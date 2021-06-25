Book Review: Not just another brick in the wall

The property values have increased due to the outcome of the global pandemic, boosting its status as the most valuable asset.This book has the absolute potential to bea bible for the home buyer and every home buyer must refer to this book before buying their new home. More than that it is also a practical guidefor real-estate specialists, banking institutions, buyers that are all active in the property ownership procedure and it removes the complexities of home-buying procedure for them. The book is majorly divided into two different parts - the first part provides readers with a basic summary of the real estate market and the second part revolves around the market's players: buyers, sellers, brokers etc.

In the present altering weather, their respective jobs have become significantly more difficult, while the guide provides guidelines which are crucial for all of them to effectively play their particular important purpose. The detailed chapters offered by the author describe an overviewof the post-COVID residential real-estate ecosystem, emphasizing just how residential real-estate has been able to endure the pandemic bumps to stayresilient.

The book dwells on the evolution of the residential market from the post-independence era to the present day, capturing everything that has transformed the face of real estate. The book acts as a guide in detailing dos and don'ts for real estate developers, real estate consultants, financial institutions and buyerswith regards to practical objectives, danger management, legalities and documents, systems and procedures, leadership ability, ethical working, finance, legislation, need and offer, task market, infra bottlenecks, workforce restrictions, and prompt distribution.It brings to the fore the progressive reformist policies undertaken post 2014 and howthe brand new eco system has offered a boost to affordable housing with respect to government’s purpose of “Housing for All through PradhanMantriAwasYojana”.

The book also highlights the rapid economic growth and urbanization that has further increased opportunities for real estate developers, particularly in tier 2 and 3 cities of the country. With massive technological advancements, brokers increasingly rely on tech tools like 3D walkthroughs, virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital marketing enabling them with instant and wider reach especially during this hour of the pandemic.

With the vast experience of over two decades, Ashwinder R. Singh as a real estate expert has been invaluable in creating this extensive and enlightening handbook. He has been Ex CEO Residential, JLL India, & Founder CEO of Anarock Properties Pvt Ltd, currently serving as CEO of Bhartiya Urban Pvt Ltd. This handbook encompasses his words of wisdom and could be a valuable resource for real estate education institutions, urban development agencies, financial organisations, buyers and developers. The handbook has timeless value in terms of rich resources of making one understand the current and future mechanisms of rapidly evolving residential real estate market, particularly in the post-COVID period.

Talking about the success of the book as 5000 copies were sold in less than a month, Ashwinder said, “I am grateful to Arjun Aggarwal, MD, Bhartiya Urban, who has been a constant support and also launched the book. My intention of writing this book was to help people understand real estate and make informed investments. The response to the book is heartening.”

Ashwinder R. Singh is CEO, Residential, Bhartiya Urban. He is a distinguished residential real estate professional. He has played a pioneering role to technologize and institutionalize the residential broking industry. His distinctive advantage of having worked across the board in demand, funding and now the supply side positions him among the prominent strategic leaders in the Indian housing sector. He has been the erstwhile CEO, Residential of JLL India and Founder CEO of ANAROCK Properties.

Book: THE A TO Z OF RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE

Author: Ashwinder R. Singh

Published by: Twagaa International

Price: INR 499.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.