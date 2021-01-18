Blogger Pooja Mundhra gets a filmy wedding proposal
- Covering lifestyle and fashion content on her social media, Pooja has gained tremendous fan following for the kind of work that she does.
The beginning of year 2021 has brought new hopes and new energies in everyone's lives. But for popular blogger Pooja Mundhra aka The Cozy Vibe, this year has got manifested one of her biggest dream. Her best friend Sagar Mahatme proposed her a few days back in a filmy style on a yacht. She was surprised and filled with awe.
Pooja spills some beans about her surprise proposal by telling us that Sagar wanted to propose her in Dubai in front of Burj Khalifa but due to Covid restrictions he had to change his plan and that's how it happened near the Gateway of India. Being a blogger and filmy by nature, such a proposal was her dream come true.
Pooja says, "I am extremely happy. Being together for 10 years while growing, learning, teaching, experiencing, advancing and above all getting thicker day by day. Each day spent with Sagar is priceless. We've seen our shares of ups and downs. And in all situations been there for each other. It took 10 Years and that's what our wedding hash tag will look like too. Grateful of God who got Sagar in my life. Can't wait to tie the holy knot with him."
Covering lifestyle and fashion content on her social media, Pooja has gained tremendous fan following for the kind of work that she does. Her proposal reel on instagram will fill anyone with the happy emotions. We wish her much luck for this new journey of her life.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Research & Ranking’s unique strategy creates phenomenal wealth for investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankkit Bahadur says that we need a 360 degree approach towards tourism
- The launch of several branding and marketing initiatives by the Government of India such as ‘Incredible India!’ and ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ have provided a focused impetus to growth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blogger Pooja Mundhra gets a filmy wedding proposal
- Covering lifestyle and fashion content on her social media, Pooja has gained tremendous fan following for the kind of work that she does.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take it or leave it, says Gautam Khaitan on new WhatsApp terms & privacy policy
- The WhatsApp has characterized the sharing of data only for business accounts and had held that the private messages will not be affected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Vancouver based Indian entrepreneur Aman Grewal became a self-made man by 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikhil Singh Sumal is changing the conventional methods of advertising
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why you should invest in mega-city Hyderabad: Mahati Group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funding guru Subodh Bajpai helped hundreds of businesses tide over downturn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omkar Realtors, aided by lenders-customers, revives 3 mega residential projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For Canada-based Entrepreneur Bob Beri, sales is an attitude one is born with
- Now armed with these ethics and having already made a name for himself in the logistics business, Bob is raring to duplicate that success in other sectors too, like the mortgage and real estate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Kuldeep Nikam talks about how to get closer to oneself in this chaos
- Shri Kuldeep Nikam shares that during his assessment of the present spiritual programs in the country, he found that our society lacked leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Kunal Sood is impacting a billion lives
- Kunal Sood has invested over $250,000 in tech, design and marketing from his savings and family, #WeThePlanet are actively creating the organization of the future and seeking to raise a much larger round of capital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cybersecurity expert Yash Gawli excels as a multifaceted entrepreneur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
StartupLanes plans to invest in 200 startups in the year 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s first peer learning community ‘Mount Eureka’ has been launched
- The ed-tech platform was launched on January 10 and witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 students.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox