Brainstorming with Sreejan Guha Niyogi: CEO, Rise of Rhelegus

Sreejan Guha Niyogi has slowly made up his name and built a reputation in the highly competitive blockchain industry where even experts struggle to find their footing. Sreejan's latest project, Rise of Rhelegus - an NFT cum Metaverse initiative has already caught the attraction of many VCs, influencers and renowned celebrities.

Today we are trying to get into the mind of this 29 year old inspiring entrepreneur and find out about his mantra to success and how he became the CEO of Rise of Rhelegus.

So How And When Did Your Journey?

I must say it was in 2010 during my first year in college. I was pursuing my Btech In Civil Engineering from KIIT University, Bhubaneswar. I wanted to do something different and the idea of being an entrepreneur always fascinated me. Thereby I started my journey in the vast world of digital marketing and to be honest, I still never wake up without the thought of continuing that journey.

Tell Us about Rise Of Rhelegus – It Seems Like A Huge Project

Yes indeed. Rise of Rhelegus is one of the biggest, if not the most significant, project that I have been a part of. Since 2020 the concept of NFTs has mesmerized me, and blockchain, I believe, is just lurking around – waiting to be the next big thing after the Internet. So I wanted to do something in this field that encompasses NFTs and Metaverse, and that’s how the idea of Rise of Rhelegus is born. We are also in the process of developing an open-world, action role-playing game with a third-person perspective. Quiet recently, Mark Zuckerberg also emphasized that Metaverse will change the world for the better. I, too somewhere, believe that technology, trade, and education – all these things have to keep evolving else humans as a race will not progress.

You Got Some Big Names To Promote Your Project - Any One You Would Like To Add To The List?

Yeah we got one of the cast members from La Casa de Papel (Money heist) and Matt Hardy (famous WWE superstar) to say a few words about Rise of Rhelegus. Our entire team is extremely grateful to them. Currently, we are trying to get some famous faces from India to share the awareness about blockchain and NFTs.

Sreejan, Describe Your Life As An Entrepreneur

Well, it is 99% struggling and 1% results! The most challenging and addictive part of being an entrepreneur is that you have to make your own path – there are no set rules or guidelines that you have to follow. So basically, you might plan things for months, and when you execute, the results are totally opposite of what was expected. So I think finding different solutions to a problem becomes part and parcel of our lives.

Sreejan Guha Niyogi Is Now Becoming A Well Known Face In Blockchain Industry. What’s Next?

My main focus right now is Rise of Rhelegus. It’s massive, exciting, and something that keeps me awake most nights. I feel that it’s going to take a lot of time to finish this project and get it the recognition it deserves. After that- who knows? An entrepreneur might not get much sleep, but he keeps dreaming all the time!

Sreejan Guha Niyogi founded XIIM in 2020 to share awareness about digital marketing . He is also working to build a decentralized, social network platform, built on blockchain- the details of which will be made public soon. If you want to follow his journey, you can connect with him on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.