Denim Industry:

Indian mills expect 10-15% growth in the next few years

India has an annual installed capacity of around 1,600 million metres for denim fabrics which is the second largest in the world after China. At present, the total number of denim fabric mills operating in the country are believed to be over 50 (in organised segment) which is 60 per cent more than what the number was 10 years ago…Of the total capacity, the domestic consumption of Indian denim fabric is approximately 850-900 million metres, which includes domestic jeans production as also for exports, while remaining fabrics get exported to countries like Bangladesh, Colombia, Venezuela, Egypt and Sri Lanka among others.

As per the Ministry of Commerce & Industry of India, denim fabric exports during the period of Jan.-Oct. ’21 was valued at US $ 190.78 million, noting around 88.45 per cent Y-o-Y growth

Denim Brand owner positive to increased business…

Agreeing with the buzz that there is ample growth opportunities in the Indian denim industry, KUNDAN KUMAR Managing Director Myblacktree India Pvt.Ltd informed, “There are multiple factors behind a surge in demand, the major being that there were no inventories left with anyone across the supply chain, so demand is piling up. After a lull,the economy is growing because money is back in the market, and revenge buying is also happening, resulting in booked capacities in mills. The versatility of denim is also a reason that’s creating demand.”KUNDAN also shared that there is an uptick for premium denim products and customers are willingly paying the price for it.

India’s denim market growth

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5 per cent and reach ₹39,651 crore by 2022, and ₹77,999 crore market by 2026. The men’s denim segment comprises 84 per cent of the market while the women’s denim segment and kids’ denim segment comprise 10 per cent and 6 per cent respectively.

