Bobis Group of Companies to touch new heights in next few years: Mrinal Kishor

Bobis Group of Companies is achieving new perks while facing the challenges of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The company is touching new heights with various skillful activities. The company is taking on new challenges and achieving its dreams. Recently, the company has organized a “Virtual Rally” of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections for BJP. The rally was the first of its kind and was headed by honorable Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah. The virtual rally received tremendous response and it was the first step towards success.

Another virtual rally of the same kind was organized by Bobis Group for Bihar’s leader Mr. Tejasvi Yadav during the Vidhan Sabha Elections in Bihar. The skillful virtual conversation was organized successfully that showcased the success of Bobis Entertainment Company. We would like to tell you that, Bobis Group is originated from Patna, Bihar but has spread its wings in many other states like Jharkhand, Delhi, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand to name a few.

Mrinal Kishor is the founder of Bobis Group of Companies. He laid the foundation of the company in 2016 and now till today in 2021, the Bobis team is working aggressively in their respective fields making the founder proud of his company. Mrinal Kishor is the youth Entrepreneur in Bihar and has successfully organized many events through Bobis Group of Companies. The big events like “Vasant Utsav”, “Dusshera Mahotsav”, “Patang Utsav”, “Sufi Mahotsav”, “Mithila Mahotsav”, “VikramShila Mahotsav”, “Munger Mahotsav”, and “Sonpur Mela” to name a few have been satisfactorily organised by Bobis Group Of Companies.

The team efforts of Bobis Group can be seen in every event. The tactfulness, skill as well as honest efforts of the team is the result of every fruitful organization of the events.

While praising the team efforts, Mrinal says, “We as a team has organized many events successfully and I am proud of my team’s dedication and struggle to achieve success in every event we organize. I have started the company with only Sharan Pratap Singh as my companion but as the days passed, we are now a team of 132 members who work hard and stay loyal to the company. The team members of my company are life Family to me now. We can now proudly say that Bobis Group is now working in every corner of India with the same zest of successfully organizing the events.”

Mrinal has received the most prestigious award “2 Bountiful Trees” from “Fikki Flow The Power To Empower”. The flow was launched by Uttarakhand Chapter in 2018. In the year 2019, Mrinal ventured into Bobis Political Rally Management in which he organized Election Rallies and Road Shows of different parties.

The Bobis Group of Companies also has marked its presence in Bollywood. The famous actors like Hema Malini, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Jubin Nautyal, Aaditya Narayan, Pankaj Udhaas, Kailash Kher, Himesh Reshammiya, Sona Mohapatra, Rakesh Maini, Raju Shrivastava, Sunil Pal, Mahima Chaudhary, Sonal Chauhan, Ravina Tandon, and Shabbir Kumar were the few celebrities who have worked with the Bobis Group.

Mrinal Kishor has successfully stepped into organizing many social events and has truly become a trendsetter in organizing the events. The company will now foresee many new changes with a successful life ahead!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.