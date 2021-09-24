Bomma Group of Institutions is contributing towards academic progress in India

Education is a part and parcel of an individual’s growth. It is only after an individual is nurtured rightly by providing the right education, he or she gets better employment opportunities. It is a known fact that India is home to some of the finest entrepreneurs, engineers and medical professionals. Behind their success, it is education that plays a crucial role. Bridging the gap of quality education and redirecting to greater employment opportunities, the Bomma Group of Institutions has brilliantly contributed towards a brighter future for the students under its umbrella, Bomma Rajeshwara Rao Educational Welfare Society.

Established in 2006 by the visionary Sri Bomma Satya Prasad, the educational institution has truly set an example by imbibing the right knowledge among the students. The Bomma Group of Institutions in a very little time has established its name as one of the leading educational institutions of India. Under the leadership of Sri Bomma Satya Prasad, the institution goes synonymous with excellence in the field of higher education. The progression of the Bomma Group in academic activities and its infrastructure improvement has made it one of the best institutions across the Telangana region.

The group as of today has an array of institutions under its umbrella that cater to different fields. With a sheer commitment to take the institution on a global podium in the education industry, Bomma Group has various institutions including the Bomma Institute of Technology and Science (est. 2006), Bomma Institute of Informatics (est. 2008), Bomma II-Shift Polytechnic (est. 2009), Bomma Institute of Pharmacy (est. 2010) and Bomma Brilliant Grammar School (est. 2011).

The primary mission of the coveted institute remains to educate students from every nuke and corner of India including those from rural areas of the country. In the changing times and the new normal of working from home, even studying from home has become a trend in the education sector. Never compromising on the quality, the Bomma Group of Institutions is providing technical education and is working towards innovative research capabilities with ethical conduct.

Sri Bomma Satya Prasad has his vision of providing valuable human resources across different industries. Speaking about the same, he said, “The aspiring engineers, technicians, medical professionals can set a right example only when they are provided with an education that has appropriate standards and amenities. That’s what Bomma Group of Institutions is doing for a couple of years.” Moreover, the educational institute has got several courses to offer including B.Tech, M.Tech, B.Pharmacy, M.Pharmacy, MBA, MCA and other diploma courses.

As far as placement and training are concerned, Bomma Group of Institutions has played a vital role. As the competition for employment is getting fierce, so is the placement opportunities. To make it easy, Bomma Group of Institutions has a placement cell that looks after helping the students find the right placement after they complete their studies. Over the last few years, the prestigious institute has not just seen students passing out with flying colours but has also set a bar with its group of institutions doing phenomenal human progress on an international level.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.