Boosting Corporate India’s Diversity Hiring: India Diversity Job fair 2021

India, 31st August 2021: With 30 Diversity Hiring Partners and more than 350 job listings, India Diversity Job Fair 2021 (IDJF2021), Presented by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, received more than 5000 registrations and saw more than 2500 candidates participate in this two day virtual job fair. The first day, August 27, also had the IDJF Summit running parallel to the job fair. The IDJF Summit had more than 15 business and HR leaders engage in insightful conversations on how India Inc. can work towards bring about the much needed boost to its diversity hiring.

Mr. Priyaranjan Jha, Managing Director, PepsiCo Hyderabad delivered the Keynote Address at the first virtual edition of the India Diversity Job fair. Speaking on the ‘Why is it important to have a Diversity Recruitment Strategy’ Mr. Jha said “More diverse companies, are better able to win top talent and improve their customer orientation, employee satisfaction, and decision making, and all that leads to a virtuous cycle of increasing returns”

Mr. Priyaranjan Jha, Managing Director, PepsiCo Hyderabad

Mr. Animesh Kumar, President – HR & Transformation, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. shared how they are driving their D&I agenda “At Zee we have given ourselves an ambitious target of doubling our diversity numbers at all points of the organisation from currently at about 25% to 50% by 2025.” Mr. Kumar further elaborated “The way we are setting that up is by focusing on three pillars, first is increasing talent supply, second is working on both the conscious and subconscious biases and third is focusing on both the soft as well as the hard infrastructure.”

Mr. Animesh Kumar, President – HR & Transformation, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Dr. Ritu Anand, Chief Leadership and Diversity Officer, TCS, replying to the question put to her ‘are you managing the culture or is the culture managing you?’ said “If you have the will, you have the intention and you have the clarity you can actually get there in a period of time, if you have the belief to go beyond the state you are currently in you can actually influence the culture.” Speaking on the specifics Dr. Anand further explained “we must talk about tips and tools diversity and inclusion leaders can take, one of which is understand and acknowledge there is an inherent diversity and an acquired diversity. We all focus on inherent diversity, but what about the acquired diversity which is actually acquired through life experiences through interactions. So when I was forming my team, I consciously selected a person from Delhi, from Meghalaya, Maharashtra and from other states and someone from Europe, this is one of ways that can be employed to bring about the much needed cultural change.”

Ankit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Sapphire Human Solutions spoke on how the criticality of addressing unacceptable behavior that one may come across despite the policy changes and training modules. Mr. Bansal said “Responsibility and accountability go hand-in-hand. What one needs to ensure is that responsibility should not be without empowerment and requisite tools that are needed to drive those results. Now you have laid down policies and have conducted training sessions and have created and rolled out sponsored D&I programs and still if things are not changing on the ground, then I think leaders will have to be held accountable. Now how you enforce that accountability will have to be decided on the merits of the case, whether it is reprimanding, or fines or penalties or a change in the policy itself; that call will have to be taken on what the merits of the case is.” “Sometimes you have to take those hard calls, take that decisive action to send a strong a message that unacceptable behavior will not be accepted.” Said Bansal.

Mr. Rishi Kapoor, Head – Management Committee, India Diversity Forum, set the tone and the context of the day in his welcome address. Addressing the gathering Mr. Kapoor said “This two day job fair is our effort in making a difference in the employment fabric of India based on the fundamentals of diversity, equity and inclusion”. Mr. Kapoor further added “With the theme Equal Opportunity For All is reflective of the fundamentals of an ideal employment culture. If a candidate has the qualification and the skills to perform a job, and perform well at that, then he/she should not feel restricted by certain boundaries defined and decided consciously and unconsciously by society and recruiters.”

IDJF Summit 2021 saw HR stalwarts engage in various discussions throughout the summit. The IDJF Summit 2021 speaking panel included Anisha Motwani, Founder & Director, STN Ventures, Avantika Susan Nigam, Director & Head HR, PepsiCo Hyderabad, Bhavna Kumar, Director HR, Deutsche Bank, Ekta Singh, CHRO, AGS Health, Ganesh Chandan, CHRO, Tata Projects, Gautam Chainani, Group President Human Resources - Strategic Initiatives & Workforce Automation, JSW, Pallavi Poddar, Regional HR Director - India, Middle East and Africa, Ingersoll Rand, Praveen Menon, Chief People Officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd, Raj Raghavan, Senior Vice President & Head of Human Resources, Indigo Airlines (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd), Renu Bohra, CHRO, Schenker India Pvt. Ltd, Suchitra Kerkar, Region Head and VP - People n Culture APAC and China, Vestas, Sudha Ravi, CCO, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., Vidyottama Sharma, Editor-in-Chief, India Diversity Forum.

India Diversity Job Fair (IDJF), an initiative by India Diversity Forum (IDF), is off to a great a start to promoting and enhancing diversity hiring in corporate India. India Diversity Forum, a Section 8 company, is a company agnostic and industry agnostic body formed to further the cause of diversity, equity and inclusion in India. IDJF was organized and executed in partnership with Sapphire Connect, India’s premium B2B event specialist.

