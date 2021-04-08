Bloom IVF is fulfilling the dreams of childless couples successfully

What’s the Problem?

Repeated failed IVF attempts often leave a childless couple in a state of depression. Bloom IVF Group is successfully fulfilling their dreams of having a complete family for the past three decades and turning their difficult journey into a happily-ever-after ending. All childless couples take the help of the latest fertility treatments to complete their family. Unfortunately among them, all are not lucky to conceive even then. The reason - Repeated IVF failures - the condition where a patient is unable to achieve pregnancy after 2-4 IVF attempts.

The Solution

Bloom IVF has all the expertise and experience in handling such cases with utmost care. Since 1991, Bloom IVF Clinic is serving patients from all around the globe.

At Bloom IVF, they investigate these couples, conduct detailed blood tests to rule out problems such as hypo-thyroid, hyperprolactinemia, diabetes, antiphospholipid syndrome or PCOS etc. The treatment is provided in the event of any hormonal or immunological disturbance.

The Methodology – Medical experts and specialists at Bloom IVF observe the following procedures that vary from case to case:

Fertility Enhancing Surgeries at Bloom IVF

1. If there is a fibroid in the uterus, they would put a laparoscope and remove the fibroid.

2. If there is adenomyosis in the patient, they do the IVF cycle, freeze the embryos and then give them Goserelin injection to suppress the adenomyosis for 2-3 months and then do the embryo transfer.

3. Some patients have the issue of hydrosalpinx, i.e. water in the fallopian tube due to infection. This water gets discharged into the uterine cavity and reduces the result. In such cases, they clip the hydrosalpinx and block it so that the water does not get discharged into the uterine cavity.

4. If there is any problem in the uterine cavity, they put a hysteroscope and correct the problem. Again, if there is a large endometrioma which may come in the way of the egg pickup procedure, they do a laparoscopy and just decompress the endometrioma. They do not remove it, as removal can lead to the reduction in patient’s ovarian reserve.

5. Patients with poor ovarian reserve, that is AMH <1.5 ng/ml are treated using the platelet rich plasma (PRP) ovarian rejuvenation technology.

6. All the above mentioned surgical procedures are done prior to starting the IVF treatment.

Creating High-Grade Embryos at Bloom IVF medical facility

Good quality sperms are isolated using new filtration systems called Microfluidics. These sperms are injected into the eggs using the advanced IMSI (Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection) technique. In this technique, the image of the sperm is magnified 6600 times. IMSI is used especially in patients with 2 or more recurrent ICSI failures.

Nowadays at Bloom IVF Centre, they have state-of-the-art IVF laboratories equipped with air-handling units for continuously filtering the air in the Lab. They are culturing the embryos in advanced bench-top incubators and time-lapse incubators called Embryoscope using high-quality medical-grade carbon dioxide.

They are also growing the embryos for 5-days in the incubator till they reach a 150-cell stage called Blastocyst. After the formation of Blastocysts, doctors of Bloom IVF Clinic identify the best quality Blastocysts. They do it either by using an artificial intelligence-based imaging system called ERICA or by genetic testing of embryos using the technique of embryo-trophectoderm biopsy (Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing PGTa) in combination with the advanced next-gen sequencing analysis. They also have a new technique of non-invasive chromosomal screening of embryos (NICS) wherein the embryos can be tested without performing the biopsy. The frozen embryo transfer cycles give better results than fresh embryo transfer cycles. Hence the embryos are normally frozen and transferred in subsequent cycles.

Please note pre-natal sex selection and sex determination is illegal in India and not done here.

State-of-the-art Technology at Bloom IVF has shown Improved Results

In 1998, Bloom IVF pioneered the technique called assisted laser hatching in India. In this method before transferring the embryos, they do hatching of the embryos where they cut the cover of the embryo, called zona, with the laser beam. This method improves the pregnancy rate in patients. Furthermore, they also do double transfer i.e. Day 3 one embryo and Day 5 one/two embryos (Day 5 blastocyst). This also helps in higher chances of pregnancy in the couples.

At Bloom IVF Centre, patients are given good luteal support. In some patients, especially those with APLA syndrome, additional treatment such as oral low dose aspirin or low molecular weight heparin injections may be given.

In around 5% of patients, there is an inadequate endometrial development. Normally, a woman needs 7-9 mm thickness of the endometrium to achieve a good pregnancy rate. Now, if an embryo transfer is performed when the endometrium is thinner than 7mm, then chances of procedural success are reduced. In such patients with poor endometrium, Bloom IVF specialists make use of advanced technology of inserting various medicines such as GCSF (granulocyte-colony stimulating factor) or PRP (platelet-rich plasma) intrauterine into the uterine cavity to make the endometrial lining better. This results in improved pregnancy rates following IVF.

Moreover, if patients with ovarian failures still fail in their IVF cycle, Bloom IVF can offer them egg donation.

About Bloom IVF

Bloom IVF was established in 1995 with the efforts of well-known and highly experienced doctors. All of them have been recognised for their 30+ years' service with umpteen awards and accolades to their name. The internationally trained IVF specialists at Bloom IVF has been practicing for over three decades and are highly acclaimed. Their success rates are similar to the top-most facilities in India as well as countries like the UK & USA; with their cumulative live rate at the end of 3 attempts being 70% - 80%. Bloom IVF also has expertise in treating repeated IVF failure patients, egg-freezing, and male infertility including zero sperm count.

For more information, one can visit www.bloomivf.com. You can contact Bloom IVF on 9871717305 or send an email to: contact@bloomivfgroup.com to get started on your IVF journey today.