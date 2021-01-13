Bloomsbury to publish the debut book of social impact leader, Akanksha Sharma

Bloomsbury Publishing has acquired the debut non-fiction book of Akanksha Sharma. The book is likely to be released in April 2021. After various leadership roles with MNCs and UN organizations, Akanksha has made a dent at a “sweet-spot” between the corporates and the social sector, leading CSR, Sustainability and Public Policy. Now, she is foraying into the world of literature with her debut book ‘For the Greater Common Good’ which is being published and distributed across the world by the international publishing house Bloomsbury.

Mr. Praveen Tiwari, Publisher, Bloomsbury India, said, "When I read the manuscript, I was blown away by Akanksha's courage, originality, wit and compassion. I couldn’t be more proud that Bloomsbury is bringing this brilliant book to the widest readership."

Born in Jaipur (Rajasthan), Akanksha is a power profile in a unique way. She is recognized as the ‘Most Impactful CSR Leaders Globally’, ‘Asia’s Top Sustainability Influencer’, ‘Young CSR Leader’, ‘Influential Sustainability Leaders of the World’ amongst many others. Besides her leadership roles, she is a columnist and was also a sustainable fashion model. She has Master’s in International Development from the University of Sussex and an advanced course from Harvard University. Her parents are eminent lawyers of Rajasthan.

Here are some excerpts from our discussions with her:

Your debut non-fiction book is coming up with Bloomsbury, what is it about?

This book brings forward the important questions of – what are those complex systems that are running the world? I have written this book with an intent to bridge gaps for reducing inequalities and redefine the international development narrative. The book aims to deconstruct the blurred boundaries between corporates & governments, to construct the development agenda in a more inclusive way.

You are a Millennial Inspiration, a thought leader in the Social Impact space and have got many titles to your name, what is it that inspires you to do this business of goodness?

I’m not somebody who would love to put much stock in terms of adjectives like these. I think such kind of titles are somewhere about other’s perceptions of you but I’m somebody who’s been mostly caught up into her own internal struggles. For me, the battles that count in life aren’t for any medals but it is the meaning that you find in yourself.

I draw inspiration from almost everyone and everything- from the dusty roads in villages which tells us the gaps in resource implementation to the starry skies that narrate a beautiful story that there is space for each star in the sky, from the lives of my parents to an unknown little girl who’s trafficked for some money. There are stories of hope and despair all around us. And Inspiration isn’t available on Amazon unfortunately, so, we draw it very much from our ordinary life, out of very mundane things that give us a purpose to stand for something bigger than our little selves.

Your work is to help communities. What made you chose this path less taken?

I really don’t know what it means—this phrase “the path less taken”. Because, honestly when I was growing up it wasn’t about anything like this at all. There was hardly an awareness or exposure of making a professionally rewarding career or to translate one’s passion into something like this. But as a child, I have seen my mother’s illness developing an innate desire to create hope for people in some way. So, I started working for the communities as a volunteer because at that time, helping people who do not know me, was a sort of refuge. And, thereafter, it was a natural progression into something that I loved doing and can do better than many other things. Today, maybe it all makes sense, but in my earlier days, opportunities in this area as a career were very bleak.

We have seen successful women from all walks of life in India taking bold stands when highlighted by media on their beauty quotient and looks like Mahaua Moitra, Meriyn Joseph and others. You had also slammed a journalist few years back who chose to write about your ‘pretty face’ in a regional newspaper, has it changed for the millennials like you?

I never slammed anybody. But, yes, it is nothing less than disgusting that we are still caught up in such patriarchal mindsets that even today the measures of a woman’s achievements start with her looks, when what she brings on table is her intellect, integrity, hard work and skill set. I believe, people in general in their professional roles, must not be bucketed into genders, religion, race, sexuality or such categories. Because what they bring to table is not something what they are born with. But then, I have realized that it’s also about having the grace to understand what is worth one’s attention and what is not, “Ab kuch to log Kahenge”.

What's the aim of your writing?

I have closely worked with some of the most vulnerable communities over the years and when you work in such an environment, you become somebody else and therefore you look for refuge in something like writing to offer some kind of relief to those bruised people and to yourself too. So, when I write I hope that it throws some light on reducing inequalities in this complex world which is dazed by all kinds of disparities and contribute in some way to make this world better than what I have experienced-- a world that wombs the possibility of more empathy, more innocence and more love.

