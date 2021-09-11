Brands Impact Announces Winners of Global Property Awards 2021

Brands Impact, one of the leading events and branding companies in India announces winners of Global Property Awards 2021. These Real Estate Excellence Awards are organized by Brands Impact annually to provide opportunities & recognition to real estate companies and agents worldwide. Through these awards, the company aims to bring more transparency to the marketplace and identify quality players in the real estate sector.

Global Property Awards is an exciting platform that offers the participants an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the quality that their brand and services stand for and it is an indicator of the trust that their customers place in their brand. The agenda is to celebrate the achievements of real estate companies and professionals that have contributed immensely towards the growth of the Real Estate Industry across the Globe.

Given the lockdown situations, the awards were announced virtually. Some prominent awardees who made up the list were Godrej Properties (India), Novaland Group (Vietnam), Sobha Ltd (India), Robinsons Land Corporation (Philippines), Fimco Estate (Pvt) Limited (Sri Lanka), Mitraland Group (Malaysia), ZOO Design Group (Japan), Bombay Dyeing (India), New World Development Company Limited (China), AssetWise PLC (Thailand), Tata Realty (India), Eros Group (India), DLF (India), Birla Estates (India), Unitech (India) and many more.

Talking of the Awards, Mr. Amol Monga, Founder said “A heartiest congratulations to all the winners and hope they continue to prosper and make their nations proud. Keeping in mind the safety of people we have announced the winners virtually. We hope to hold an on ground ceremony soon wherein we can invite all the awardees and reward them in person. Onwards and Upwards to greater things.”

Brands Impact is a one stop solution for all the media and branding solutions and aims to bridge a need gap in brand consulting services with a 360-degree approach from drawing up a strategy to its execution. Having successfully executed 100 Events, Brands Impact provides other varied services ranging from Branding to Public Relations to Production to Events. Some of its popular IPs other than Global Property Awards include International Quality Awards, Golden Glory Awards, Pride of Indian Education Awards (PIE), India's Best Doctors Award (IBD), Right Choice Awards (RCA), Pratigya (Social Impact Awards), India's Most Inspiring Success Stories, Education Excellence Awards and four successful Talk Shows Zameen Se Falak Tak, Pratigya- Stand for A Cause, Safar Kamyabi Ka and Being Candid.

