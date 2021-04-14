Breaking down the life practices of management stalwart Dr. Shailesh Thaker

'You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul', Swami Vivekananda said these decades ago and this is something that globally acclaimed management guru in frame today, Dr. Shailesh Thaker swears by.

Humans have one life, everybody knows this, but not many take the true essence of it and are unable to find their real calling till they die. Dr. Shailesh Thaker identified this pursuit early in his life and dedicated his existence for humanity through knowledge management. A diligent and extremely disciplined master, he has broken all boundaries at an age where people retire, and is setting new benchmarks with his relentless efforts to guide the human race.

'Shaping others to find their purpose is my sole purpose in life', says the magnificent soul who radiates positivity and an enigma that's unparalleled.

Dr. Thaker has donned many hats, but his most treasured is his career as a guru or mentor. Today, he has tutored over thousands of learners through his knowledge and has conducted over 1950 direct workshops.

He is the Chief Learning Officer (CLO) of the Knowledge Plus Inc, a globally celebrated firm that guides organizations to achieve international benchmarks in management practices.

The knowledge box that he is, Dr. Thaker holds a position in the Book of World Records for producing the maximum number of books by an author in the year 2017. He has successfully written over 100+ books that brim with his words of wisdom and practical bouts of success for anyone looking to improve the quality of their life.

His talks on management challenges and opportunities have inspired several notable CEO's, industrialists, scientists and students.

Awarded as the "Most Influential Speaker” by the American Speakers Association, Dr. Thaker has taken not only Indian but international audience by storm with his enchanting speeches. He is the guest writer for a top corporate management blog ranked No. 1 on Google with traffic driven by 224 million keywords in 67 seconds. Not only this, as a powerhouse of unparalleled knowledge. He is ranked 9th Most Influential Project Leader in the world by Time Camp.

When asked about why he wasn't seen much in the public, Dr. Thaker said, "I am more focusing on work and creation and living my life. No regret for people but I am happier with myself. My concern is inside, not outside." Such humility and clarity of vision mark his work life in a huge way.

He is a busy man, no doubt about it because he is working round-the-clock, churning out books, training sessions and motivational speeches to help people achieve their best in work and life. Despite his life being hectic, Dr. Thaker loves it. Talking about his ever-busy work life, he says, "I believe, it is a cause of life and existence. I truly enjoy it. Any part of the day, I mean, 24 hours, whether it is a first half or second half. It won't hurt at all. I lived between all the continentals So, the physical clock has a lesser value, in comparison to my creativity."

One more thing that Dr. Thaker doesn't bother about is 'return.' He believes that he came into this world to 'create knowledge in favour of humanity' and that is what he keeps doing. He writes inspiring stuff, for which he gets up at 5 a.m. every day and writes till it is lunchtime.

He is such a prolific writer and mentor that he can write anywhere, be it mountains, hotels, airport, open fields, etc. When asked what is required, though, for writing, he replies, "Emotional stability! I am emotionally enabled. I hardly get disturbed by life or people or events. Even when someone very close to me shares the most unusual, unexpected things, most of the time, I am hardly perturbed by it."

His expertise as an impeccable cognitive thinker and creative writer has led him to be called by notable global media houses such as BBC, where Dr. Thaker spilled the beans behind his inspiration in life, where he regarded the downtrodden as his motivation to work hard each day. He reiterates that he has found his purpose to do something for humanity by looking at the lives of those who have nothing, he believes in returning back to the planet more than what one has taken from it. Certainly, Dr. Thaker is amongst those blessings to humanity who take birth once in a decade to grace the lives of millions.

