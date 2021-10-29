Bollywood celebs and heavyweight world champion associate with nOFTEN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28, 2021: Some of the top-notch celebrities from Bollywood, the entertainment industry, music, and sports have joined the bandwagon of rapidly growing nOFTEN, India’s largest NFT (non fungible token) marketplace, to reach out to the tech-savvy generation that is primarily propelling the sector in the country.

Announcing their association on Twitter, acclaimed international rapper, The Game; proclaimed singer, Mika Singh; our home grown rapper, singer,lyricist and producer, Raftaar; internet sensation and YouTuber, Amit Bhadana tweeted about their upcoming exclusive NFT collection on nOFTEN.

nOFTEN plans to see a new era of revitalization by on-boarding the plethora of celebrities, Olympians and artists from across the globe under a single roof and simultaneously bridge the gap between celebrities and their fanbase with NFT's. The celeb-centric marketplace aims to create an adaptive and innovative platform for fans and nOFTEN users to buy, sell, trade, and bid for NFTs.

“International Rapper who is also known as The Game, Bollywood Rapper, Raftaar and Bollywood Singer, Mika Singh along with The Great Khali, first Indian heavyweight champion, and Amit Bhadana, famous YouTuber, have been associated with nOFTEN. We are eyeing the rapidly growing NFT marketplace in India and abroad; and were also a part of commentary for IPL. We will be launching the unique artworks of the celebrities and emerge as the go-to marketplace for NFTs,” said the media representative of nOFTEN.

With the help of celeb-centric marketplace at nOFTEN, celebrities can create a whole new experience for their fans by giving them a one-of-a-kind experience to invest in. Artists can list their exclusive NFT’s such as access to VIP passes for their shows, personalized acting classes, a snapshot of their famous dialogues, a shout out to your loved ones or their exclusive merchandise (available only for nOFTEN users) on the digital marketplace.

nOFTEN users and fans can buy or sell the NFTs, including trade using NOF token and help artists generate 10X revenue. The fee charged by nOFTEN will be used to fund the functioning of the marketplace.

NFTs are unique assets that are verified and stored using blockchain technology; hence, secure and cannot be replaced with something else. nOFTEN, which uses the same blockchain technology that powers the cryptocurrency industry, will allow the users a democratic platform to showcase their creations. On the Etherlite blockchain, nOFTEN provides fast, scalable technology with low fees.

NFTs are blockchain-certified copies of original art, pictures, videos, music, and pixelated punks that cannot be replicated. As a relatively new concept compared to cryptocurrency, NFTs have quickly risen to prominence despite being based on the same technology. NFT gives artists, celebrities, collectors etc., a direct path to their audiences while also helping them earn a living.

NFTs have become extremely popular as cryptocurrency enthusiasts, and backers, artists, musicians, and other creators are seeing a huge potential in the latest method to buy and sell digital art.

nOFTEN is also planning further to signup many more Bollywood celebrities, leading fashion designers and leading singers from across the world in the coming weeks and months.

To know more, please visit - https://www.noften.com/

You can check their Instagram page – https://www.instagram.com/nOFTEN_NFT/

Do follow their Twitter handle - https://twitter.com/nOFTEN_NFT

