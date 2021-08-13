BoConcept India opens 6th store in five years in India

Reaching an important milestone in its ambitious expansion plans, furniture brand BoConcept opened its sixth store in India in five years. The global furniture brand has been designing and developing furniture in Denmark since 1952. Recently, the company also launched its 300th store globally. Yet another extraordinary achievement for the brand was the opening of 22 new stores during 2020. The two new stores in Andheri West, Mumbai and Kirti Nagar, Delhi are designed in their Store Ekstraordinær concept. The design takes cues from the brand’s collection, using wood, stone, and plants for a warm, biophilic-enhanced setting. Contrasts of steel and concrete are softened by drapery, giving permeable privacy to the heart of the store: the area dedicated to BoConcept Interior Design Service where consumers can receive tailored advice, discuss needs and browse the brand’s vast collection.

The brand features products by internationally acclaimed designers

The Danish Brand aims to transform living, leisure, and workspaces into extraordinary spaces across the globe. “We are proud to open our sixth store in India. With this launch, we are furthering our vision of the Indian furniture market. Homes have become our epicenters and demand for aesthetically customized functional furniture has increased. We are encouraged by the realization among buyers that there’s more to furniture than what looks good,” says Navin Khanna, director, BoConcept India.

The design approach to all BoConcept is based on two basic principles the Metropolitan and the Scandinavian styling.

The brand features products by internationally acclaimed designers like Karim Rashid, Henrik Pederson, Morten Georgsen, and Anders Nogaard. Their design approach is based on the principles of Metropolitan and Scandinavian styling. BoConcept debut in India in 2016, with an investment of approx ₹16 crore under the leadership of Mr. Navin Khanna, Director, Zoe Concepts Pvt Ltd and is currently present in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. The design approach to all BoConcept is based on two basic principles the Metropolitan and the Scandinavian styling. The Metropolitan style comes from the big-city lifestyle of the upscale metropolis whereas the Scandinavian style takes BoConcept back to its Nordic roots and design heritage where natural light plays an important role in creating a specific mood.