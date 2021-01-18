Blogger Pooja Mundhra gets a filmy wedding proposal

The beginning of year 2021 has brought new hopes and new energies in everyone's lives. But for popular blogger Pooja Mundhra aka The Cozy Vibe, this year has got manifested one of her biggest dream. Her best friend Sagar Mahatme proposed her a few days back in a filmy style on a yacht. She was surprised and filled with awe.

Pooja spills some beans about her surprise proposal by telling us that Sagar wanted to propose her in Dubai in front of Burj Khalifa but due to Covid restrictions he had to change his plan and that's how it happened near the Gateway of India. Being a blogger and filmy by nature, such a proposal was her dream come true.

Pooja says, "I am extremely happy. Being together for 10 years while growing, learning, teaching, experiencing, advancing and above all getting thicker day by day. Each day spent with Sagar is priceless. We've seen our shares of ups and downs. And in all situations been there for each other. It took 10 Years and that's what our wedding hash tag will look like too. Grateful of God who got Sagar in my life. Can't wait to tie the holy knot with him."

Covering lifestyle and fashion content on her social media, Pooja has gained tremendous fan following for the kind of work that she does. Her proposal reel on instagram will fill anyone with the happy emotions. We wish her much luck for this new journey of her life.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.